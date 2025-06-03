8 Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Emergency Generator Running Smoothly

When the power goes out, your emergency generator is your lifeline. It not only keeps the lights on, it also keeps your phone charged so you can stay in touch with loved ones. But since it's just for emergencies, there's a chance you'll treat it like an old treadmill in the garage, ignored, dusty, and abandoned. Like any machine, a dormant generator still requires some maintenance too keep it in top shape when duty calls.

Non-maintenance is one of the many mistakes everyone makes when using a generator. If you let it sit idle too long, it'll groan, sputter, or flat-out refuse to work when you need it most. You don't want to be in the middle of a thunderstorm or heatwave, and stuck with a coughing engine that gives up after five seconds. Luckily, keeping your generator happy isn't rocket science. It just takes a little attention and regular check-ins.

The type of maintenance your generator will need depends on what kind you have. If you have a gasoline or diesel-powered generator, then most, if not all, of these tips will apply. However, if you use one powered by propane, solar energy, or even hydrogen, that may not be the case. This is because there are some parts that you won't find on your generator. With that in mind, here are eight maintenance tips to keep your emergency generator running smoothly.

