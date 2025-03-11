10 Vehicles You Can Control With A Video Game Controller

Many vehicles utilize different control schemes, often varying based on the different mechanics and systems involved in making them move. For instance, since cars can only travel in two axes — three if you attempt a jump — you only need a steering wheel to turn the car wheels, and a pedal to make them spin. Even the coolest and strangest steering wheels don't defy this design. Meanwhile, planes and tanks are much more complex, and therefore require more specialized controls. However, that doesn't have to be the case.

When it comes to control, you can't get much more universal than the modern video game controller. These days, most gamepads are almost completely uniform in design, save for slight variations in overall shape and the location of the "X" button. Every game's control layout is generally the same: the left thumb stick controls character movement, the right controls where the camera looks, the bottom face button makes them jump or run, and so on. You can almost always break down a video game's mechanics and systems to fit a controller's button layout. The same is true for many real-world vehicles.

In fact, video game controllers are so effective (and so many people use them) that some manufacturers are producing vehicles with control devices that resemble video game controllers. Here are some of the ways drivers can channel their gaming skills.

