6 Of The Coolest Cars Coming In 2025

Are there lots of silver, boring, uninspiring crossovers currently available? You bet. Are economical sedans and hatchbacks available just about everywhere you turn? Yep. There's certainly no shortage of practical, simple, and boring cars that can provide you with point-A-to-point-B transportation in relative comfort and with lots of modern tech. If you want more fun and whimsy, though, there's plenty to choose from.

Advertisement

For 2025, there are several excellent cars on the way (or already here), ranging from up-fitted versions of family SUVs, to tire-shredding sedans and four-digit-horsepower supercars with six-figure price tags. We're excited about the high-horsepower cars, of course, but there are also stylish and unique family-friendly vehicles too. Really, a cool car can come in just about any shape or form.

With that in mind, we've put together six cars that will turn heads, raise pulses, or otherwise help you stand out from the crowd. Whether you're dropping the kids off at school in the morning or trying to tackle the toughest off-road trail your town has to offer, these cars up the cool factor in a big way.

Advertisement