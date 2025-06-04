11 Cars That Come With Paddle Shifters

An expert driver can shift gears and get the most performance out of a vehicle. Whether extending the gear to wring every ounce of power out of the engine, downshifting to pass an adversary, or manipulating the clutch for ultra-fast launches off the starting line, manual control over the transmission offers competitive advantages.

Historically, manual shifting vehicles have used a floor shifter that tied directly into the transmission via a hole in the transmission tunnel. While unquestionably effective, the configuration offered a few disadvantages. First, the operation required a driver to remove a hand from the steering wheel. Second, the actual shifting process can take up to a second or longer, an eternity in a sport where thousandths of a second are the difference between victory and defeat. Thirdly, on-the-floor manual shifters increase the risk of a missed shift, which can be disastrous to the car's mechanics and the driver's chance of winning a race.

For those reasons, paddle shifters have increasingly come to the forefront, even those with automatic transmissions. Increasingly advanced clutches and computers have made it possible for split-second shifts at the touch of a button. While an early paddle-style shifter can be found on the 1912 Bollée Type F Torpédo, we look to Ferrari when it comes to modern paddle shifters. Nigel Mansell and Gerhard Berger used an electro-hydraulic paddle shifting system in a race in 1989. In 1995, the Ferrari F355 F1 Berlinetta introduced paddle shifting to production cars.

Paddle shifters are far from ubiquitous today, but several production vehicles offer them to the performance-oriented buyer, and they are becoming more popular in production vehicles across all price points. We examine 11 cars that you can get with paddle shifters.