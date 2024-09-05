5 Of The Most Impressive Military Robots Ever To See Use On The Battlefield

Compared to even just a few decades ago, the face of modern warfare has changed exponentially, thanks in large part to new advancements in technology. New developments in portability, durability, and functionality have not only provided the soldiers of the world with newer and better weaponry and armor, but also given them additional support in the form of robotic companions. These military devices run the gamut from remote control battlefield helpers taking care of otherwise dangerous jobs to wholly autonomous weapons platforms supporting entire brigades.

There are some scary military applications of AI, and we haven't yet reached the point where robotic warfare can entirely supplant traditional combat. Still, many of these robotic devices have already seen some degree of battlefield usage, either for the purpose of testing and development or during full-scale conflict. Robotics companies all over the world have been creating robots for these purposes for years, and quite a few of these gizmos have already managed to make a name for themselves.