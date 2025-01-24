8 Things To Know Before Buying An Audi A5 (New Or Used)
Audi turned over a new leaf at Switzerland's 2007 Geneva Motor Show. The sophisticated European city was an excellent place to debut Audi's all-new compact executive sedan. The launch of the A5 wasn't just a new car for the Audi lineup. The German automaker hoped to use it as the basis for future A4 and A6 models, all while taking on stiff competition from the likes of Mercedes and BMW.
Powered by an array of engine options ranging from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 168 hp to a 3.2-liter V6 making 265 hp, the A5 also boasted several diesel-powered engines and options for two- or four-wheel drivetrains. Audi also hoped it would serve as a something of a replacement for the Audi 80 — one of the most successful models in Audi history – by filling the gap left when the 80 ceased production in 1996.
The A5 continues to go strong almost 20 years later. With coupe, sedan, and convertible packages in its past, the A5 has something for anyone interested in a sporty daily with a luxury flavor. Its nearly two decade history leaves the market full of possibilities for potential purchasers of a used version, and the brand-new models offer more than ever. If you're in the market for that A5 you've been dreaming of, check out our list of things you should know before buying an Audi — new or used.
The A5's designer preferred this car over any other he designed
Italian designer Walter de Silva started his career at the Fiat Style Centre in Turin, Italy, in the 1970s. His early work included the design of the Fiat Ritmo, a project that helped him cut his teeth in the industry. This experience would ultimately shape his design philosophy and influence his future work. He would later move on to Alfa Romeo, where he put his touch on Alfa's 155, 145, and 146.
Stints at Volkswagen — where he designed the new A6 in 2002 before being promoted to head of Lamborghini styling — allowed his input to influence the 40th-anniversary concept based on history's first supercar, the Miura. He ultimately climbed to be chief of the Volkswagen Group Style Centre, managing no fewer than eight major brands.
With all that pedigree under his belt, you'd think his favorite design would be some supercar or ultra-luxury sedan, but it is the A5 he considers his masterpiece. "This is the most beautiful car I've designed in my career." he once claimed. He has reason to be proud. Even two decades later, the original A5 looks anything but dated. It would fit in on any new car lot, bringing to mind that frequently sought, seldom attained achievement of every car designer: timelessness.
The performance RS5 hit America in 2013
Audi is renowned for its performance and the A5 is no different, but getting the right trim makes an enormous difference. For performance enthusiasts with an unceasing thirst for power, the RS 5 is the A5 to focus on.
Always Euro-centric, the RS 5 debuted in Europe in 2010, with the American market receiving it for the 2013 model year. Audi already had a pedigree in building sports cars. The now-discontinued Audi R8 supercar came out in 2007. Audi would apply its know-how to squeezing every bit of potential from the A5 platform.
The 2013 RS 5 arrived in America with a fresh mid-gen facelift, meaning Audi engineers had a few years to iron out the bugs in the inaugural RS 5. With a 450 hp V8, lowered suspension, and dual-clutch automatic transmission, it was the A5's jacked older brother. Audi put it out until a break in production between 2016 and 2018 allowed them to retool.
The new RS 5 returned with the second generation for the 2018 model year, sporting about the same horsepower now generated by a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. Since then, the RS 5 has remained a respected performance option for A5 lovers.
Shoppers now have three generations to choose from
With the release of the all-new 2025 Audi A5, consumers have three generations to choose from. This is actually good news for those interested in a used model, as the release of a new generation often comes with lowering prices in the used sector.
Audi produced the earliest A5s between 2007 and 2011. Tapping into Volkswagen Group's supply and production chain, it offered an enormous array of engine types. Over 20 engine and transmission combinations gave drivers many options. Audi used everything from gas-sipping 1.8-liter four-cylinders mated to a front-wheel drive transaxle to a 3.0-liter diesel featuring Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system. A mid-gen facelift continued the tradition between 2011 and 2016. Inside, an improved infotainment system was one of a few comfort upgrades. Audi also adjusted the rear suspension, as the first generation caught flack due to poor weight distribution.
The second generation arrived for the 2017 model year. Audi simplified its mass of engine choices by reducing the number to 11, offering four gasoline and seven diesel options ranging in power from 190 to 252 hp. Now, Audi is introducing the third and latest generation in the 2025 A5. Seeking to simplify the lineup, Audi cut the coupe and convertible options but kept the popular sportback sedan configuration. The base model brings 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque to the party, while Audi claims the RS 5 variant will pack a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, making 444 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.
There are three 2025 Audi A5 variants
The 2025 Audi A5 Sportback, with an MSRP of $48,400, represents the base package for the model year. Streamlining the line means that the 2025 A5 will come exclusively as a sedan hatchback that Audi calls the Sportback, so you'll have to reach back in time if a coupe or convertible is on your wish list. The A5 Sportback offers two trims, the 201 hp with 236 lb-ft of torque and the 261 hp with 273 lb-ft of torque.
The next step up is the 2025 Audi S5. More performance-oriented than the A5, the S5 starting MSRP jumps to $57,900. The extra ten grand snags buyers a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 with 349 hp capable of pushing the sedan to a 4.5 second 60 mph time. However, if nothing is holding you back from paying the $79,900 price tag of the top-of-the-line RS 5, you'll receive 444 hp and a 3.8-second zero to 60 sprint. Those numbers aren't anything to discount, but we should note that some of the S5's competitors boast even more.
Aside from engine options, the 2025 A5 is larger than the A4 and previous iterations of the A5 that it replaces. It's longer and wider, affording more interior room for people and cargo. Of course, old-school aficionados may spurn the virtual cockpit and enormous touch-screen dashboard — for those types, reaching back to a used model may be the move.
The used market has an A5 for everyone
Not everyone can afford a brand-new Audi, but the good news is a healthy aftermarket exists for the A5. Scoring a used one is well within the realm of possibility for potential buyers. The first generation produced between 2008 and 2016 is the current best value, with standard variants averaging around $14,000.
If you are set on performance, the first American RS5, which was introduced for the 2013 model year and has a 450 hp 4.2-liter V8, currently costs around $33,000 on the used market. The second generation has a significant average price increase, which should be no surprise since it encompasses A5s built between 2017 and last year's 2024 model. Taking a look at the earlier second-gen models, we see that the 2018 base A5 is in the $31,000 range, while the RS5 re-release in 2019 can ask upwards of $61,000.
The upshot of all this is that the price and performance range of the used A5 is vast, meaning everyone, from teenaged drivers to established professionals, can find one that suits their needs and budget.
The A5 comes in three main body styles
If the myriad engine options in the original are any indication, Audi may not have known exactly what it wanted the A5 to be. Over the years of production, the A5 came not just with plentiful engine choices but also a variety of body styles. If the basis of your A5 shopping happens to revolve around body style, we've got you covered. Here's a rundown of which years offered which body styles.
Audi exclusively offered a coupe for model years 2008 and 2009, making it the longest-running overall body style. Two-door editions were built for every model year from its inception to 2024, after which Audi switched to exclusively offering a four-door edition. Audi introduced a convertible A5, sometimes referred to as a cabriolet, beginning with the 2010 model year. Like the coupe, the convertible (exclusively two-door) made it to 2025 before losing its place to Audi's sedan-centric strategy.
Ripe for more passenger room, the A5 first achieved sedan status in the 2010 model, but it came with a twist. Audi replaced a typical trunk setup with a rear hatch it designated a sportback. Call it what you will — hatchback, fastback, liftback — but the headline was the A5 would be available with roomier rear seats and two additional doors, although this was relegated to Europe. The American market wouldn't get the sportback until 2018, and it's the only body style available for 2025.
There are certain used A5s to avoid
Shoppers must be on the lookout when buying any used car, and the A5 is no different. Aside from the usual concerns of previous accidents, maintenance history, and all the rest, specific years of A5 might be best to avoid. For instance, the facelifted 2011 A5 suffered some serious growing pains. Faulty wheel bearings promoted excessively fast tire wear while manufacturing defects in the engine caused some powerplants to consume as much as a quart of oil for every 1,000 miles traveled.
Engine troubles are annoying, but they don't compare to safety. The 2011 A5 was also involved in the Takata airbag scandal, during which Takata airbags would explode under extended heat and humidity, leading to injury and even death. Unfortunately, these issues carried over into the 2012 model year before Audi addressed them following a spate of bad press.
In addition, the 2018 A5 was plagued with miscellaneous troubles, including excessively fast tire wear and an electronic trunk mechanism that would close the trunk against resistance. Owners reported broken sun visors and buggy backup cameras in addition to these safety issues, indicating a potential build quality issue for interior components.
There are certain used A5s to embrace
A few bad apples might spoil the bunch, but specific A5 models enjoy positive reputations. Contrary to expectations, the initial run of 2008 A5 stands out for its reliability and longevity. It's a unique case of a car that got it right from the start. A single recall and minimal customer complaints are a testament to Audi hitting a home run on the first swing. The fact that it's also the most affordable in the A5 lineup is an added bonus.
If you're eyeing a more recent model, the 2014 A5, despite a few hiccups, has been widely recognized as a standout model year, with only three recalls and a few dozen customer complaints reflect a car that seems to be aging well.
The 2017 A5 made SlashGear's top 10 of the most reliable Audi models ever built for its quality and reliability, and the 2019 A5 continues the trend of excellence. It scored an impressive 83 out of 100 from J.D. Power, gaining particularly high marks for its drivetrain, suspension, and body. The 2021 A5 is a tantalizing prospect, sitting at the sweet spot of a slightly used but up-to-date sedan ripe for the picking. With high scores for its interior, modern technology, and reliability, it's a must-check-out if it's in your price range.