8 Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Emergency Generator Running Smoothly
When the power goes out, your emergency generator is your lifeline. It not only keeps the lights on, it also keeps your phone charged so you can stay in touch with loved ones. But since it's just for emergencies, there's a chance you'll treat it like an old treadmill in the garage, ignored, dusty, and abandoned. Like any machine, a dormant generator still requires some maintenance too keep it in top shape when duty calls.
Non-maintenance is one of the many mistakes everyone makes when using a generator. If you let it sit idle too long, it'll groan, sputter, or flat-out refuse to work when you need it most. You don't want to be in the middle of a thunderstorm or heatwave, and stuck with a coughing engine that gives up after five seconds. Luckily, keeping your generator happy isn't rocket science. It just takes a little attention and regular check-ins.
The type of maintenance your generator will need depends on what kind you have. If you have a gasoline or diesel-powered generator, then most, if not all, of these tips will apply. However, if you use one powered by propane, solar energy, or even hydrogen, that may not be the case. This is because there are some parts that you won't find on your generator. With that in mind, here are eight maintenance tips to keep your emergency generator running smoothly.
Run the generator regularly
This simple maintenance tip always applies, no matter what kind of generator you have. Running your generator regularly keeps it in good shape. It also helps you spot and fix issues quickly. Think of it like starting your car every few days when it's not in use. Generators, especially standby or backup models, can sit idle for long periods. Frequency of use is one of the factors you consider when choosing the right generator for your home. Without regular use, fuel can go stale, parts can seize, and batteries can lose charge. So just run it periodically to prevent these issues and ensure it's ready when you need it most.
Most manufacturers recommend running your generator for about 30 minutes every month. This will help in circulating oil and lubricating the internal parts. Accordingly, it maintains proper engine function. It also allows the generator to reach its optimal operating temperature. This burns off moisture and prevents corrosion inside the engine. If the engine doesn't start easily or shows any warning lights, you'll have time to fix it before an actual emergency hits. You can also use this time to check fluid levels and listen for unusual noises. Just confirm that everything is functioning as expected. During this short session, you should also consider load testing the generator to simulate real usage conditions. Plug in a few appliances or flip the transfer switch to run household circuits.
Check fuel levels and quality
Fuel is to a generator what blood is to the body. It is the lifeblood of your emergency generator, that is, if you have a fuel-powered generator. Without it, the engine won't start, no matter how well-maintained everything else is. So it should go without saying that you should include a fuel check in your generator maintenance schedule. It's not just about making sure there's enough gas or diesel in the tank. You also need to make sure that the fuel is clean, fresh, and safe to use. Fuel degrades over time. In fact, it can take just a month for gasoline to go bad. However, diesel may last up to a year under the right conditions. This means that if you own a portable diesel generator for example, you have a little more leeway when it comes to fuel degradation.
It's easy to forget how much fuel you have if you haven't used you generator in a while. A good rule of thumb is to check the fuel level at least once a month. You can increase this frequency during storm seasons or whenever power outages are more likely. Keeping the tank at least half full is good practice. This helps prevent moisture from building up inside the tank. Where this happens, it leads to rust and corrosion. Using a fuel stabilizer comes in clutch here. Especially if you're keeping gasoline for a long time.
Change the oil and filter
Oil lubricates the parts of your generator's engine to reduce friction, which can otherwise cause heat, wear down parts, and eventually cause engine damage. However, you can't use the same oil for too long, as it will get dirty, contaminated, and lose its potency over time. As such, changing the oil and filter in your emergency generator is a very important maintenance task. You can't afford to skip it. Just like a car's engine, a generator requires clean oil, preferably from one of the best motor oil brands, to run smoothly.
If your generator is brand new, most manufacturers recommend changing the oil after the first 25 hours of use on average. After that, it's usually best to change it every 100 hours of operation, or at least once a year — whichever comes first, according to your owner's manual or maintenance schedule. Along with the oil, always replace the oil filter. The filter can also trap debris, which can prevent circulation. Examples are dust, metal particles, and combustion byproducts. These contaminants cause friction. Friction leads to wear and tear. This, in turn, can result in engine damage. If you live in a cold climate, look out for oil thickening. The weather can cause dirty oil to thicken, which can also lead to engine damage.
Test the battery
A dead battery is one of the most common reasons a generator fails to start. To survive a power outage, you will need a generator as well as functioning batteries. No matter how powerful your generator is, it's useless if the battery can't deliver the initial jolt of power needed to start the engine. The battery is a vital part of all generator types. If you have a fuel-powered engine, you will require a battery to initially power the engine. If you use an inverter or solar-powered generator, the battery is useful for starting, storing, and distributing power. That's why regular battery testing is essential.
Testing your generator's battery is not difficult. Just use a multimeter. Do this at least once every 30 days. You could also use a built-in test feature if your generator has one. If you get 12.6 volts or above whenever the engine is not running, then it's good. Anything below 12 volts could mean trouble. You can use a voltmeter for accurate testing. Even if the generator starts, a weak battery might not last or perform well under load. Also, look at the battery terminals. Check for corrosion, which can block the flow of electricity. If there is any, clean it off using a small brush. Make sure the terminals are tight and secure. If they are loose or rusted, they will cause a poor connection that can cause hard starts or total failure.
Check spark plugs and wires
If you use a conventional fuel-powered engine generator, you need to keep tabs on the health of spark plugs and wires. As the name implies, a spark plug delivers the spark that ignites the fuel mixture in the engine's cylinders. If either the plugs or wires are damaged or worn out, your generator will struggle to start and run smoothly. Regular inspection of these components will keep your generator firing efficiently. Most generators use standard spark plugs, but some models may require specialized versions. To be certain, check your owner's manual for the right type and replacement schedule. Remember, diesel engines don't use spark plugs.
Generally, spark plugs should be inspected every 100 hours of use. It could also be at least once a year, depending on your usage and the manual. When you inspect the plugs, look for signs of wear or damage. A healthy spark plug has a clean, light gray insulator. If the plug tip is black and full of soot, it could mean the air filter is dirty. White or blistered plugs indicate overheating. Cracked insulators or worn electrodes signal that replacement is overdue. You could also check the gap between the plug's electrodes with a feeler gauge. Incorrect gaps cause weak sparks, leading to poor combustion and hard starts. Adjust the gap if needed or just replace the plug. Furthermore, inspect the wires for visible damage. Wiggle the connections to test for secure contact.
Keep it clean and covered
This one's more of a general tip for all kinds of generator, even an inverter generator. Keeping your emergency generator clean and properly covered is key to ensuring its reliability and durability. Generators, with all their intricate parts, detest contaminants, and dirt, dust, and debris accumulating in and around yours can lead to overheating, clogged filters, and internal damage. To avoid this, regular cleaning and using a protective cover should be top priorities. Start by wiping down the exterior of the generator regularly. This removes dirt, leaves, or other debris that might block air vents. Pay close attention to the cooling vents, as blocked airflow can make the engine overheat.
In cleaning, use a soft cloth and mild detergent. Harsh chemicals and abrasive materials can scratch the surface or damage the casing. Make sure to clean the air filter every few months and replace it when necessary. A clogged filter reduces airflow and decreases engine efficiency. Some filters can be rinsed, while others require replacement after a certain period. Your owner's manual will come in handy here again for specific guidelines. When your generator is not in use, cover it with a weather-resistant cover. This helps protect it from rain, snow, dust, and UV rays. All of these can damage components and reduce the lifespan of your generator. But be sure the cover is breathable to prevent moisture buildup inside your unit.
Inspect for leaks and replace air filters
You won't want to discover a leak during when an emergency is already playing out. A quick visual inspection and regular filter changes can prevent this, and keep your generator running at full strength. Leaks can also be signs of a cracked engine block, so keeping an eye out for them is very important. During your inspecting, look under and around your generator for puddles or wet spots. You're looking specifically for oil drips, fuel stains, or coolant leaks. Small leaks often start at hose connections, seals, or gaskets.
Don't ignore even minor spots, as they can grow quickly and lead to engine damage, not to mention fuel loss. A leak could also be a fire hazard, as spilled fuel or oil could become inflamed. If you spot any leaks, be sure to tighten loose fittings and replace cracked hoses. You should wipe away residue to prevent fire and contamination. It will also help so you can spot fresh leaks during the next check. Then, move to the air filter. Your generator needs a steady flow of clean air to mix with fuel and power the engine. A clogged or dirty filter chokes off this airflow, forcing the engine to work harder. Some filters can be cleaned and reused. But many are disposable, so replacing them is often the safer and easier option.
Have a professional service it annually
The best way to keep your emergency generator running smoothly is to get it checked by a professional. Regardless of your regular maintenance practices, a trained technician can catch problems you might miss. They can perform maintenance that goes beyond the DIY basics. Even the most popular portable generators need annual servicing. It can be what prevents your generator from one day breaking down, and make all the difference when the power goes out in an emergency.
During a professional service, the technician will check more than just fluid levels. They'll inspect all the components, tighten the connections, and run tests you can't. Technicians will also analyze your battery performance, and exhaust systems. They can check for code errors and update the firmware, if needed. If your generator is connected to your home with an automatic transfer switch, the technician will inspect that as well. They make sure your generator meets safety standards. They also make sure it follows the manufacturer's guidelines. This can help protect your warranty. Many manufacturers require documented maintenance by certified professionals to keep warranties valid. So, skipping a yearly check-up might save a little money now, but could cost