10 Of The Best Tires For The Toyota 4Runner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Toyota 4Runner turned 40 last year and remains one of the most popular body-on-frame SUVs in America. Of course, the 4Runner has changed throughout the years; early generations were modified pickup trucks, but today, the 4Runner is a full-blown SUV. Even so, all generations share a few traits. Practicality. Reliability. Toughness. Blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability. In other words, a jack-of-all-trades SUV, unlike the current crop of car-based crossovers.

To get the most out of the 4Runner, though, you'll need the right tires. They can really make or break the driving and owning experience. Now, choosing a set seems straightforward, but it can become intimidating quickly. Like, do you even off-road with your 4Runner? How about the climate in your area? You also need to think about tread life and available budget. Does that sound daunting? No worries — we got into the nitty and gritty to find some great rubber for you.

From comfortable highway cruisers to tough off-road brutes, we present you with the 10 best tires for the Toyota 4Runner.