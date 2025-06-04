11 Cars That Come With Paddle Shifters
An expert driver can shift gears and get the most performance out of a vehicle. Whether extending the gear to wring every ounce of power out of the engine, downshifting to pass an adversary, or manipulating the clutch for ultra-fast launches off the starting line, manual control over the transmission offers competitive advantages.
Historically, manual shifting vehicles have used a floor shifter that tied directly into the transmission via a hole in the transmission tunnel. While unquestionably effective, the configuration offered a few disadvantages. First, the operation required a driver to remove a hand from the steering wheel. Second, the actual shifting process can take up to a second or longer, an eternity in a sport where thousandths of a second are the difference between victory and defeat. Thirdly, on-the-floor manual shifters increase the risk of a missed shift, which can be disastrous to the car's mechanics and the driver's chance of winning a race.
For those reasons, paddle shifters have increasingly come to the forefront, even those with automatic transmissions. Increasingly advanced clutches and computers have made it possible for split-second shifts at the touch of a button. While an early paddle-style shifter can be found on the 1912 Bollée Type F Torpédo, we look to Ferrari when it comes to modern paddle shifters. Nigel Mansell and Gerhard Berger used an electro-hydraulic paddle shifting system in a race in 1989. In 1995, the Ferrari F355 F1 Berlinetta introduced paddle shifting to production cars.
Paddle shifters are far from ubiquitous today, but several production vehicles offer them to the performance-oriented buyer, and they are becoming more popular in production vehicles across all price points. We examine 11 cars that you can get with paddle shifters.
Ferrari F355
We'll get to the brand-new cars with paddles in a moment, but it's appropriate to kick off this list with the one that started it all. The Ferrari F355 was the first road car to bring paddle shifting to the public.
The F355 debuted at the 1994 Geneva Auto Show as a replacement for the Ferrari 348. With a 3.5-liter V8 that spun up to 8,500 rpm, it made a suitably exotic 375 horsepower — pretty good for the mid-'90s. While the original F355 came with the Prancing Horse's famous gated shifter, it wasn't meant to last.
Ferrari introduced the concept of the paddle with a victory at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix. It was only a matter of time before road-going performers got in on the action, and that amount of time was eight years. In 1997, the 355 hit the market with a pair of F1-style paddle shifters. The model was known, appropriately, as the 355 F1.
Few could predict it at the time, but the new model marked the changing of tides for how we shift our cars. Clutch-less technology created a hybrid of manual and automatic transmissions that combined the best of both worlds. Paddles slowly seeped into the supercar world and have since begun to become more common in the consumer segment. If you're a Ferrari fan with an eye toward historical significance, the F355 F1 can be found on the secondary market for an average value of about $84,000.
Subaru WRX
Paddle shifters used to be the exclusive purview of track-only race cars. But if there is one place the trickle-down theory works, it's in the car world. Today, people with a relatively modest budget can score some paddles, and the 2025 Subaru WRX is an example of that.
The base WRX starts at $35,750, the Limited trim bumps that up to $40,130, while the GT and tS tie with an MSRP of $45,705. Spec'ing out the vehicle after that will tweak the price, of course, but whichever trim you choose, the engine is a 2.4-liter direct injection boxer that claims 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, thanks in part to a twin-scroll turbo. Alas, not every WRX includes the paddles — buyers will have to pony up $1,350 for it on the Premium or Limited trim, while the GT includes it standard.
For the upcharge, buyers get the upgraded Subaru Performance Transmission, which includes automatic downshift blipping control with a pair of paddles that cycle through eight gears in manual mode. Subie fans can also opt for a traditional six-speed floor shifter. Still, with modern technology being what it is, the paddle shifters most likely shift faster than the average Joe could the old-school way.
Toyota GR Corolla
Toyota has long been a byword for longevity and reliability, and its Gazoo Racing division has begun to make waves in the performance department. The latest manifestation of Toyota's racing ethos is now present in the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla. Despite its reputation as a somewhat staid auto producer (at least outside of its luxury brand, Lexus), Toyota isn't afraid of thinking outside the box, especially if it finds performance outside of that box.
Buyers of the GR Corolla find an unusual three-cylinder configuration under the hood. Don't scoff. The 1.6-liter three-pot makes a hundred horsepower per cylinder. That's 300 horses for the mathematically impaired, and it backs it up with 295 lb-ft of torque. The 26 pounds of boost from the turbocharger is the big reason Toyota coaxes so much from such a little engine, but we're interested in how that power gets to the wheels.
The GR Corolla uses Toyota's GR-Four All-Wheel Drive system to send power to all four corners via a GRC Direct Automatic Transmission or a six-speed manual. Those who opt for the so-called automatic will be treated to paddle shifters that enable the driver to cycle through eight gears at the wheel. It might not have the visceral throw of the floor shifter, but it trades it for the slick Formula 1 shifting fantasy.
The 2025 GR Corolla starts at $38,860 for the base Core model. The Premium trim demands a $41,440 MSRP, and the Premium Plus gets buyers a carbon fiber roof and more for $45,515. Regardless of which model you start with, it'll cost $2,000 to upgrade to the paddle shifter setup.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai has done a spectacular job of raising the quality and reputation of its brand over the past few decades. The Ioniq 5 N is the next step in the Korean builder's forward-facing strategy. With an 84.0-kWh battery pack and a range of 221 miles, the N edition is the sport-oriented version of Hyundai's vanilla Ioniq. While EVs have come a long way since the first-generation Toyota Prius, performance still comes at the expense of efficiency. Those dedicated to the former still rely on internal combustion to do the trick (as you'll see below).
Including the Ioniq 5 N on this list is something of a (dis)honorable mention. The transition to electric vehicles has been challenging for some. A large population of gearheads lament the passing of internal combustion and its attendant sensory experiences. After all, how can you rev a car with no cylinders?
Those in the know may wonder how an electric vehicle with a direct-drive transmission incorporates paddle shifters. Well, if you're a traditionalist, hold on to your hat. The steering wheel-mounted shifters replicate a gear change when pressed. It's all simulated, and it'll make the people already apoplectic at the Dodge Charger Daytona's piped-in engine sounds really mad. But before exploding with indignant rage, consider the fact that the feature can be turned off.
Dodge Hornet
Dodge introduced the Hornet for the 2023 model year. Coining it a compact utility vehicle (CUV), a hint at Dodge's vision comes in the name. While it won't hold a candle to the end-stage muscle mania of the Challenger or Charger, its designers clearly want it to have a sting.
For 2025, the Hornet comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but don't let the relatively small displacement fool you. It packs a surprising 268 horsepower, which would have been downright drool-worthy a few short years ago. The Hornet R/T claims a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, a top speed of 140 mph, and a maximum horsepower rating of 288 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque with the optional PowerShot feature.
The Hornet's sporty spirit may be why Dodge decided to provide an option for paddle shifters. Dodge claims they are the only paddle shifters available in the segment. The paddles come standard on the R/T trim and are optional on the GT and Track Pack models. They allow drivers to shift through the nine-speed automatic transmission and serve as an activation switch for the PowerShot boost (up to a 30-hp boost for 15 seconds).
Nissan Z
Nissan has been making sports car hay out of its Z series since all the way back when it was known as Datsun. The Japanese automaker has built a dizzying array of rear-wheel-drive sports cars with the Z tag through the decades. The latest in the long and storied line is the seventh-generation 2025 edition 2025 edition, known simply as the Z.
Dressed up with a retro flair that calls to mind the Z cars of yesteryear, the 2025 edition packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 under the hood. Already good for 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, performance wonks can upgrade to the NISMO edition, which adds 20 horsepower and 34 lb-ft to those numbers. All this to push the Z to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, or 3.9 seconds in the NISMO edition.
The Z comes with the option of a traditional six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The automatic gets the paddle shifter treatment and actually lopped two-tenths of a second off the 0 to 60 mph time in Car and Driver's test for a sprint of 4.3 seconds.
If a two-seater import with paddle shifters and a sterling legacy is in your future, the 2025 Z starts at $42,970 for the Sport trim. The Performance trim will set you back $52,970, while the NISMO edition demands $65,750.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Chevrolet's marquee muscle car bade us goodbye (for the second time) in the 2024 model year. Resurrected in 2010 in the midst of America's muscle car renaissance, the Camaro nameplate tacked two new generations onto its legacy before bowing out to an uncertain future. Whether it returns in EV form or otherwise remains to be seen.
Chevrolet decided to reintroduce the ZL1 badge to the Camaro in 2012. The original ZL1 dated back to 1969, growing from the same COPO program loophole that ultimately brought us the Yenko Camaros. The modern ZL1 was the first official production Camaro to get the name, and with it came a supercharged V8 sporting more than 600 horsepower.
Not all fifth- and sixth-generation Camaros came with the V8, supercharged or otherwise. Like many car builders, Chevrolet sought to appeal to all comers by including four-, six-, and naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engine choices. And you didn't need the ZL1 edition to get paddle shifters, either. Many Camaros equipped with automatic transmissions came with paddles behind the wheel, a nod to modernity from a model from the golden era of muscle.
Ford Mustang
As the unwavering champion of the muscle (or pony) car wars, the Ford Mustang has stood the test of time. The only nameplate from the golden era of muscle to maintain continuous production since its inception, the Mustang strides into 2025, its reputation unscathed and flourishing.
Four cylinders go much further than they used to, and even the entry-level EcoBoost Mustang makes 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque out of its 2.3-liter powerplant. Those are authentic muscle car numbers from the glory days, and that's just the beginning. The top-of-the-line Mustang Dark Horse Premium claims 500 horsepower out of its 5.0-liter Coyote V8.
For those who appreciate the traditional art of driving, the Mustang offers a three-pedal setup in the upper tiers in the form of a Tremec six-speed manual. In line with the Mustang's inclusive philosophy, paddle shifting comes standard on any model equipped with the 10-speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission.
The Mustang continues to thrive and even grow, with Ford controversially branching the nameplate into its Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV. It's hardly the first firm to upset fans with an SUV. But if you want paddle shifters on it, you're out of luck. As a pure EV, the Mach-E leaves the paddling to the two-door Mustang. God forbid the Mustang name go the way of the Ioniq 5 N.
Porsche 911 GT3
It's excellent that paddle shifters are coming to the masses, but let's step out of everyman territory to visit our old friends from Stuttgart. The Porsche 911 GT3 has been heralded as one of the finest Porsches to grace the globe's roadways. Since paddle shifters emerged from the supercar sphere, it is only appropriate to find a pair nestled behind the wheel of the GT3.
The GT3 sports a 4.0-liter flat-six engine with a rating of 502 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. As purist as they are, the engineers at Porsche do offer the standard six-speed manual transmission for the diehards, but the headline is a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission that relies on paddle shifters to wring every rev out of the engine in corners.
If you're a multi-millionaire, a car collector, a lover of performance, a connoisseur of high-quality goods crafted with German precision, or a mixture of any of the above, you'll love the GT3. Just be prepared to shell out the starting price point of $224,495 to gain entry to the club. Don't forget the caveat that the MSRP climbs pretty quickly once you start optioning — and that's even if you can get an allocation, which is about as likely as getting an F1 seat.
Jaguar F-Type
Though Jaguar built its reputation on svelte two-seater sports cars, the British builder didn't release an all-new one for half a century. When the C-X16 Concept arrived in 2011, pundits, critics, and Jag fans all around the world took notice. A year later, the F-Type debuted at the Paris Motor Show in 2012. It would become available to the public for the 2014 model year.
The F-Type evolved through multiple updates over its decade-long production run, and its last iteration was available for the 2024 model year. Relying primarily on either a 3.0-liter V6 or 5.0-liter V8, a 2.0-liter made it into the mix in 2017. Horsepower ratings ranged from 300 horsepower all the way up to an impressive 575 horsepower. Coupled with luxurious interiors, elegant lines, an aggressive stance, and Jag's trademark handling, it was a worthy successor to the legacy of Jaguar.
Jaguar offered the old-fashioned on-the-floor shifter, but buyers could also opt for an automatic transmission called the Quickshift. Drivers could cycle through the gears by delivering an electric signal to the car via a pair of paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.
Lamborghini Revuelto
While we're in the supercar stratosphere, let's initiate a docking sequence with Lamborghini, whose 2025 Revuelto looks like it came from another planet. The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto was a brand new foray into what Lambo calls the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) super sports car.
On paper, it has all the requisites to qualify as an HPEV super sport. Screaming Lamborghini V12? Check. Jaw-dropping body design in an array of colors? Check. An interior that makes you feel like you're about to fly into a dogfight in space? Check. And while all that is nothing less than we've come to expect from the Italian marque, the hybrid power raises eyebrows.
Lamborghini engineers supplemented the 814-horsepower 6.5-liter V12 with a trio of electric motors (two on the front wheels, one in the rear) for additional oomph. The result is 1,001 total horsepower sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which, as you've likely surmised, the driver manipulates with paddle shifters.
The 2025 Revuelto dashed to 60 mph in a mere 2.2 seconds, clocking 150 mph in 9.9 seconds. It is a pure performance machine for those who like to turn a head and drop a jaw. But, of course, getting into one is itself an exercise in jaw-dropping, not to mention wallet-hefting. All this and more can be yours for a mere $600,000.