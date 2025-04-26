Is The Toyota Crown Bigger Than The Camry & In What Other Ways Are They Different?

A look at Toyota's newest offerings shows that sedans are still alive and well. In fact, the Camry remains the best-selling passenger vehicle in America that's not an SUV, with over 300,000 examples sold last year. However, the stalwart Camry isn't Toyota's only sedan. Buyers looking for something with the same or greater capabilities will want to consider the Crown, a sedan that assumed flagship status when it replaced the canceled Toyota Avalon for the 2023 model year.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Toyota Crown and Camry have some features in common, such as being classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as mid-size vehicles based on passenger and cargo volume. They also share the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, which underpins several other cars, including the Highlander, the Sienna, and the Lexus ES. With the 2025 model year, the Crown and Camry also shared modified versions of the same hybrid powerplant, alongside interior features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While there is plenty that these car share, there are important considerations that set them apart that may not be apparent at first glance. For instance, all Crown trims except the base have an 11-speaker JBL sound system, but the same sound system requires an upgrade only available for upper trim Camrys. Let's expand these comparisons by examining all the ways that the 2025 editions of the Toyota Crown and Toyota Camry stack up against each other. For the record, the Toyota Crown Signia is a crossover and not part of this evaluation.

Advertisement