10 Of The Best Tires For The Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner turned 40 last year and remains one of the most popular body-on-frame SUVs in America. Of course, the 4Runner has changed throughout the years; early generations were modified pickup trucks, but today, the 4Runner is a full-blown SUV. Even so, all generations share a few traits. Practicality. Reliability. Toughness. Blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability. In other words, a jack-of-all-trades SUV, unlike the current crop of car-based crossovers.
To get the most out of the 4Runner, though, you'll need the right tires. They can really make or break the driving and owning experience. Now, choosing a set seems straightforward, but it can become intimidating quickly. Like, do you even off-road with your 4Runner? How about the climate in your area? You also need to think about tread life and available budget. Does that sound daunting? No worries — we got into the nitty and gritty to find some great rubber for you.
From comfortable highway cruisers to tough off-road brutes, we present you with the 10 best tires for the Toyota 4Runner.
Best Tire for the Road — Continental TerrainContact H/T
Right now, there is probably no better all-rounder than the TerrainContact H/T in the highway all-season category. These tires are designed specifically for trucks and SUVs that spend most of their time on paved roads, with occasional gravel/dirt drives. A good highway tire will offer a blend of traction, comfort, and durability — and the TerrainContact H/T gets that right.
According to comparison tests, Continental's highway tire is a top achiever regarding traction. Notably, it has among the shortest stopping distances on dry and wet roads in its category, and excellent acceleration traction. You can also achieve higher cornering speeds with your 4Runner on these tires in most conditions. The TerrainContact H/T is often praised for the responsive steering feel, too. This might not be too important for 4Runner owners, but the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is still a body-on-frame SUV, so any added response is a plus.
That said, the TerrainContact H/T is off the pace on snow-covered roads, offering less traction than its premium rivals. According to reviewers, the ride isn't the smoothest or quietest around. Still, keep in mind that it's easy to notice differences in comfort and noise in comparison tests.
As for durability, the TerrainContact H/T comes with an excellent 70,000-mile treadwear warranty on P-metric sizes, including the common 265/70R17 size for the 4Runner. LT-metric sizes come with a 50,000-mile warranty, though they are geared more towards trucks. At $227.99 on Amazon (265/70R17), the TerrainContact H/T is fairly priced for the performance.
Best Tire for Comfort — Bridgestone Dueler LX
Want to maximize the comfort and refinement of your 4Runner? A set of Bridgestone Dueler LX tires will help you achieve that. A direct rival to the TerrainContact H/T, Bridgestone's highway all-season tire is offered exclusively through Discount Tire's network and costs $222 per tire (265/70R17).
Bridgestone claims that the Dueler LX has been designed to offer luxurious comfort, and they didn't lie. According to Tire Rack, this is one of the quietest highway all-season tires, even at highway speeds. The ride quality was also very smooth, particularly over bigger road imperfections. This focus on comfort has unsurprisingly hurt the steering response, though, which isn't as responsive as on the TerrainContact H/T.
Still, the 4Runner isn't a sports car, so responsiveness is not high on the priority list. Good traction is, though, because it makes any vehicle safer. The Dueler LX is an excellent performer in both dry and wet conditions, with good lateral grip, short stopping distances, and predictable behavior at the limit. As for snow-covered roads, tests have shown that the Dueler LX is slightly better than the TerrainContact H/T, though still not exceptional.
Bridgestone offers a 70,000-mile warranty on all P-metric sizes, and owners have been generally satisfied with the tread life of these tires. So, it's safe to assume that you'll get a long service life from the Dueler LX. That's hardly surprising, as the Japanese tiremaker has a reputation for building some of the best tires around.
Best Tire for Treadlife — Michelin Defender LTX M/S2
If extracting the longest mileage is your primary concern when buying new tires, the Defender LTX M/S2 would be the smartest choice. Yes, it's by far the most expensive highway all-season tire at $259.99 on Amazon (265/70R17), but it also comes with a 75,000-mile treadwear warranty on the same size. Michelin also claims that the Defender LTX M/S2 will last two years longer than its rivals based on internal testing procedures. As a cherry on top, the EverTread 2.0 compound with full-depth SipeLock sipes ensures no traction is lost as the tread wears down.
As far as initial traction is concerned, the Defender LTX M/S2 performs solidly. It's not as good as its Continental and Bridgestone rivals, both in dry and wet conditions, but still well within the margin of safety. Reviewers lamented the slow steering, but on the flip side, Michelin's highway all-season tire rides generally well, with low noise at higher speeds. Although it lacks the 3PMSF certification, the Defender LTX M/S2 performed better than its rivals on snow-covered roads, offering shorter stopping distances and more stable cornering.
It's hard to go wrong with a product from Michelin, which topped SlashGear's list of the best tire brands for 2025. Many other publications and owners share our findings — Michelin is the most awarded tire brand globally.
Best Budget Road Tire — General Grabber H/T
You don't need to spend a fortune on Toyota 4Runner tires to get excellent overall performance. The General Grabber H/T costs $189.99 on Amazon (265/70R17) for one tire, meaning you'll save more than $100 for a set compared to premium tires.
You won't lose much in other areas. Thanks to Duragen Technology, Grabber H/T comes with a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty on H, S, and T-speed-rated tires. For the price, this is as good as it gets. General has also implemented its proprietary Replacement Tire Monitor and Visual Alignment Indicators to help you check the remaining tread depth or uneven wear quickly. The Grabber H/T will also be budget-friendly during operation, thanks to the lower rolling resistance than its predecessor, the HTS60.
According to reviews, the Grabber H/T is as safe in rainy conditions as its more expensive rivals. Good lateral grip. Solid braking. Easy to drive. The lateral grip on dry roads is a bit lower but still comparable to its similarly priced rivals. The stopping distances are short, though, which is crucial for safety. General even promises class-leading snow traction, but reviews paint a different picture — the Grabber H/T isn't at its best during the winter.
As for comfort, General promised quiet rolling and delivered. That's hardly surprising to anyone who follows the brand, as the HTS60 was known to be a quiet tire. The ride might be a bit choppier than on premium tires, but you probably won't notice a big difference in the real world.
Best On-Road-Focused All-Terrain Tire — Vredestein Pinza A/T
Want a touch more off-road traction than a highway tire offers but still aren't prepared to sacrifice on-road performance? Have a look at the Vredestein Pinza A/T. It's the Dutch tiremaker's first foray into the all-terrain category, but designed more for on-road rather than off-road use. Still, the deeper, self-cleaning grooves and meatier tread blocks make it much more capable on challenging terrains than any highway all-season tire.
The Pinza A/T also has the 3PMSF (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) certification, indicating that it surpasses a minimum safe threshold in light snow acceleration traction. Indeed, the Pinza A/T is among the best-performing all-terrain tires on snow, with predictable behavior, good lateral grip, and solid acceleration traction.
The same is true on dry roads. Of course, it won't perform as well as a highway tire, but it's one of the safest all-terrain tires around, with good traction and responsive steering. In rainy conditions, the Pinza A/T again holds its own well, with higher traction than most of its rivals.
You will also be surprised at how refined your 4Runner will be on these tires. The Pinza A/T doesn't roll like the all-terrain tires of yore. Thanks to the low-noise tread design with multi-pitch technology, it's quiet and refined. Rides well over bumps, too. Spice that up with an outstanding 70,000-mile warranty and a price of $222.77 (265/70R17), and the Pinza A/T turns into an easy recommendation.
Best Off-Road-Focused All-Terrain Tire — Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T
Mild all-terrain tires are great for occasional off-roading, but they won't satisfy seasoned 4Runner enthusiasts. Enter the Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T — an all-terrain tire that won't protest being driven on the highway but provides way more traction when things get saucy.
But what makes the Baja Boss A/T the best choice for enthusiasts? Well, it's of the aggressive all-terrain tire variety, meaning it has a wraparound tread. See those "Extreme Sidebiters" on the sidewalls? They provide additional traction when you drive through mud with your 4Runner. Or over large rocks at lower psi. Indeed, off-road reviews can't praise the Baja Boss A/T enough for its excellent traction on a variety of terrains, including rock crawling.
You'd think the aggressive tread pattern will make your 4Runner unbearable on the highway, but that's far from the truth. Duh, the Baja Boss A/T isn't as quiet as milder all-terrain tires. It's also a bit stiff over rough pavement. For the off-road traction it provides, it holds its own well. Heck, off-road enthusiasts even call it quiet.
Yes, you won't be driving your 4Runner as fast as legendary speed demon Mickey Thompson on paved roads. Again, the dry/wet traction is good for an aggressive all-terrain tire. The Baja Boss A/T also has the 3PMSF certification and provides excellent snow traction. It even comes with a 60,000-mile warranty and costs just $222 on Amazon (265/70R17)!
Best Budget All-Terrain Tire — Kumho Road Venture AT52
Do you want to verge off the beaten path but find the Pinza A/T and Baja Boss A/T too expensive? At just $182 on Amazon (265/70R17), Kumho's Road Venture AT52 is a significantly more affordable option. Sure, it comes with a lower 55,000-mile warranty, but that's still good for an all-terrain tire. You also get a fairly aggressive, wraparound tread pattern, though Kumho still designed it primarily as an on-road tire. This is evident on paved roads, where the Road Venture AT52 feels smooth over road irregularities and produces only a mild noise.
It performs well once you push it harder, too. In multiple reviews, the Road Venture AT52 performs excellently on dry roads, with good grip and short stopping distances. Wet traction is also good for the price. Sure, it won't be as good as on some more expensive all-terrain tires, but still well within the margin of safety. Heck, it is even 3PMSF-certified, so you can expect additional snow traction over a regular all-season tire. In real-world tests, again, the Road Venture AT52 wasn't a star performer but was still pretty good for the price.
Does the bold pattern bring any off-road benefits, though? We'll sound like a broken record here, but Kumho's all-terrain tire is again admirable on light terrains. There are better all-terrains on more challenging terrains, for sure, but few can match the balanced, all-round behavior of the Road Venture AT52 at this price point.
Best Off-Road Tire — General Grabber X3
Modern all-terrain tires do a fine job on most terrains, but they might still get stuck in deep mud and very large rocks, particularly on inclines. If you are one of those drivers who frequently tests the 4Runner's off-road capabilities, a set of dedicated off-road tires is a must. Currently, one of the most accomplished off-road tires is the General Grabber X3.
With a set of these tires, any 4Runner with 4WD will morph into an off-road monster. This is particularly true for off-road-focused models, like the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, which have lifted setups and special shocks. Regardless, the Grabber X3 will never miss a beat. Dirt. Gravel. Deep mud. Rock crawling. Sand. Anywhere you go, the X3 will help you find your way. No wonder they are so popular among overlanding enthusiasts.
What really sets the Grabber X3 apart is its on-road prowess. Everyone agrees that the X3 is quiet for a dedicated off-road tire and rides fairly smoothly, too. You can also be at ease when it rains — the X3 offers better wet traction than other off-road tires. Dry pavement stability and grip are excellent, and the Grabber X3 even works on snow, though it won't replace a dedicated winter tire.
At $177 for the larger LT265/70R18 size that fits the 4Runner TRD Pro and Trailhunter, the X3 is also affordable. 33-inch and 35-inch sizes for lifted 4Runners are also available, though they are significantly more expensive.
Best for Rock Crawling — BFGoodrich Krawler T/A KX
The Jeep Wrangler is the best SUV for rock climbing, but with the right suspension and tires, you can also turn the 4Runner into a rock-crawling beast. And the best tire for overcoming huge rocks is the BFGoodrich Krawler T/A KX. This tire was specifically designed for rock crawling and has won 31 races across 11 championships in rock cross and rock racing.
Of course, with lugs that big and voids that deep, the Krawler T/A KX is capable over any terrain. Still, it's at its best over large rocks. The super tough carcass of this tire provides extreme puncture resistance, allowing you to run at very low psi for extreme traction. BFGoodrich even offers a customized carved tread to better suit your requirements — that's how serious this tire is.
There is one important caveat, though — only the 37-inch sizes are DOT highway legal. Of course, they won't be as grippy as all-terrain or even dedicated off-road tires. You can expect more road noise, too. Still, they will bring you to your rock crawling track safely. These don't come with a treadwear warranty, but come on, you'll most likely destroy them from rock-crawling, not driving on the highway.
Best Winter Tire — Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2
The 3PMSF certification, available on most all-terrain tires today, brought us a useful increase in snow traction. Even so, these tires aren't designed to tackle the harshest winters. Thus, if you often encounter snowstorms with your 4Runner, maybe it's time to upgrade to dedicated winter tires. These are specifically designed to work on snow and ice, and currently, the best SUV/truck winter tire is the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2.
Although it was launched a decade ago, the DM-V2 remains as a top option in the category. Its flexible NanoPro Tech Multicell compound is still very advanced, with hydrophilic properties that remove water from the surface of the tire for higher snow traction. The tread is also heavily siped, and Bridgestone even incorporated microscopic bite particles to create more biting edges for higher snow traction.
As you'd expect, all these together make the DM-V2 a beast on snow-covered roads. With a set of these tires on your 4Runner, you will forget you are driving over snow. Your SUV will turn when you want it to, accelerate swiftly, and stop on time. Packed snow. Loose snow. You name it — the DM-V2 won't miss a beat. Thanks to the pliable compound, it also provides good traction on ice. Still, the DM-V2 won't accept studs, meaning it's not designed for very icy roads. On the other hand, Bridgestone's SUV winter tire excels when it's dry or wet outside, keeping you safe throughout the winter, regardless of the weather.