10 Of The Best And The Worst Vehicles For Delivery Drivers

Delivery driving is big business these days. The proliferation of food delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats mixed with more traditional delivery jobs like pizza delivery and independent Amazon drivers has given people more of a reason to drive for money than ever before. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 1.5 million people were engaged in the industry in 2023, and they made a median pay of $39,950 per year. It's also among the fastest growing jobs as more people pile in to deliver food.

Advertisement

As such, it's no surprise that a lot of people are shopping for delivery cars these days. After all, you want a car that maximizes efficiency, minimizes risk, and isn't too expensive to own since all of those things can cut into your profits. Fortunately, there are decades of data to work with since pizza delivery started really taking off in the 1960s. As the Uber Eats of yesteryear, pizza delivery drivers from way back when know a thing or two about choosing cars. That's why I'm writing this article today. In the mid-2000s, I delivered pizzas for Papa John's and later Pizza Hut before I went to seek other pursuits.

So, if you're in the market for a delivery car, here are some ideas on where to look. If you really want the short version — buy yourself a cheap beater with as low miles as possible and use that. It's the best generic starter advice I can give you.

Advertisement