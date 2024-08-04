An Aircraft Carrier Made From Ice And Wood Pulp: The Story Of Project Habakkuk

Aircraft carriers are the U.S. Navy's largest and most technologically advanced weapons. Since aircraft carriers were first introduced, they've grown considerably, seen massive technology upgrades, and are a key part of the United States' forward military and national interests abroad. The ability to deploy aircraft and Marines anywhere in the world is a power that is largely unchecked in modern warfare. Moreover, these aircraft carriers are extremely hard to sink.

Many innovative aircraft carriers have paved the way for today's ships, building upon designs from World War II and even World War I. Some WWII aircraft carriers were converted from preexisting vessels, while others were purpose-built in a variety of classes. While most carriers used during WWII were fairly conventional in design, there was one that defied all understanding of what an aircraft carrier should look like, be made of, and used for.

During WWII, the British initiated Project Habakkuk, which aimed to construct an aircraft carrier not made from wood and steel but from pykrete, which is a mixture of ice and wood pulp. If you're wondering why anyone would even attempt such a folly, there was a good reason for it, though Project Habakkuk remains one of the most unusual concepts of WWII. While it was never brought to fruition, the project itself is a fascinating example of ingenuity.