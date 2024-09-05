5 Of The Most Impressive Military Robots Ever To See Use On The Battlefield
Compared to even just a few decades ago, the face of modern warfare has changed exponentially, thanks in large part to new advancements in technology. New developments in portability, durability, and functionality have not only provided the soldiers of the world with newer and better weaponry and armor, but also given them additional support in the form of robotic companions. These military devices run the gamut from remote control battlefield helpers taking care of otherwise dangerous jobs to wholly autonomous weapons platforms supporting entire brigades.
There are some scary military applications of AI, and we haven't yet reached the point where robotic warfare can entirely supplant traditional combat. Still, many of these robotic devices have already seen some degree of battlefield usage, either for the purpose of testing and development or during full-scale conflict. Robotics companies all over the world have been creating robots for these purposes for years, and quite a few of these gizmos have already managed to make a name for themselves.
PackBot, the bomb-disposal robot
As far as military-grade robots go, one of the biggest names on the scene is PackBot, a bomb disposal robot that has been in use since 2000. Originally developed by Roomba company iRobot, PackBot was later acquired by Teledyne FLIR in 2019. Both before and since that acquisition, PackBot has made appearances not just on battlefields, but in a variety of civilian support missions, with one being used to survey dangerous areas following the Fukushima reactor meltdown in Japan in 2011.
The current generation of PackBot, the 510 model, is equipped with a multitude of tricks for surveying a danger zone, including terrain-surmounting treads, real-time video, audio, and sensor feeds, along with a powerful manipulator arm. Despite all of this hardware, PackBot is both light and compact enough to fit comfortably in an ordinary car trunk and deploy from its packed state in a mere two minutes. PackBot's bread-and-butter task is remote bomb disposal, with both its live feeds and manipulator arm being used to carefully dismantle live explosives leftover in a hot zone.
DOGO, the tactical watchdog
Active warzones aren't the only places that can benefit from a bit of robotic intervention. Small-scale conflicts operated by anti-terror and special operations teams can use some help as well, though since the conflicts are smaller, they need a robotic buddy that understands the art of subtlety. For discrete, tactical engagements, the robot of choice is DOGO, developed by General Robotics.
The DOGO provides everything a squad could need in a close-quarters situation, from additional situational awareness to a medium for remote negotiations with hostiles, all the way up to lethal engagement. The DOGO can be equipped with a small-caliber pistol, including the Glock 26 or the Sig Sauer P320SC. With a simple tap on the DOGO's remote-control touchscreen, the device can fire up to five rounds in about two seconds, hitting targets up to 18 feet away. For missions where lethal force is discouraged, a special non-lethal version of the DOGO can be employed, which swaps out the pistol mount for a disorienting flashing light or a pepper spray launcher.
Throwbot, the hearty little spy
Did you ever have one of those remote-controlled toys growing up that touted its ability to flip and tumble without breaking? Such an idea is actually invaluable for dangerous situations. After all, a quiet, impact-proof remote camera can accomplish all kinds of discrete reconnaissance work, even more so if you can safely chuck up onto a roof that you normally couldn't reach. This is the major design factor of the Throwbot, developed by Recon Robotics.
The current interation, the Throwbot 2, is positively tiny at only 4.5 inches tall, and it weighs only a little over a pound. This diminutive module is equipped with a pair of thick wheels, which can crawl over obstacles and rough terrain while producing less than 59 dBa of noise. Combine that with its integrated day and night cameras and listening audio, and you have a portable spy that can sneak in just about anywhere. The device's real claim to fame, though, is its durability. The Throwbot 2 can be safely chucked up to 120 feet, as well as withstand repeated drops from up to 30 feet up. This allows operators to throw it out short distances from their position, as well as up onto roofs and ledges.
MAARS, the modular UGV
The important thing to remember about any armed conflict is that it can always spontaneously change and escalate. New intel, enemy responses, and even something as simple as a change in weather can necessitate changing responses on the fly. This can be a bit tricky to design a robot for, as like any electronic device, most robots are designed to do exactly one thing. The Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System, or MAARS, is not like most robots. This all-in-one unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) created by QinetiQ is designed to handle most developments in an armed conflict with its wholly modular design, assisting soldiers and personnel in the midst of a hot zone.
The main purpose of MAARS is as a conduit for information-gathering, including surveillance missions, reconnaissance missions, and target acquisition. All of this is accomplished via a series of day and night cameras, motion detectors, and acoustical microphones. MAARS can only be operated via coded instructions sent from its operator, which makes it exceptionally resistant to enemy tampering. Should MAARS find itself in a pinch, it can utilize its mounted weaponry, ranging from non-lethal dazzler lights all the way up to a powerful machine gun and grenade launcher.
RIPSAW M5, the automated tank
While the majority of military robots are intended for subtler jobs like intel-gathering and working in hazardous areas, some are designed to be right out in the thick of things with their human operators (or, preferably, in lieu of their human operators). With advanced movement and automation technology, just about anything can be made to function without an onboard operator, up to and including a full-on military tank. If you want a military robot that can both gather information and get right into the middle of a firefight, that's a job for the RIPSAW M5 from Textron Systems.
The RIPSAW M5, the latest version of the RIPSAW line of automated vehicles, is a full-sized remote-control tank equipped with rubberized treads ready for just about any kind of battlefield terrain, rolling right through obstacles and enemy obstructions. Utilizing the TeledyneFLIR system, the RIPSAW has full 360-degree awareness of its surroundings, packed with AI support for spotting objects and obstructions. For combat, the modular flat deck can be fitted with a medium-caliber cannon, CROWS-Javelin missile launchers, and even a counter weapons system against other UGVs.