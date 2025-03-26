6 Of The Coolest Cars Coming In 2025
Are there lots of silver, boring, uninspiring crossovers currently available? You bet. Are economical sedans and hatchbacks available just about everywhere you turn? Yep. There's certainly no shortage of practical, simple, and boring cars that can provide you with point-A-to-point-B transportation in relative comfort and with lots of modern tech. If you want more fun and whimsy, though, there's plenty to choose from.
For 2025, there are several excellent cars on the way (or already here), ranging from up-fitted versions of family SUVs, to tire-shredding sedans and four-digit-horsepower supercars with six-figure price tags. We're excited about the high-horsepower cars, of course, but there are also stylish and unique family-friendly vehicles too. Really, a cool car can come in just about any shape or form.
With that in mind, we've put together six cars that will turn heads, raise pulses, or otherwise help you stand out from the crowd. Whether you're dropping the kids off at school in the morning or trying to tackle the toughest off-road trail your town has to offer, these cars up the cool factor in a big way.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing gets a refresh
What isn't there to love about a sedan with a supercharged V8 and a six-speed manual? That's what Cadillac offers in the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing. The standard Cadillac CT5, in its pedestrian form, is a four-door luxury sedan with relatively engaging driving dynamics. Add Caddy's "V" badge to the mix and things get a bit spicy, care of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 under the hood that makes 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque.
If that's not enough, the CT5-V Blackwing should certainly satisfy your inner speed demon with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. The Blackwing is available with a six-speed manual for maximum engagement, or a 10-speed automatic if you can't be bothered to shift your own gears. If you aren't feeling the big-power numbers from the V, the standard CT5 is pretty punchy too. It's powered by a 237-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter engine on base trim levels, but a 335-hp version of the twin-turbo V6 is also available.
The CT5-V and its bonkers big brother, the Blackwing, are both refreshed for 2025. Both get updated front fascias with new grilles, some sleek carbon fiber packages, and a massive 33-inch LED touchscreen display in the cabin. It's hard to deny the performance of the Blackwing, but the luxury game has been stepped up for 2025 as well. We can't wait to get behind the wheel.
The new 4Runner just dropped, and it's rad
One of the most capable, long-lasting, and reliable Toyota 4Runner just got a full redesign. The Toyota 4Runner has all-new looks inside and out, and it's updated with modern powertrains, like the available i-Force Max hybrid. We recently drove the new 4Runner and Toyota was bold enough to include a jump in the driving program, proving the off-roader was capable of getting airborne in the right situation. Of course, most drivers will likely keep all four wheels on the ground as often as possible, and that's probably wise.
The 4Runner's standard powertrain is now a healthy turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. You'll get more power with the hybrid powertrain, which uses the same 2.4-liter combustion engine but adds some electric power for a total of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. Trim levels like the TRD Pro and the range-topping Trailhunter offer impressive off-road performance from the moment you drive them off the dealer lot. It includes features like 33-inch tires, an on-board compressor for airing up your tires, Rigid foglights, and adjustable off-road shocks from brands like Fox and Old Man Emu. The 4Runner can bring your toys along for the ride too, with a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds.
Honda's Passport looks pretty rugged
It might not rise to the rough-and-tumble levels of a body-on-frame SUV like the 4Runner, but the new Honda Passport has some serious potential when it comes to outdoor adventures. The Passport is technically redesigned for 2026, but Honda has already announced its arrival at dealerships in 2025 –so we get a jump on the model year. Part of that redesign is Honda's rugged exterior redesign on the Passport, with a boxy, aggressive look and impressive features to back it up.
The 2026 Passport is available in multiple TrailSport trim levels, which have increased ground clearance, underbody skid plates, and all-terrain tires. There's even some tech like an available 360-degree camera that can be activated in tight spaces for off-roading — helping to make sure you don't get caught up on an unseen obstacle.
The new Passport is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's not as robust as the 4Runner's available hybrid powertrain (nor is it much more power than the outgoing 2024 Passport at 280 hp), but it should provide plenty of propulsion for most buyers. And in an homage to some of their past models, Honda has included a stowable picnic table on the list of available accessories. Any time a model ups its off-road game and adds in a bit of functional fun like a picnic table, we're excited about its arrival.
Volkswagen's super stylish ID. Buzz is finally here
Few vans are as iconic as the VW Bus. Made in the era of flower power and popularized by Dead-Head's and unironic hipsters alike, the Volkswagen Bus is now a high-priced classic. Certain versions of the Bus have sold for well into the six-figures. Naturally, VW is capitalizing on that cache by offering an all-electric modern take on the Bus, the all-new ID. Buzz. The Buzz was announced a long time ago, with several delays marked along the way, but the stylish EV is now showing up in the wild and making every parking spot it graces with its presence much more aesthetically pleasing.
In our review of the 2025 VW ID. Buzz, it received top marks for head-turning design and its perky driving dynamics. It's spacious, well-equipped, and easy to drive thanks to the smooth power delivery. Unfortunately, the range offered by the Buzz isn't as impressive. Depending on which trim you go with, the Buzz offers between 231 and 234 miles of range on a single charge (according to EPA estimates) which is significantly lower than most EV sedans and SUVs. It's also a bit down on power, offering a single-motor version with 282 hp or a dual-motor version (called 4Motion) with 335 hp. Even if the range and power numbers are a bit sub-par, this is still one of the coolest-looking cars to hit the market in 2025.
The Corvette ZR1 is a horsepower giant
The ZR1 is (for now) the most powerful Corvette ever made, producing 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft from the devilishly-glorious combination of a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 and two turbochargers. That's more than double the horsepower of a standard Corvette at 495 hp, and yet, Chevy doesn't seem to be done stretching this platform to its limits just yet. A hybrid Zora edition of the 'Vette is likely on the horizon, and it could easily breach 1,200 hp, but until then, this is the top of the ladder.
Zero-to-60 mph with the ZR1 will be dealt with in 2.3 seconds if you can get the launch right, and if you bring a development team with you, you can get it up to 233 mph. Just make sure you've got a really, really long runway. Its silhouette might be similar to that of a standard C8 Corvette, but the ZR1 has physical differences that are worth checking out up close. These include aesthetics like the massive side air inlets, the flow-through front hood, the big front splitter, and the available carbon-fiber aero package. Bring your extra-large checkbook along for the ride, though. The ZR1 starts at around $175,000 and options like the carbon-fiber aero package alone have a price tag of $8,495.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is giving Dakar vibes
Practical hatchback, high-performance EV, and now dirt-road-ready — it seems like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can do almost anything. The Ioniq 5 is an all-electric hatchback (that Hyundai calls an SUV) with a stylish exterior and some impressive stats. Standard models offer between 245 and 318 miles of range on a single charge, with power levels in a healthy range between 168 hp and 320 hp. The high-performance variant, known as the Ioniq 5 N, wowed us in testing with its staggering 641 hp – enough to keep up with some of the most powerful sports cars on the market. The N is a bit pricey, though, and range suffers with all that power. The new off-road oriented XRT, however, offers a different set of skills.
The Ioniq 5 XRT has the aforementioned 320 horsepower, along with a 23-millimeter suspension lift, all-terrain tires, unique body work, and unique suspension tuning. The XRT won't crawl over the same small boulders that something like the 4Runner can easily tackle, but this plucky Hyundai can make light work of gravel and wide-open fire roads.
Cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar have been exciting performance and off-road enthusiasts alike for a few years now, so it's exciting to see this trend spread a bit to something practical like the Ioniq 5. And if Hyundai decides to put the 641-horsepower version of the Ioniq 5's powertrain in the XRT package someday, that would be a real game changer.