The Hidden Impact Of Military SONAR On Marine Life

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are two types of SONAR: Active and passive. When it comes to passive SONAR, its systems can detect noise from typically loud sounds in the water. However, it can't measure how far an object is without additional listening devices that can be used to triangulate a sound's position. While it's useful for finding submarines, it's not as effective when it comes to predicting distance.

Alternatively, active SONAR works similarly to a bat inside a dark cave. Active SONAR uses energy pulses to determine an object's distance based on how long it takes before the sound bounces back. Although this opens up a risk of being located by other submarines, the U.S. Fleet Forces Command claims that it's still the most effective way that a fleet can locate objects underwater.

Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for marine animals, who also rely on sound to find their way. Aside from this, marine animals are also at the mercy of other artificial noise pollution in the water. In 2019, the New York Times claimed that the increasing ship traffic, use of SONAR, and routine seismic air gun blasts put marine animals at risk. Here's a look at how and why this happens.