10 Of The Most Unsuccessful BMW Vehicles Ever Made

BMW is a textbook example of sales success in the automotive industry. It's the best-selling luxury automaker globally, shipping more than 2.2 million vehicles in 2024, and beating its biggest rivals, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Advertisement

The main reason for the automaker's success is the extensive portfolio of successful BMW models; BMW not only dominates the premium sedan market with the 3 Series and 5 Series, but also has hugely popular SUVs, like the X3, X5, and X6. Let's not forget the high-performance offerings from its M Division, which continue to lure enthusiast buyers into showrooms.

Still, often in an effort to innovate with groundbreaking products, BMW has been notorious for producing many sales flops over the years. Most of these were great cars but ended with lackluster sales due to exorbitant prices and high development costs. Still, some were downright unattractive, undeserving of the blue-white logo.

In this piece, we'll have a closer look at some of those vehicles. We'll tell you what made them different, and of course why they ultimately failed. So, from Elvis Presley's favorite ride to a James Bond classic, here are the 10 most unsuccessful vehicles BMW has ever produced.

Advertisement