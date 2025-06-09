9 Things To Know Before Buying A Used Ford Power Stroke Truck

The Power Stroke engine is undoubtedly one of Ford's most advanced and notable creations. Introduced in 1994, it has since featured in some of the company's most iconic and successful trucks. Ford primarily focused this engine on its Super Duty trucks, beginning this journey with the 7.3-liter engine. Quickly becoming a hit, this engine transformed the diesel truck industry and was widely recognized throughout its nine years of production. Since then, the company has rolled out the 6.0-liter Power Stroke in 2003, the 6.4-liter engine in 2007, and the current 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine that debuted in 2011.

Today, these Power Stroke engines are optional on Ford Super Duty trucks and chassis cabs, including the F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600, as well as the F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks. They've also appeared in Ford Low Cab Forward models and E-Series vans and cutaways. Due to their reputation for performance, these trucks have long become a popular consideration among American truck enthusiasts, meaning there's a good chance they've been on your radar too. That said, here are nine things to know before buying a used Ford Power Stroke truck.