5 Of The Coolest RC Tanks You Can Find Online
To co-opt a term from the marketing industry, the most "toyetic" vehicle employed by the United States military, and indeed most world military forces, is and always has been the tank. While a tank is meant to be the definitive engine of war, there's just something about a giant metal box on treads with a gun turret poking out of it that feels like it's meant to be sitting on a shelf or in a toy chest. This is probably why remote-controlled (RC) tanks are a classic part of both the toy and modeling scenes.
Whether you have kids that want to drive something cool and muscular around, or you yourself want to assemble something mechanically complex and challenging, you can't do much better than a tank. If you're interested in an RC tank, you're certainly not strapped for choices; there are tons of little war vehicles available on Amazon and through major hobby outlets, ranging in complexity from simple pre-built vehicles all the way up to authentic scale models of real-life tanks. The precise kind of RC tank you'll want will depend heavily on the features you're looking for, the difficulty of the prospective build, and of course, how much you're willing to spend. If you're not sure where to start, we've got a few options that have the cool factor nailed down.
Cheerwing 1:72 German Tiger I Panzer
If you're looking for a cool RC tank for your kids, you might want to start small and simple. After all, a highly-detailed and expensive RC tank might not be properly appreciated by younger vehicular enthusiasts. If you want something on the basic side that still has some nifty features, try Cheerwing's 1:72 scale German Tiger I Panzer, available on Amazon for $24.99.
This tiny version of a World War II-era German tank is a great introductory point for budding RC tank enthusiasts. At such a small scale, this tank can fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for with surprising speed and maneuverability. The flexible plastic treads can be switched between high and low speed, and are grippy enough to navigate bumpy terrain in and out of the house. The turret can rotate a full 360 degrees, and the barrel can angle up and down. What's especially neat is that, when you press the fire button, not only does it produce a firing sound, but the whole vehicle realistically recoils. The tank features a built-in rechargeable battery, which can be juiced up by plugging it into the remote.
Bvrorere 1:28 M1A2 Abrams
One of the best tanks ever made is the M1 Abrams, becoming the dominant western war vehicle back in 1980 and going strong ever since. The Abrams is as American as apple pie, so it's no particular surprise that it's had scaled RC models made of it. If you're looking for an RC tank to navigate the treacherous battlefield of the backyard, you might like the 1:28 scale M1A2 Abrams from Bvrorere, a best-seller on Amazon available for $49.99.
This muscular toy has enough strength behind its treads to climb inclines up to 30 degrees steep, as well as complete multi-directional movement. The turret doesn't have complete rotation, only able to spin up to 330 degrees, but the gun barrel does have lights and sound when it fires, as well as recoil on the body. If you happen to own two of these tanks, you can use the multiplayer game mode. There are four life indicators on the back of the body, winking out when shot with an infrared shell. When all four lights go out, the tank shuts down for 15 seconds, plenty of time for a victory dance.
Supdex 1:18 RUS T-90
As we get into the fancier RC tanks, they start to become less like toys, and more like high-functioning models. These kinds of RC tanks can certainly be driven around and enjoyed, but they also look great polished up on a shelf. If you want an RC tank that actually has some firepower behind it, check out the Supdex 1:18 scale RUS T-90, available at Amazon for $129.99.
This hefty rendition of Russia's primary battle tank features 360 degree movement treads, able to surmount inclines up to 40 degrees, as well as a 330 degree rotating turret. When you turn it on, the toy produces realistic engine noises, and you can even pour water into a port in the back to make the engine realistically blow smoke out of the exhaust. The best part about this model is that the gun barrel not only provides sound and recoil, but it fires actual projectiles. Just pop open the ammo hatch on the top, and you can load in either airsoft BBs or popping water bullets. Turn the switch on, and you're firing shots at all kinds of targets — but never at people or pets, of course.
Heng Long 1:16 M4A3 Sherman Professional Edition
Another distinguished tank in the history of the United States military, the M4 Sherman was used in World War II from 1942. Its silhouette is one of the most distinctive of the time, with its rounded sides and slightly stubby turret. As the tank that helped the Allies end the war, it naturally deserves a fancier, more feature-complete RC equivalent. That's exactly what you'll get out of the Professional Edition Heng Long 1:16 M4A3 Sherman, available at Taigen Tanks for $299.99.
As the Professional Edition moniker implies, this tank is a top-of-the-line model, intended only for serious builders and operators. It utilizes a combination of plastic and metal in its construction to meet a balance between weight and durability. The highlight of that construction is the steel gearbox and independent suspension, effectively transferring power from the motor to the wheels and treads, allowing it to navigate inclines and rough terrain. The tank uses the 7.0 electronic control board for smooth movement. The turret can fire plastic BBs, though it can also fire invisible infrared shells at other compatible tanks for competitions. It also includes firing recoil, engine smoke, and LED lights.
Heng Long 1:16 King Tiger Henschel Professional Edition
If the M4 Sherman was the herald of the Allied forces, one of its major counterparts was the terrifying German Tiger II, better known as the King Tiger. This was one of the most powerful tanks seen during World War II on either side, packing a massive 88mm cannon. Obviously, you can't size down that kind of firepower without raising some eyebrows from concerned parents, but Heng Long still made quite a showing with the rest of the vehicle in the Professional Edition 1:16 scale King Tiger Henschel. This impressive model is available at Taigen Tanks for $349.99.
Much like the Professional Edition Sherman, this King Tiger model features a combination of plastic and metal in its construction, though more of the latter in this case. The road wheels are made of plastic, but the caterpillar tracks, drive wheels, idler wheels, and rocker arms are made of metal. The turret features 320 degrees of rotation, and enough force to launch an airsoft BB up to 25 meters away, approximately 82 feet. The 7.0 control board is designed to provide proportional control, getting you as close to real tank operation as realistically possible.