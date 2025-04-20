Did Ford Offer Diesel Engines Before Launching The Power Stroke?

Ford debuted its 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine, widely considered one of the best diesel engines ever built, in its pickup trucks midway through the 1994 model year. The 7.3-liter Power Stroke was based heavily on Navistar International's 444-CI T444E engine. While the current Ford Power Stroke, the third-generation 6.7-liter engine, is solely a Ford design, the diesel engines that Ford used before the 7.3-liter Power Stroke were designed and built through a partnership with International Truck and Engine Corporation (ITEC) that formed in 1981.

Ford began offering diesel engines in its 1983 model year pickup truck lineup a full decade before Power Stroke engines debuted. The first example was an ITEC/Ford 6.9-liter diesel V8. Ford and ITEC followed the 6.9-liter with their first 7.3-liter diesel engine in 1988. The new 7.3-liter featured improved cylinder heads with bigger, better valves, and upgraded valve seals to improve longevity.

In addition to the diesel engines produced through the partnership with ITEC, Ford used small diesel engines from other sources. However, those options were short-lived. For example, the 1983 to 1984 Ford Ranger could be outfitted with a 2.2-liter Perkins diesel, which was replaced by a 2.3-liter Mitsubishi diesel option for 1985 and 1986.

