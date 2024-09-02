How Howard Hughes And The CIA Stole A Soviet Nuclear Missile Sub

No one knows for sure what killed the 98 men aboard K-129. The Soviet hypothesis was that the ballistic missile sub accidentally slipped beneath operational depth while snorkeling. Perhaps a bad crew reaction doomed the boat. Rumors still swirl in Russia that she collided with the American submarine USS Swordfish. Other theories blame a hydrogen explosion or a leaking seal. There was just one thing all parties agreed on — the K-129 was lost, vanished two weeks into her patrol in the spring of 1968, somewhere in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

The Cold War was at its height, with the United States and U.S.S.R. locked in a potentially apocalyptic game of nuclear brinksmanship and shadowy geopolitics. Men and women died for intelligence about the other side, from a fragment of a missile system's blueprint to an hour of advance notice of a ship's deployment. Every scrap of knowledge about the enemy's capability or intent was considered critical. Now, a Soviet ballistic missile sub — one of the most technologically advanced chess pieces of the Cold War — lay somewhere beneath the ocean's surface, up for grabs to whoever had the means and motivation to get it.

The Soviets searched for their submarine for weeks, to no avail. Ships, helicopters, and aircraft combed the proposed operating area of K-129. In the end, they had no idea of her fate. The best they could hope for was that the Americans would not catch on, but the Soviets were out of luck. A U.S. Air Force sensor designed to detect nuclear activity caught the sounds of the doomed submarine as it sank. And the Americans wanted it.

