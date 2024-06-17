10 Military Robots From The Company Behind The Roomba

You likely know iRobot for the Roomba, the robot that vacuums your floor for you. It's one of the most successful robotic vacuum brands of all time. They crossed the 30 million sales mark in 2021 and have become a household name. The Roomba has almost become synonymous with robot vacuums the same way Band-Aids have become synonymous with adhesive strips. It's an earned distinction since iRobot has been making the Roomba since 2002. In short, iRobot is a big company with one of the most successful smart home products ever made.

However, iRobot's beginnings were quite different from its household-friendly image today. The company was founded in the early 1990s by MIT roboticists Colin Angle, Helen Greiner and Rodney Brooks. From its founding until the Roomba in 2002, iRobot made its bones by making robots for the United States military. The first such effort was called the Ariel. It was a crab-like robot that the military deployed to help deal with mines that might be hidden along the shoreline. From there, iRobot made several other robots up through the Roomba release for more than two decades.

In 2016, iRobot sold its military division to focus on household robots like its Roomba lineup. The buyers spun the arm off into its own entity called Endeavor. It was then sold again to Teledyne Flir, which currently sells robots to the military and police. iRobot isn't the only household name that's made military technology. Samsung, for example, has made machine gun robots for the military before.