The Best And Worst Cars Made By Major Automakers

As an automotive journalist with dozens of reviews under my belt, I have seen it all. From driving Corvettes right off the assembly line and onto the race track to going behind the scenes with startup automotive companies trying to break the mold of the industry, I have seen my fair share of the automotive world. From the top to the bottom of the automotive industry, every automaker brings something unique to the table. From GMC's truck-centric offerings to Tesla's EV-only lineup, every automaker has its niche in the market, and every automaker offers a variety of excellent vehicles.

However, not every vehicle produced by the major automakers is a winner. While major automakers are responsible for some of the best vehicles in the world, they are also guilty of producing some of the worst vehicles found on dealer lots today. Here is a glimpse into the best and worst vehicles currently being produced by the top automakers selling vehicles in the U.S.