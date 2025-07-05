5 Cars Volkswagen Should Have Never Discontinued

The first VWs sold in the U.S. were a pair of Type 1 Beetles imported in January of 1949 by the Dutch car dealer Ben Pon. Mr. Pon couldn't break open the American market, but immediately after his attempt, the Austrian-born New Yorker Max Hoffman became Volkswagen's exclusive importer until 1953. By then, Americans were beginning to catch on to the little car's appeal, and Volkswagen of America was formed in 1955 to support the marque's growing popularity in the United States. By the 1960s, Volkswagen's vehicles were firmly established as an imported alternative to larger cars from Detroit.

In its early decades in America, Volkswagen's marketing often sought to position the brand as a way for drivers to enjoy German engineering at a more affordable price than rivals like BMW or Mercedes. From body structures to suspension bushings to the feel of the controls, VWs have traditionally been solid cars, offering a confident driving experience and reliable handling. In recent years, Volkswagen has attempted to move upmarket and reposition itself as a more premium brand. This move is separate from luxury car brands owned by Volkswagen, and affects the Volkswagen marque itself.

The company has achieved mixed results. Some traditionally affordable models have dropped entry-level trims, leaving economy-minded buyers without an option on VW dealer lots. At the same time, Volkswagen has attempted to challenge luxury brands directly with premium and ultra-premium models, only to find that car buyers were skeptical of a VW badge on a vehicle in a Mercedes price range. As a result of Volkswagen's changing priorities and shifting fortunes, some models have disappeared that we'd like to see come back. Here are five cars we believe Volkswagen should never have discontinued.