10 SUVs Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Few other nameplates are as closely associated with reliability as the Land Cruiser. From South Africa to Ireland, there are plenty of stories to be found about Land Cruisers racking up mileage figures that would be unheard of for lesser vehicles, and they continue to be a popular choice with buyers looking for a tough workhorse. According to iSeeCars, the Land Cruiser is the second longest-lasting car on the market, behind only the Toyota Sequoia.

The latest American-market Land Cruiser is a little different from its predecessors, being based on the global Land Cruiser Prado rather than the full-fat Land Cruiser, but its basic appeal remains unchanged. Toyota has prioritized go-anywhere capability and durability above all else and given the model, a suitably premium price reflecting its reputation. It's certainly possible to find larger, better-equipped vehicles for less, but Toyota knows it can charge a premium for the Land Cruiser name.

Used examples vary slightly in their reliability, but in general, they remain a safe bet. There is a common disclaimer in the finance world that goes along the lines of "past performance is no guarantee of future results," and that's true for the Land Cruiser. A small number of owners have reported issues with the latest generation, but considering what's at stake for Toyota, it seems unlikely that the latest Land Cruiser will pan out to be any less durable than its predecessors in the long run.

