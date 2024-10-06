Are Most Semi-Trucks Automatic Or Manual?

As business owners might be quick to tell you, transporting goods from one part of the country to another can be a logistical nightmare. The trucking industry has long been the best way of moving those goods throughout the land since the vehicles were first pressed into service. That's not likely to change anytime soon, with massive semi-trucks continuing to rank among the most efficient ways to get goods from one place to another.

Like any industry, the trucking game has undergone numerous changes throughout the decades, as semi-trucks have seemingly gotten bigger and more powerful with every model year. And even more changes may be on the way, with some semi-truck manufacturers now developing hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as automated builds that don't even need drivers. Even still, it will likely be a long while before drivers are completely replaced in the trucking industry.

With their place behind the wheel safe for the foreseeable future, it appears the job of driving an aptly named semi-truck may not be quite as strenuous as you might think, since the majority of the vehicles use automatic transmissions these days. Per some reports, as many as 90% of the semi-trucks being made today are fitted with automatic transmissions. That has, of course, not always been the case for long-haul vehicles. Here's why the trucking industry has moved away from manual transmission semi-trucks.

