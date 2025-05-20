12 Cars With Paddle Shifters That Aren't For Changing Gears

We can all probably nod to the fact that manual transmission cars are the most engaging to drive. It's not just the stick shift — you also need to use the clutch pedal at the right time, and let's not get started on heel and toe shifting.

However, modern automatic transmissions can change gears way more quickly than a human being, and allow you to focus more on other parts of driving. But what about engagement? That's what paddle shifters are for. You can keep both your hands on the steering wheel and change gears using your fingers. It's not as involved as a stick shift, but it gives control back to the driver and can make you feel like Max Verstappen.

First introduced to F1 cars in the late 1980s, paddle shifters came to the consumer world in 1995, when Ferrari implemented them in the F355 F1 Berlinetta. Other automakers quickly followed. Today they are common in most automatic performance cars. In fact, many vehicles are also equipped with paddle shifters that aren't for changing gears. But then, what are they for? These 12 models offer some new and innovative uses.

