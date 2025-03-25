12 Of The Best-Sounding BMWs Ever Made
The ultimate driving machine. Sheer driving pleasure. These are some of BMW's most popular slogans, which, according to the automaker, describe each of its vehicles — particularly the M Division models — but what does that even mean? Surely, it means good straight-line speed. Yup, M models have that in spades. Good handling balance? Check. Communicative steering and snappy transmission? Check, and check.
Still, according to many, one of the most important spices in a driver's car recipe is sensory feedback. The way the car feels. How it communicates with the driver. More than anything, though, it's the sound of the engine that sets apart good driver's cars. And when it comes to internal combustion sonic delights, BMW sits right at the pinnacle of the industry. The Bavarian automaker has shown that it can make any engine configuration sound good. Four cylinders. Six cylinders. V8s and V10s. You name it, BMW has one.
In this piece, we will single out all BMW models with a unique, exhilarating sound sensation. Yup, we'll include all the aforementioned cylinder configurations to give you the best-sounding BMWs ever made. Get ready for some Bavarian engine sound spectacle!
BMW 507 (1956 to 1959)
BMW has made a big splash in the luxury car market during the 1950s, with models like the 501, 502, and 503 demonstrating that the Bavarian automaker had what it takes to compete with its biggest rival, Mercedes-Benz. However, to truly stand out, BMW needed a halo model — a car that would stir the senses of audiences worldwide and place the brand at the pinnacle of the auto industry.
The 507 did exactly what BMW was hoping for. This classic BMW roadster with unmistakable elegance was the best-looking car at the time and is still lauded as the most handsome BMW ever made. Ultimately, though, the 507 failed to convince buyers, mainly because it was so expensive. Still, there were a few good reasons for the high price. Notably, the BMW 507 had an aluminum body, which was incredibly advanced for its time. This allowed the engineers to keep weight in check, with the 507 tipping the scales at a spritely 2,930 pounds.
The cherry on top of one of the most delicious cars the auto industry has ever seen is the 3.2-liter V8 under the bonnet. Producing 150 hp, the engine propelled the lightweight 507 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. More than that, though, the V8 sounded heavenly. With a deep, baritone burble at idle and a smooth, progressive crescendo as the revs went up, the 507 provided a symphony for the ears. It's truly one of the best-sounding engines ever made. Put your headphones on and get your dose of Bavarian V8 goosebumps courtesy of the Fantasy Junction YouTube channel.
BMW 3.0 CSL (1972 to 1975)
BMW is synonymous with inline-six engines, utilizing them in aircraft for their inherent smoothness. As time progressed, BMW started using the layout in its passenger vehicles, perfecting the inline-6 with every subsequent generation. That culminated with the 3.2-liter naturally aspirated gem in the 3.0 CSL, BMW's first race car for the road. Producing 206 hp, the M30 engine propelled the funky-looking sports coupe to a top speed 138 mph.
Still, it's the acoustic feast of 3.0 CSL's engine that would today entice more drivers than the outright performance. To make it as light as possible, BMW stripped the high-performance version of all sound deadening, allowing all that six-cylinder symphony to enter the cabin. Rhythmic, mechanical, and harmonical, the inline-6 in the 3.0 CSL is a feast for the senses. Still, the 3.0 CSL race car sounded even angrier, almost like a 1990s F1 car — check it out for yourself on the Euroboss YouTube channel.
However, the BMW 3.0 CSL was cool in other ways as well. The most obvious ingredient here is the striking body kit, unseen in the industry before. It was so influential that it gave the 3.0 CSL the nickname Batmobile. Unfortunately, the rear spoiler wasn't road legal at the time, although it gave the car a higher downforce on the track. Moreover, thanks to the advanced weight-saving measures, BMW lowered the low curb weight to just 2,800 pounds, resulting in much better driving dynamics.
BMW M1 (1978 to 1981)
BMW's only mid-engine supercar wasn't a market success, but the M1 was way cooler than you remember. To begin with, it was an engineering triumph that showed a way forward for the company. As a FIA Group 4 homologation special, the M1 had as much motorsport DNA as permitted in a street car at the time. Like, for example, the advanced aerodynamics, which allowed good downforce and excellent efficiency.
Still, it's the race-derived M88 engine that set the M1 apart from other sports cars of the era. The inline-six 3.5-liter legend produced 277 hp and was paired exclusively to a five-speed ZF manual transmission. The combo was enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of around 165 mph, both excellent numbers for its era.
Again, though, it's the experience that sets M1's inline-six apart. Raw at idle, with sounds coming not only from the combustion process, but also from the valvetrain, the M88 has quite a complex sound signature. Of course, the ear candy changes as the revolutions build up. Initially, it produces a howling noise, as if it prepares you for the surge of high-rpm power. As you approach the 7,000-rpm redline, though, the melody becomes raspy, almost metallic. You know, just like a naturally aspirated sports car engine should sound. Take a listen on the Dennisnoten YouTube channel.
BMW E28 M5 (1984 to 1988)
BMW enthusiasts during the 1970s must have dreamed of hearing the angry inline-six roar, but in a package that was not as compromised as the 3.0 CSL. BMW already toyed with a similar idea in the 2002 tii, but its first full-scale assault on the sports sedan began with the E28 M5. Luxurious and comfortable but injected with BMW M's motorsport heritage, the first M5 was a true pioneer in the industry.
Sure, the regular 218 hp 535i already offered customers a hint of what's to come, but the M5 upped the ante with the M88 inline-six engine sourced right out of the M1 supercar. With 286 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque on tap in the European version, the 3.5-liter unit propelled the E28 M5 to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds and to a top speed of 152 mph. It was a very advanced engine, too, with four valves per cylinder and a Bosch electronic fuel injection system.
Again, though, from today's perspective, it's the sound of the engine — hear it on SpeedExplorer — that entices the most. It is, of course, quieter and more sophisticated than M1's engine, but it retains the rich, metallic rasp that builds progressively as the revolutions needle climbed up. Crucially, the crescendo arrived at a high 7,000 rpm, with a distinctive induction noise dominating the cabin. A five-speed manual gearbox and balanced chassis added extra flair, making the E28 generation perhaps the best M5 of them all.
BMW E30 M3 (1986 to 1991)
The notion that four-cylinder engines sound lame is just, well, a notion. Case in point — the first-ever M3. The compact sports sedan pioneer had a puny four-cylinder instead of an inline-six, forging a new path for BMW. Naturally, this would've been a cause of concern, but BMW is known for its engineering prowess, and that shows in the E30 M3's S14 engine.
The 2.3-liter engine that powered the BMW E30 M3 was an absolute powerhouse at the time, considering it was naturally aspirated. Initially, it produced 200 hp, though BMW quickly upped the figure to 215 hp in the Cecotto and Ravaglia special editions. The pinnacle was the 2.5-liter unit in the Sport Evolution models, though, which made 238 hp. That's more than 95 hp per liter, an astonishing number for a road-legal naturally aspirated engine. Thanks to the low curb weight of 2,646 pounds, it also brought the M3 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 6.5 seconds.
Getting it there is also quite an experience. Not only do you get to enjoy a dogleg five-speed manual, but also one of the best-sounding four-cylinder engines ever made. Thanks to the individual throttle bodies (ITBs) and revvy over-square design, the S14 has a rough, mechanical character. Go near the redline, and the induction noise becomes urgent and quite intense, as demonstrated by Straight Six Racing. Last we checked, that's exactly how enthusiast-grade engines should sound.
BMW E39 M5 (1998 to 2003)
After improving on the inline-six formula with the second-gen M5 E34, BMW was ready to push the envelope once again with the third-gen E39 M5. The introduction of a V8 engine was one of the most significant changes in M5's 40-year history. A larger 5.0-liter unit with 394 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque now graced the M5, giving it a zero to 62 mph time of 5.3 seconds.
However, this wasn't your typical lazy V8. Sure, the S62 was based on the 4.4-liter from the 540i, but BMW's M Division engineers worked their magic to give it motorsport-like snappiness. The most obvious change — a bump to a 4.9-liter capacity. Also, double VANOS variable valve timing was integrated to control the timing of the intake and outlet valves, aided by hollow camshafts for increased throttle response. Speaking of throttle response, the E39 M5 was adorned individual throttle bodies. These imparted a more aggressive sonic signature — Rogue Rider has an example of this — particularly near the 7,000-rpm redline.
Even so, that's just one note of E39 M5's V8. What makes it one of the best-sounding BMW engines ever is the multi-layered harmonic sensation, with a deeper V8 rumble accompanying the racecar-like high-rpm spectacle. It's at the halfway between a muscular American V8 burble and the high-revving sensation of a Ferrari V8. A symphony of sounds that makes the E39 unique among all M5 generations.
BMW Z8 (2000 to 2003)
As the spiritual successor to the 507 roadster, the Z8 inherited most of its characteristics. It had a lightweight, aluminum body, an open-top two-seater configuration, rear-wheel drive, and six-speed manual transmission. The cherry on top was a high-revving V8 engine. Unfortunately, while a bit more successful than its older relative, the Z8 was a market failure, with BMW discontinuing the Z8 after only three years on the market.
The $130,000 — equal to about $237,000 in today's money — asking price was mainly to blame for the poor sales figures, as otherwise, the Z8 is one of the most enjoyable roadsters out there. The main reason was that it borrowed the fantastic S62 engine from the E39 M5. That allowed it to produce 394 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Still, it was much lighter than the M5, tipping the scales at a little over 3,500 pounds. Thus, it accelerated to 60 mph in around four seconds, provided you were quick with the short-throw stick shift.
The pièce de resistance feature of the Z8, though, was the open top plus V8 combo. You could hear the induction sound of those individual throttle bodies much more clearly on the Z8 — check it out for yourself on Raw Car Sounds. Also, all those secondary mechanical sounds were more prominent with the top down. Add to that a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, and you have one of the best driver's cars BMW has ever made. No wonder the Z8 is a sought-after automobile today, despite being a market flop initially.
BMW E46 M3 (2000 to 2006)
BMW has produced some very melodic engines over the years, but a few come close to the E46 M3's inline-six masterpiece. The renowned S54B32 doesn't just generate good engine sound — it produces a mechanical aria that, once you hear it, becomes almost an obsession. Hear it on "Top Gear," and then tell us you aren't prepared to spend a small fortune to drive an E46 M3.
The S54B32 engine is simply one of the best examples of natural aspiration music. The best part? It's mostly intake noise thanks largely to the individual throttle bodies, just like in the E30 M3. ITBs improve throttle response, but their trumpet-like design also enhances intake noise, giving you a raspy, eager, mechanical sound. Even so, it's the perfect rhythm of E46 M3's engine that impresses. What starts with a deep, resonant sound, quickly transforms into a fierce, razor-sharp noise with beautiful harmonics.
Still, the 3.2-liter wasn't just a musical instrument — it's also an engineering marvel. Graphite-coated pistons. Forged, nitro-carbonized steel crankshaft. Double VANOS valvetrain system — you get the idea. As a result, in the lightweight E46 M3 CSL, it made 360 hp, which translates into more than 100 hp per liter and a zero to 62 mph time of 4.9 seconds. That's all with the not-so-fast SMG automated transmission, which is perhaps the lowest point of the E46 M3 CSL. Otherwise, it's one of the most special cars BMW's M Division has ever produced.
BMW E60 M5 (2005 to 2010)
We claimed that few BMW engines come close to the sonic extravaganza offered by the inline-six in the E46 M3. Still, there is one model that's often lauded as the best-sounding Bavarian car ever made. That is, of course, the E60 M5. This is surely the most unique M5, with a forward-looking design penned by Chris Bangle. It's not to everyone's taste, particularly the eyelash-looking headlights, but it also has the perfect amount of muscle in the design.
The reason why we even mention this is that the E60 M5 is the only one with a V10 engine. Developed quickly after BMW joined F1 with a factory effort, it's perhaps the only high-performance sedan ever made that drew inspiration from the pinnacle of motorsport. Since F1 cars in the 2000s had high-revving V10s, BMW saw it as a perfect opportunity to give its customers a taste of a similar engine in its road cars.
It worked. The ITB-enhanced S85 5.0-liter V10 masterpiece produces the most exotic sound of any BMW to date, as Alex Gray Automotive demonstrates. Close your eyes for a second and it teleports you directly into the automaker's F1 racers. Sharp and precise, the S85 sounds exactly like a motorsport engine once the revs build up. As you approach the stratospheric 8,250 rpm redline, it becomes high-pitched, almost violent. With 500 hp on tap, it's quick, too, capable of hitting 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph without the limiter. Unfortunately, it was also equipped with a clunky and unreliable SMG automated manual.
BMW E90/E92/E93 M3 (2007 to 2013)
BMW was all about high-revving naturally aspirated engines during the 2000s. After setting new standards with E60 M5's S85, the Bavarian automaker tried the same formula in its smaller performance car, the E92 M3 coupe — E90 sedan and E93 convertible were also available. Just like its larger sibling, the E92 M3 gained two cylinders over the previous generation. Yup, this makes it the only M3 ever made with a V8 engine.
However, it's not just any V8 engine. The S65 is essentially an S85 with two fewer cylinders. This means it can rev to the stratosphere with an 8,300 rpm redline, while producing F1-like sound. It's perhaps not as complex as its V10 sibling, but the E92 M3 remains one of the best-sounding BMW engines of all time. Crisp and metallic, with good progression as the revs build up, the E92 M3 is an acoustic feast for your ears. Hear it for yourself thanks to the Wettm3 YouTube channel.
The 4.0-liter unit is a powerhouse, too, producing 420 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Crucially, BMW replaced the SMG with a dual-clutch M DKG transmission with lightning-quick shifts, allowing for a brisk 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 4.6 seconds. Oh, a six-speed manual was also available to sweeten the deal for enthusiasts.
BMW 1 Series M Coupe (2011 to 2012)
Although the 1 Series M Coupe didn't follow the naming convention of other full-blooded M cars, it's still the real deal. However, the more important is the fact that this is one of the best M Division cars ever made. Smaller and lighter than the M3, the 1M Coupe offered more agile handling, with BMW's impeccable RWD handling balance. The 1M Coupe was quickly discontinued, but it was a limited production model, anyway.
Still, it wasn't received very well initially. M enthusiasts complained about the N54 engine, which had no motorsport heritage. It was also the first turbocharged engine in a BMW M Division vehicle, coming after several generations of naturally aspirated , motorsport-derived gems. Today, though, the 1M Coupe is revered for the driving experience it offers. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six makes solid 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque with overboost, all of which pairs exclusively to a six-speed manual. As a result, the small coupe gets to 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds.
The N54 sounds good, too. Yes, it can't hold a candle to its naturally aspirated predecessors — no turbocharged engine can. Still, it retains that rich, throaty soundtrack during acceleration, adding the customary turbocharger whoosh to the mix. Hear it on AutoTopNL.
BMW G82 M4 CSL (2020 to Present)
On paper, the latest M3 sedan and M4 coupe look like lesser cars than their celebrated predecessors. Sure, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six isn't as fancy as a V8, but it does make more power. Lot more, in fact, with the most potent M4 CSL model packing 543 hp and a peak torque of astonishing 479 lb-ft. Unsurprisingly, it's a rocket in a straight line, capable of hitting 60 in just 3.6 seconds.
Still, the BMW M4 CSL is brutally good in other areas as well. It's lighter than the regular M4, making it way more playful in the corners. The fact that it's RWD-only certainly plays a part here, allowing tail-happy antics that are surprisingly easy to control. Its eight-speed automatic is quick and responsive, too.
Still, it's the engine noise that sets the M4 CSL apart from the regular M4, and consequently the M3 sedan. The lightweight version is equipped with a titanium rear silencer and electronically controlled flaps, creating a more visceral soundtrack. There is a mechanical, angry edge to the sound signature, which sounds even more impressive inside due to the stripped sound insulation. Heck, the engine burbles and pops when you lift off to satisfy the boy racer inside you. We aren't sure we are fans of these noises, but they do add to the experience. Decide for yourself courtesy of Automann-TV.