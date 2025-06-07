10 Popular 8-Seater SUVs You Can Buy In 2025

Three-row SUVs are continuing their upward trend in recent years. You'd think that with families getting smaller, buyers would opt for smaller vehicles, but the versatility that eight seats provide is hard to resist. Today, some mammoths can pamper eight adults with some serious comfort and swallow all their cargo. They've also become competent in other areas, namely 0-60 times and off-roading.

Navigating the sea of eight-seater SUVs can be a bit of a headache, though. Yes, you always search for vehicles that your budget allows, but you also need to think about the powertrain options. Gas-powered models are cheaper to buy. Hybrids offer lower running costs down the line. How about diesel? Or a thumping V8? Then, there is the matter of unibody or body-on-frame chassis. Both have their strengths and weaknesses and appeal to different demographics.

Good thing you are reading this article, because we'll help you navigate and understand the eight-seater SUV landscape in 2025. There is an in-depth overview of each model, giving you all the information you need, including hands-on experience. So, let's have a closer look at the best eight-seater SUVs you can buy in 2025.

