8 Things To Know Before Buying An Audi A5 (New Or Used)

Audi turned over a new leaf at Switzerland's 2007 Geneva Motor Show. The sophisticated European city was an excellent place to debut Audi's all-new compact executive sedan. The launch of the A5 wasn't just a new car for the Audi lineup. The German automaker hoped to use it as the basis for future A4 and A6 models, all while taking on stiff competition from the likes of Mercedes and BMW.

Advertisement

Powered by an array of engine options ranging from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 168 hp to a 3.2-liter V6 making 265 hp, the A5 also boasted several diesel-powered engines and options for two- or four-wheel drivetrains. Audi also hoped it would serve as a something of a replacement for the Audi 80 — one of the most successful models in Audi history – by filling the gap left when the 80 ceased production in 1996.

The A5 continues to go strong almost 20 years later. With coupe, sedan, and convertible packages in its past, the A5 has something for anyone interested in a sporty daily with a luxury flavor. Its nearly two decade history leaves the market full of possibilities for potential purchasers of a used version, and the brand-new models offer more than ever. If you're in the market for that A5 you've been dreaming of, check out our list of things you should know before buying an Audi — new or used.

Advertisement