More Remains Recovered From Titan Sub Wreckage

The Coast Guard says it has recovered the remaining wreckage from the Titan submersible disaster. The submersible went missing in June, triggering a multi-day international search and rescue operation. Despite some initial hope that the sub and its occupants could be saved, a debris field was eventually discovered. Authorities concluded that the sub had imploded during its descent, and all five passengers on board were killed instantly.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and the man who has shouldered much of the blame for the disaster was on board at the time. Rush is on film bragging about the sub's experimental nature, and dismissing various safety measures and regulations. Also on board were Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet who was a leading authority on the Titanic wreck. While OceanGate still exists as a company, all "exploration and commercial operations" were suspended shortly after the loss of the Titan sub.

As with the Coast Guard's earlier debris discovery, "human remains" were found in this latest batch of wreckage. Despite the recoveries, the Titan's story is far from over. An internal investigation into exactly what happened is still ongoing, and a public hearing will also be held at some point in the future. Beyond the official inquests, numerous lawsuits may also be filed and fought over the next few years. This latest batch of debris is apparently all that remained of the submersible on the sea bed.