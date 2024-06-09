5 Of The Coolest RC Tanks You Can Find Online

To co-opt a term from the marketing industry, the most "toyetic" vehicle employed by the United States military, and indeed most world military forces, is and always has been the tank. While a tank is meant to be the definitive engine of war, there's just something about a giant metal box on treads with a gun turret poking out of it that feels like it's meant to be sitting on a shelf or in a toy chest. This is probably why remote-controlled (RC) tanks are a classic part of both the toy and modeling scenes.

Whether you have kids that want to drive something cool and muscular around, or you yourself want to assemble something mechanically complex and challenging, you can't do much better than a tank. If you're interested in an RC tank, you're certainly not strapped for choices; there are tons of little war vehicles available on Amazon and through major hobby outlets, ranging in complexity from simple pre-built vehicles all the way up to authentic scale models of real-life tanks. The precise kind of RC tank you'll want will depend heavily on the features you're looking for, the difficulty of the prospective build, and of course, how much you're willing to spend. If you're not sure where to start, we've got a few options that have the cool factor nailed down.