10 Of The Fastest Subaru Models, Ranked By Top Speed

Ever since its debut in 1954, Subaru has shown a tendency to create unique four-wheel contraptions that don't follow norms. The Japanese giant is the only automaker that sells regular passenger cars with boxer engines, and it's offered AWD in most of its models since the 1970s.

And then there are Subaru's rally-inspired road cars. The company had a very successful outing in the World Rally Championship, and to celebrate that, it launched quite a few WRX homologation special vehicles. Potent turbocharged boxer engines. Symmetrical AWD. Supercar-rivaling acceleration. WRXs had it all. So much so, in fact, that the STI-tuned road-going variants became even more popular than the rally-winning monsters.

With so much rally heritage, Subaru obviously produced cars that could reach high velocities. Sure, you can't expect them to rival supercars, but there have been quite a few fast Subarus produced over the years. And in this piece, we'll rank some of the fastest Subaru ever made by their top speed, starting with the slowest one to build up excitement. Enjoy!

