The Coolest Cars From The Year 2000 Eligible For U.S. Import In 2025

Availability of imported cars in the United States provides American buyers with a wide range of unique models from which to choose, often including vehicles with unique features or designs not seen on domestic models. Indeed, imported versions of cars in certain categories regularly offer vastly different design concepts to deliver customers vehicles built for particular purposes. For example, when American luxury cars back in the '70s offered extraordinarily large and plush sedans and coupes built with little regard to handling or economy, European luxury carmakers provided smaller and more nimble models that placed more emphasis on sophistication than comfortable cruising. Nonetheless, even with the steady flow of imported cars into the States, not all of them make it to port, and some of them are highly desirable and are sometimes seen as "forbidden fruit."

At one time, Americans who wanted a car built elsewhere but not exported they would import it directly. However, in 1988, President Reagan signed the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act of 1988, commonly called the 25-year rule. Crafted after heavy lobbying from Mercedes-Benz, this act made it illegal to import any model not certified for sale in the United States for 25 years from the date of manufacture. This means Americans are made to wait for what can be some pretty juicy "forbidden fruit." Now that 2025 has commenced, cars built in the 21st century can be imported legally for the first time, and these eight desirable models become eligible this year for the first time.