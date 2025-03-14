10 SUVs Likely To Last 250,000 Miles
Buying a long-lasting SUV is not an exact science, and there's no guarantee that any new vehicle will be able to last hundreds of thousands of miles without needing significant repairs. However, some brands and nameplates have built up a considerable reputation for longevity over the decades. That longevity is arguably more of an important consideration than ever since the average price of a new car is hovering around record highs, meaning many buyers want to get the most out of their purchase.
We've compiled a list of 10 popular SUVs that are more likely than most to be able to rack up high mileage without complaint, using data from a variety of sources. We've considered reports from owners of older models, predicted reliability from independent outlets, long-term repair cost data, and changes made by automakers for the latest model year, with these top picks scoring high overall.
Toyota 4Runner
While not every model year of the Toyota 4Runner has a flawless reputation, it's generally considered a safe bet when it comes to durability and longevity. Owners of older examples frequently report clocking over 200,000 miles without their cars needing any major maintenance, with 300,000 or 350,000 miles not out of the question for well-maintained examples. The 4Runner received an overhaul for the 2025 model year, bringing new tech, powertrains, and a new platform, and so far, there's little indication that the model's reputation for reliability will change.
The latest 4Runner received a "Great" score for build quality and reliability from J.D. Power, and the NHTSA has not logged any owner complaints as of this writing. While there are some buyers who will always be unhappy with the 4Runner's transformation from its old-school platform to the latest generation, it seems the nameplate should remain a go-to choice for buyers looking for a high mileage hero.
Chevrolet Suburban
The Chevrolet Suburban is the oldest automotive nameplate on the market, having remained in production since 1935. Over that exceptional lifespan, it has remained a popular choice with families looking for a reasonably priced family hauler and has built up a reputation for longevity too. According to a study by iSeeCars that analyzed mileage figures for over two million used vehicles, a Suburban should be able to last comfortably over 250,000 miles with proper maintenance. The same study proclaimed it the third-longest lasting model on the market.
During their younger years, Suburbans tend to require less maintenance and repairs than other SUVs, too, with CarEdge data reporting that the full-size Chevy is 26% less likely to need major repairs in its first five years than the average SUV in its segment. Anecdotal evidence of older, high-mileage Suburbans is also easy to find, with one regional TV station reporting that a man had driven over 500,000 miles in his Suburban over the course of two decades. Like any car, there are some known problems that the Suburban faces, but catching them early should help keep the car running for a couple hundred thousand miles or more.
Toyota Sequoia
The top-ranked model in iSeeCars' report of average car lifespans was the Toyota Sequoia, which clocked a potential lifespan of around 296,000 miles. Owners' forums back up that lofty claim, with owners frequently reporting mileages in excess of 250,000 miles. Data from CarEdge paints a similarly positive picture, with the outlet reporting that the Sequoia should have a mere 3% chance of needing major repairs after its first five years. Maintenance costs should also be lower than the segment average.
The 2025 Sequoia is available in a variety of trims, but we thought that the TRD Pro offered the best value for money, with superior all-terrain capability over its rivals but competitive efficiency figures. While it's not quite as cavernous inside as full-size rivals from Chevy and Ford, the Sequoia still offers enough interior space for all but the most demanding of families and offers a long list of optional extras for buyers looking to make their weekend road trips a little more luxurious.
Honda Pilot
Although there are a few things worth knowing about the Honda Pilot before buying one, buyers generally won't have to think too much about their car once they've bought it. That's undoubtedly part of the appeal — the car simply fits in with their everyday lives, racking up the miles without complaint. Owners on forums often report that their Pilots clock more than 250,000 miles and are still running well, although not everyone reports such consistent reliability.
Like all of the cars here, it's far too early to definitively say that a 2025 Pilot will sport the same levels of reliability as the nameplate's best model years. JD Power reports an "average" quality rating for the latest Pilot, and the NHTSA has already racked up a few dozen complaints from dissatisfied owners. Still, that's a very small percentage given the number of Pilots sold, with CarFigures reporting that Honda managed to shift over 127,000 examples of the SUV in 2024. So, it's safe to assume that the vast majority of owners are satisfied with their purchases.
Toyota Land Cruiser
Few other nameplates are as closely associated with reliability as the Land Cruiser. From South Africa to Ireland, there are plenty of stories to be found about Land Cruisers racking up mileage figures that would be unheard of for lesser vehicles, and they continue to be a popular choice with buyers looking for a tough workhorse. According to iSeeCars, the Land Cruiser is the second longest-lasting car on the market, behind only the Toyota Sequoia.
The latest American-market Land Cruiser is a little different from its predecessors, being based on the global Land Cruiser Prado rather than the full-fat Land Cruiser, but its basic appeal remains unchanged. Toyota has prioritized go-anywhere capability and durability above all else and given the model, a suitably premium price reflecting its reputation. It's certainly possible to find larger, better-equipped vehicles for less, but Toyota knows it can charge a premium for the Land Cruiser name.
Used examples vary slightly in their reliability, but in general, they remain a safe bet. There is a common disclaimer in the finance world that goes along the lines of "past performance is no guarantee of future results," and that's true for the Land Cruiser. A small number of owners have reported issues with the latest generation, but considering what's at stake for Toyota, it seems unlikely that the latest Land Cruiser will pan out to be any less durable than its predecessors in the long run.
Acura MDX
Although one Acura MDX was spotted by The Drive with a whopping 946,000 miles on the clock back in 2019, it's safe to say that most examples of the SUV won't be getting anywhere close to that figure. Still, there are many examples of older models reaching 200,000 miles or more on owners' forums, and newer models shouldn't be any less capable of racking up the numbers. One dealer posted evidence of a 2015 MDX that had already hit 735,000 miles, so reaching 250,000 shouldn't be too difficult if the car is looked after correctly.
For the 2025 model year, JD Power gives the MDX a "Great" rating for predicted reliability. In addition, the car is surprisingly good to drive in Type S form, and it undercuts much of its competition in price too. In fact, the only major bugbear our reviewer could find with it after a thorough shakedown on mountain roads was that the infotainment touchpad needed improving. Most of the longest lasting SUVs aren't particularly fun to drive, but the MDX is a welcome exception to the rule.
Chevrolet Tahoe
Catering to a crowd similar to that of its Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon siblings, the Tahoe should last just over 250,000 miles if properly maintained, according to iSeeCars' study. That's enough to put it comfortably within the top ten best performing models on the market. It shouldn't cost the earth to reach that mileage either, with CarEdge reporting that the Tahoe costs significantly less in maintenance and repairs than the average in its segment. Like all the other cars here, these mileage figures are backed up by anecdotal evidence from owners of older models.
Much like the Suburban, Chevy hasn't done anything to change the core appeal of the Tahoe for the 2025 model year. According to J.D. Power, the Tahoe boasts "Great" estimated reliability, giving owners peace of mind that their new vehicle should be just as dependable as older generations. JD Power also gave the Tahoe the highest combined rating of any new SUV in its segment, beating competition from GMC and Jeep.
Lexus RX
Unlike the Acura MDX, the Lexus RX isn't the most exciting car to drive, nor is it particularly innovative in terms of its tech. However, it is unfailingly reliable, as proven by scores of owners. Forums abound with tales of cars reaching 200,000 miles or more with little or no additional maintenance. Buyers looking for a little more grunt under the hood could consider the RX 500h F Sport Performance, but despite its name, it's still lacking in outright performance compared to its rivals.
Buyers focused on efficiency will find a lot to like here since the RX delivers impressive figures given its size. The most frugal RX is rated at 36 mpg combined, although the aforementioned RX 500h F Sport Performance only manages 27 mpg combined. The non-hybrid RX 350 is the least efficient variant, with a combined rating of 24 mpg. That overall efficiency, combined with the Lexus' luxurious cabin and renowned longevity, keeps it a top pick even among more nimble and powerful rivals.
Honda CR-V
Many of the longest lasting SUVs are mid-sized or full-sized, but the Honda CR-V is an appealing alternative for those who want longevity without the bulk. Whether it's older models or more recent models, the CR-V has consistently proved its ability to last longer than the average car in its segment, provided it is properly maintained. Even the museum-grade example in Honda's official collection in California has covered almost 250,000 miles, and some owners report far higher mileage.
The CR-V continues to be a top seller for Honda, with CarFigures reporting that over 360,000 examples left the brand's dealerships in the U.S. in 2024 alone. That means there are plenty of lightly used examples to choose from for buyers on a tighter budget, although it's worth checking this list of top CR-V buying tips before heading out to buy one. Both new and used buyers can pick from a pure gasoline powertrain or a mild hybrid, with efficiency figures competitive across both powertrains.
GMC Yukon
In iSeeCars' study of the average lifespan of used cars, the GMC Yukon XL racked up slightly more miles on average than the standard Yukon, with potential lifespans of 252,000 and 239,000 miles, respectively. That puts the Yukon near the 250,000-mile benchmark, but given that both older and newer models are known to be able to rack up the miles and keep running, the model arguably warrants inclusion here. Opinions differ on whether the GMC's build quality is up there with the best in the segment, but it's safe to assume that a more determined owner could readily get their car past the quarter million-mile mark without too much trouble.
That shouldn't come as a surprise since the Yukon's GM relatives, the Chevy Suburban and Tahoe, both also feature on the list of longest-lasting models. Together with the aforementioned Japanese SUVs from the likes of Honda and Toyota, it seems that there's a clear pattern of high-mileage heroes stretching back several decades. While any number of newer models from other manufacturers might also turn out to be able to match that longevity, these American and Japanese nameplates remain the safest bets for now.