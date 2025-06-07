10 Popular 8-Seater SUVs You Can Buy In 2025
Three-row SUVs are continuing their upward trend in recent years. You'd think that with families getting smaller, buyers would opt for smaller vehicles, but the versatility that eight seats provide is hard to resist. Today, some mammoths can pamper eight adults with some serious comfort and swallow all their cargo. They've also become competent in other areas, namely 0-60 times and off-roading.
Navigating the sea of eight-seater SUVs can be a bit of a headache, though. Yes, you always search for vehicles that your budget allows, but you also need to think about the powertrain options. Gas-powered models are cheaper to buy. Hybrids offer lower running costs down the line. How about diesel? Or a thumping V8? Then, there is the matter of unibody or body-on-frame chassis. Both have their strengths and weaknesses and appeal to different demographics.
Good thing you are reading this article, because we'll help you navigate and understand the eight-seater SUV landscape in 2025. There is an in-depth overview of each model, giving you all the information you need, including hands-on experience. So, let's have a closer look at the best eight-seater SUVs you can buy in 2025.
2025 Honda Pilot
Honda nailed the latest Pilot, which was introduced in 2023. With a bigger focus on off-road abilities in the Trailsport model, sharp, elegant design, and a V6 engine, the Pilot positioned itself as a unique prospect in its category. So, somewhat unsurprisingly, it was among the best-selling eight-seater SUVs in the U.S. in 2024.
Although the Honda Pilot Trailsport has a more off-road focus than before, it gets the basics right. It has a spacious, flexible cabin with ample room for passengers in all three rows. At 18.5 cubic feet (19 on regular models) behind the third row, the cargo area is reasonably spacious, too. The smooth 3.5-liter V6 is nice to see in times when four-cylinder engines are taking over the category. With 285 hp and 262 lb-ft, it's hardly a rocket, but there is something to be said about V6 refinement. Still, we would've liked to see a hybrid variant — with a 21 mpg combined EPA rating, the regular Honda Pilot AWD is one of the thirstiest eight-seater SUVs. The Trailsport is even worse at 20 mpg combined. Yikes!
Still, the Pilot Trailsport comes with all-terrain tires, which always chip 1 to 2 mpg. On the other hand, the Continental TerrainContact rubber, along with the 1.0-inch lift, makes the off-road-focused model much more capable over the rough stuff. Honda even equipped it with a Torque Vectoring i-VTM4 AWD system, featuring a stronger rear differential, which aids in traction. Sure, this is not a Jeep Wrangler, but it should do just fine for a casual overlanding trip.
2025 Kia Telluride
Much like the Honda Pilot, the 2025 Kia Telluride is also not available with a hybrid powertrain. An electrified powertrain might arrive soon, but for now, buyers must be satisfied with the all-electric EV9. A 3.8-liter V6 is the sole engine option on the Telluride, producing 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. As you'd expect, fuel economy is far from stellar; the FWD Telluride is rated at just 22 mpg combined, but the AWD model lowers that figure to just 20 mpg.
Still, there are pros and cons to an aping luxury SUV like the Kia Telluride. The engine is thirsty for fuel, yes, but also very refined. The smooth ride makes the Telluride an excellent highway cruiser, too. Predictably, the Telluride isn't particularly exciting to drive, but it's not like anyone expects that.
Inside, Kia's eight-seater SUV is as spacious as it gets in the category. All three rows offer ample space for adult passengers, and the cargo volume behind the third row is 21 cubic feet. With the second and third rows folded, the capacity rises to an excellent 87 cubic feet. The Telluride feels like a class above inside. An excellent choice of materials and eye-catching technology create a luxurious ambiance that few of its rivals can match. Still, Kia was smart to keep the primary functions outside of the center touchscreen — you still get physical knobs and buttons for the climate control.
2025 Hyundai Palisade
Based on the same platform as the Kia Telluride, the 2025 Hyundai Palisade appears similar on paper. It has the same 3.8-liter V6 with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, and similar fuel economy. This also means that the Hyundai Palisade is missing something obvious — a hybrid or PHEV powertrain. These would've made Hyundai's eight-person mover a much more attractive proposition, especially for people covering long distances with their SUVs.
Fortunately, that will soon change with the brand-new 2026 Palisade, which should go on sale this summer. With a boxy, hi-tech appearance, the new model is a big departure from the original on the outside. The interior looks more streamlined, too, and comes equipped with two 12.3-inch screens. The best part — the 2026 Palisade will also be available with a 329-hp hybrid powertrain, sitting alongside a new 3.5-liter V6 with 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Consisting of a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and a pair of electric motors, the 2026 Palisade Hybrid should offer superior 30+ mpg on the highway, and quicker sprints to 60.
The 2025 Palisade is already a spacious and practical vehicle, but its successor should take that to the next level with a 2.5-inch longer wheelbase and a 2.7-inch longer body. We also expect competitive prices and healthy levels of standard equipment, which are already big selling points for the 2025 model. Soon, Kia will also unveil the 2026 Telluride, which is expected to share most of its mechanical components with the 2026 Palisade.
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
Until just two years ago, the Highlander was Toyota's sole offering in the three-row crossover SUV category. A solid entry, but with limited space in the third row and a tiny cargo area. Fortunately, the brand-new Toyota Grand Highlander is a bigger vehicle, offering significantly more space inside.
The Grand Highlander is a truly massive eight-seater SUV inside. Adult passengers will be comfortable in all three rows, and even with all seats up, there is a 21-cubic-foot cargo capacity, compared to the Highlander's 16 cubic feet. With only the front seats up, there is a massive 98-cubic-foot cargo area at your disposal. The driver will be happy, too; the dashboard layout is well laid out, with physical climate controls.
It's not just the interior that got an upgrade. The Grand Highlander is also available with a potent Hybrid Max powertrain, with an electrified 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. 0-60: 5.6 seconds. Towing capacity: 5,000 pounds. For an eight-seater family crossover-SUV with a Toyota badge, that's astonishing. Yes, the Hybrid Max isn't very efficient — in our test, we measured 22 mpg combined. Still, it matches the significantly less powerful V6s in the Pilot, Telluride, and Palisade. Besides, Toyota also offers a 245-hp hybrid, rated at an excellent 37 mpg city.
The Grand Highlander is even better-looking on the outside. Instead of the clunky appearance of the standard model, the larger version employs a meaner, yet more sophisticated look. That didn't translate into the driving experience, which is sedate, but more importantly, the Grand Highlander is a smooth and quiet cruiser.
2025 Nissan Pathfinder
Remember the third-gen Pathfinder? It was a true off-roader with a ladder-type chassis. Or the fourth-gen model, with its focus on good on-road manners? Well, today's fifth-gen model tries to do both. Colleague Alex Hevesy reviewed the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek last year and found that it's a capable all-weather vehicle, but not a true off-roader. It's not just the platform — the Rock Creek model has no locking differentials. No low-range gearbox. Or detachable sway bars. The Pathfinder is simply not equipped for the rough, even in its toughest, Rock Creek form. At least it handles the elements well — snow was no obstacle for the Pathfinder. It can also tow up to 6,000 pounds, more than most of its rivals.
The Pathfinder can also do the things you'd expect from an eight-seater SUV. The cabin is very spacious, with room for adults in all three rows. The 17-cubic-foot cargo area behind the third row is a bit tight by class standards, but it's not too bad. The driver's seat is extremely comfortable and offers a commanding view of the outside world. Isn't that the biggest reason why people spend money on these things?
Ah, yes, the elephant in the room — there is no Pathfinder Hybrid. Keen readers will point out that the previous-gen model had a supercharged hybrid option, and they'd be right. Today, the only option is a 3.5-liter V6 with 284 hp (295 hp in the Rock Creek trim), rated at 23 mpg combined with AWD. Thankfully, Nissan ditched the CVT for a 9-speed automatic.
2025 Mazda CX-90
Last year, Mazda replaced the CX-9 with the brand-new CX-90. Why the name change? Well, the CX-90 is based on a completely new, RWD-based platform with turbocharged inline-6 engines. The idea: to compete with luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Fortunately, the CX-90 remains an affordable option in the category, with a significantly lower base price than the BMW X7, for example.
Thanks to the new platform, the Mazda CX-90 rewrote the benchmarks in the eight-seater SUV category. This is by far the best-driving three-seater SUV in this price range. You won't believe how small and agile the CX-90 feels through the corners. Mazda has always made dynamic vehicles, but it has now distinguished itself from its rivals even further. It's not even close.
That 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine is also very engaging to drive. Quick, too. With 340 hp on tap, it sprints to 60 in 6.3 seconds. A 280 hp tune is also available. Thanks to the standard 48-volt hybrid system, the engines are also efficient for the power they offer, with a 25 mpg combined EPA rating. Mazda also offers a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid with 323 hp, which provides a 25-mile electric-only range.
Mazda's premium ambitions are also clear when you step inside the CX-90. The material quality is top-notch, with stitching and either leatherette or leather (depending on the trim) adorning the surroundings. Unfortunately, probably due to the RWD platform, the third row is a bit tight for adults, and the remaining cargo area is 16 cubic feet. A small price to pay for more luxury? You decide!
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban
We get it — you aren't interested in a car-based eight-seater crossover and instead want the real deal. In that case, here are two good American SUVs with a ladder-frame chassis. Chevy's three-row offerings, the Tahoe and Suburban, come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine producing 355 hp and rear-wheel drive (RWD). However, we sense that you'd be more interested in the 6.2-liter V8, which produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Instead of all that electrified nonsense, Chevy offers an economical 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel. The Duramax engine produces 305 hp and a V8-beating 495 lb-ft of torque. The best part — it gets 28 mpg combined.
Thanks to the rugged body-on-frame chassis, the 6.2-liter Tahoe can tow up to 8,400 pounds, significantly higher than its car-based rivals. The 5.3-liter Suburban is slightly worse at 8,300 pounds. Heck, even the Duramax diesel can tow 8,200 pounds. The Z71 versions are also great for off-roading. Step inside the cabins of both the Tahoe and Suburban, and it feels like you are entering a living room. Passenger space is abundant, particularly in the longer Suburban, which can seat up to nine people. The 42-cubic-foot cargo volume behind the third row also beats any car-based rival by a significant margin.
The Tahoe & Suburban received more tech for the 2025 model year as well. A giant 17.7-inch infotainment screen decorates the dashboard, but Chevy still implemented physical climate control switches. Great! The tech bonanza doesn't stop there; the Tahoe and Suburban can also be optioned with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control for a more cossetting ride.
2025 Ford Expedition & Expedition Max
Ford's large body-on-frame eight-passenger movers don't come with a V8 engine. Bummer, we know. Not even a turbodiesel. Hybrid, maybe? Nah. Instead, you get Ford's modern, turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 400 hp, or 440 hp in the High Output version. The latter propels the Expedition to 60 in just 4.9 seconds, making you forget about the V8 entirely. The Expedition also gets 23 mpg on the highway. Thirsty, yes, but not a bad figure for a 440-hp, three-seter super-SUV.
Ford's trump card with its massive three-row SUVs is the 9,600-pound towing capacity. Yup, that's more than the Ford Ranger pickup truck. The long-wheelbase Expedition Max gets a lower 9,000-pound rating but also offers much more space inside. Both are huge, though, offering passengers comfort in all directions. With all seats in place, the Expedition Max has a solid 36 cubic feet cargo capacity.
Don't worry Blue Oval fans — the Expedition/Expedition Max beat their closest rivals in screen real estate. The 12.3-inch infotainment screen doesn't seem all that impressive until you raise your eyes and notice the 24.0-inch widescreen digital instrument cluster. Crucially, Google software runs on both of those screens, with over-the-air update support. It can even play movies on those screens when stationary.
Much like the off-road-focused Z71 trim in the Tahoe and Suburban, you can have the Expedition models with the Tremor trim. It's no Raptor beater, but the Expedition Tremor is still a serious off-roader, boasting an upgraded and lifted suspension that boosts ground clearance to 10.6 inches. 33-inch all-terrain tires and electronic locking rear differentials are also included.
2025 Toyota Sequoia
Whenever you see a Toyota lately, you know that hybrid is the name of the game. And in the case of the latest Sequoia, that hybrid isn't designed for efficiency, but for torque. Lot. Of. Torque. The 437-hp figure extracted from the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid is not too shabby, but the 583 lb-ft of torque is truly something. It translates into a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds. Towing capacity: up to 9,520 pounds. And this iForce MAX hybrid has a 10-speed automatic transmission, not a CVT.
As you might imagine, the big Toyota Sequoia is a potent machine. Unfortunately, you don't get the economy of other Toyota hybrids; the Sequoia is rated at 24 mpg highway. Better than its rivals, but not by much. Still, the Sequoia is priced similarly to the entry-level engines of the Tahoe and Expedition, yet it comes standard with the iForce MAX powertrain.
It seems like the Sequoia wins the number game, but the Expedition and Tahoe have the edge inside. Toyota's body-on-frame SUV has a relatively tight third row and a small 12-cubic-foot cargo volume behind it. A long-wheelbase model would've been a good addition, but for now, there is only one model on offer. At least Toyota nailed the hi-tech game — except for the entry-level SR5, all other trims come with a huge 14.0-inch infotainment screen.
You can get the Sequoia with the TRD Pro trim. With 9.1 inches of ground clearance, 2.5-inch FOX Internal Bypass coilovers, rear remote reservoir shocks, locking rear differential, and TRD Pro front stabilizer bar, it's a seriously capable off-roader.
Jeep Wagoneer & Grand Wagoneer
The Wagoneer traces its roots to the 1960s, when the first-gen model won over customers with the rugged truck-based chassis and spacious interior. Jeep wanted to capture some of that magic with the latest Wagoneer. Utilizing a modified Ram 1500 chassis, Jeep created a full-size SUV with an exceptionally large interior — both the Wagoneer and long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L offer unmatched comfort in all three rows. The cargo volume is huge on both models, too; the Wagoneer's stands at 27 cubic feet, while the Grand Wagoneer has a class-leading 44 cubic feet.
However, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer boasts many more impressive interior features. For starters, there is a high-end McIntosh sound system and climate-controlled front seats with a massage function. Then there are four front screens and three in the rear. Grand Wagoneer's dashboard contains a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.0-inch infotainment, a 10.3-inch passenger screen, and a 10.3-inch screen for controlling the climate. The second-row passengers have an additional 10.3-inch screen for climate control, as well as two 10.1-inch displays for entertainment. Sheesh.
The Grand Wagoneer is a seriously potent SUV, too. The most powerful 540-hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 propels this eight-person bus to 60 in less than 4.7 seconds. Ridiculous. A 392-hp V8 and lower-power tunes of the inline-6 are also available, all equipped with an eight-speed automatic. And Jeep's advanced Quadra-Drive II AWD with a two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential is standard on the Grand Wagoneer, alongside height-adjustable air suspension. Yup, this means you can bring your hi-tech eight-seater Jeep deep into the wilderness. And your trailer, too — the max towing capacity is 9,860 pounds!