What Is Dazzle Camouflage?

In the animal kingdom, there is a special kind of evasion mechanism where an animal relies on bright colors and patterns on its skin to camouflage its movement, using it as a visual trick to mask its true speed and movement pattern from an eager predator. Zoology experts call it "dazzle camouflage."

However, there is also a fascinating story about how mankind borrowed this idea from animals and put it to use in warfare. Historians lovingly called it "razzle dazzle." The idea was not to hide the ship in plain sight. Instead, it relied on painting complex patterns on the ship's exterior so that the enemy has a hard time figuring out its size and predicting its movement.

As outrageous as that sounds, it actually worked. It was used as recently as the first World War, wreaking havoc between 1914 and 1918. The concept made its way to the 21st century, albeit for the gas-guzzling vehicles all around us. Here's a brief idea of how dazzle camouflage has been used throughout history, and how it continues to be as effective in the modern age where cameras are all around us.