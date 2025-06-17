10 Iconic JDM Cars Of The 80s, Ranked By Original Price

The 1980s was simultaneously one of the best and one of the worst decades in automotive history. While we Americans busied ourselves making automotive disasters thanks to emissions regulations and the notorious SMOG restrictions, economic crises had Japan's car industry pulling in its belt a few notches, too.

Advertisement

However, rather than settling for making sensibly boxy economy cars, Japanese automakers got clever. Faced with tighter budgets and mounting restrictions, they found workarounds that resulted in some JDM vehicles that were truly ahead of their time — cars that proved they still had soul, even without a washing-machine sized V8.

These cars offered something far more sophisticated: precision engineering wrapped in lightweight bodies that could curve around corners like ballet dancers. If you're wondering, JDM stands for "Japanese Domestic Market" and reflects the intended destination of these cars. Why they ended up on the other side of the planet in such numbers is a story for another day, but to say the least, the greatest JDM cars suddenly made European exotica look overpriced and fragile. With that in mind, here are 10 absolute legends from that golden decade, ranked by what they cost when new.

Advertisement