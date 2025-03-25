12 Of The Best-Sounding BMWs Ever Made

The ultimate driving machine. Sheer driving pleasure. These are some of BMW's most popular slogans, which, according to the automaker, describe each of its vehicles — particularly the M Division models — but what does that even mean? Surely, it means good straight-line speed. Yup, M models have that in spades. Good handling balance? Check. Communicative steering and snappy transmission? Check, and check.

Advertisement

Still, according to many, one of the most important spices in a driver's car recipe is sensory feedback. The way the car feels. How it communicates with the driver. More than anything, though, it's the sound of the engine that sets apart good driver's cars. And when it comes to internal combustion sonic delights, BMW sits right at the pinnacle of the industry. The Bavarian automaker has shown that it can make any engine configuration sound good. Four cylinders. Six cylinders. V8s and V10s. You name it, BMW has one.

In this piece, we will single out all BMW models with a unique, exhilarating sound sensation. Yup, we'll include all the aforementioned cylinder configurations to give you the best-sounding BMWs ever made. Get ready for some Bavarian engine sound spectacle!

Advertisement