Why Did Volkswagen Discontinue The Arteon?

In June 2023, Volkswagen announced that 2024 would be the final model year for the Arteon midsize family sedan, with the hatchback sticking around till 2026. For Americans, though, it makes little difference since the hatchback was never offered for sale in the North American market. It marked the end of the line for the carmaker's premium offering in the midsize segment, typically reserved for larger, more luxurious sedans and fastbacks.

The Arteon's name — derived from the Latin word "Artem" ("art" in English) — reflects Volkswagen's emphasis on its design, underscored by features like the wraparound grille and overall sleek profile. First introduced in 2017, the Volkswagen Arteon was billed as an upscale offering targeted at buyers seeking a more premium sedan or hatchback alternative.

The Volkswagen Arteon received praise for an unusually bold design from the typically conservative carmaker. However, its launch coincided with a shift in consumer preferences towards crossovers and SUVs. There was also a general lack of enthusiasm among American buyers, with shoppers preferring the Arteon's rivals like the Audi A5. In 2022, for example, only 1,742 Arteons were sold in the U.S. — compared to over 18,000 units for the Audi A5.

This dismal sales performance, coupled with Volkswagen's desire to focus on more profitable models as part of its Accelerate Forward program, spelled the end for what was incidentally one of the brand's best-looking modern models.