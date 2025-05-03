Ships conjure the romance of sailing the seven seas. Since time immemorial, people have put to sea in some of the most graceful machines humanity has ever built. From Greek triremes cutting through the water with oars and sails to Polynesian outriggers navigating by sun, moon, and stars to speedy corvettes and massive aircraft carriers that can turn on a dime, some of our greatest creations have been built to tame the Earth's oceans and go where no one has gone before. Ships are the stuff dreams –- and legends –- are made of.

But form follows function, and some ships have peculiar functions. For instance, the medieval pirate captain Jeanne de Clisson set out in a fleet of vessels painted black with blood red sails for one purpose: to seek revenge for her husband's execution. About 500 years later, the first ironclad battle in history, between the U.S.S. Monitor and the C.S.S. Virginia, saw two ships that looked more like reinforced metal bunkers than the graceful sailing ships typical of their age engage in a duel. The U.S. Navy's first aircraft carrier was a converted coal transport with a completely flat flight deck installed above her entire superstructure, resulting in a strange, top-heavy appearance.

Other ships have odd appearances for a variety of reasons. Some are scientific research vessels whose form is dictated entirely by their missions. Others are construction ships used to build structures at sea, such as oil platforms and wind turbines. And as we've already seen, the needs of war can lead to shapes never seen before on the world's oceans. What follows is a list of 10 of the strangest ships in the world.

