Do You Need To Change Engine Oil That's Turned Black?

For vehicles that use internal combustion engines, oil is a vital component. It's responsible for lubricating the engine's internal moving parts, like the crankshaft and camshaft(s) and preventing the development of excess heat and friction. Engine oil has a violent job and as a result, it's subject to intense wear and tear and degradation over time. Because of that, you have to change your oil regularly as part of your routine auto maintenance plan. Depending on your car and its oil type, you should generally replace your oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. You can find your specific vehicle's oil change intervals by reading your owner's manual, contacting the dealership, or searching online.

However, besides following your vehicle manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule, there are some other signs that it may be time to change the oil, including extremely discolored or degraded oil that has turned black. When new, oil is typically a slightly transparent amber color and looks something like dark honey. However, as it circulates through your engine, it absorbs debris and degrades, causing its color to darken. Normally, dirty engine oil is a very dark brown color. If your oil is black, though, it often means that you've gone too long in between replacements and need an oil change.

There is, however, a bit of nuance to that statement. Black engine oil doesn't always mean you need to replace it. New oil can darken very quickly, especially in older engines and in diesel vehicles. If you're interested in learning more about why oil turns black and how to know when it means it's time for a replacement and when you can ignore it, hang tight. Here's what you need to know about black engine oil.

