What Kinds Of Transmissions Do Semi-Trucks Use?

Anyone who's spent any time driving knows that semi-trucks are a fixture on American roads. Vehicles from the most popular semi-truck manufacturers covered just over 500 billion miles in 2022 alone, making trucking companies a cool $940.8 billion in gross revenue in the process. With that much freight volume — and that many trucks — crossing the U.S. daily, it's quite understandable if some of you take these hulking vehicles for granted, never wondering about the technology that drives them forward.

The thing is, though, that semi-trucks aren't just regular passenger vehicles scaled up to epic proportions. Some of the components they use differ from what we get in our regular cars, and one example is the transmissions they use. Granted, they're not necessarily all radically different, but the manual transmissions that semi-truck drivers use will likely be quite alien to most of us used to our conventional manual or automatic transmissions.

Of course, semi-trucks don't just have their unique manual transmissions – most semi-trucks now come with automatic transmissions, while some have automated manual transmissions (AMTs) that combine the benefits of manual transmissions with the convenience of their automatic cousins. Without further ado, let's dive into all the types of manual, automatic, and automated manual transmissions you'll find on a modern semi-truck.

