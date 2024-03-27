Everything To Know About The Russian T-90 Main Battle Tank

Building off the success of the T-72B tank, the Russian T-90 MBT improved the design by adding cutting-edge military technology. The T-90 began its service in 1993 and has participated in several major conflicts, proving to be a formidable force during battle. It's estimated that Russian forces had as many as 1,000 units in 2022 at their disposal. But, according to Forbes, units have been destroyed due to ongoing conflict in the region, and several hundred new units have been constructed. The tank is also used by militaries in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Algeria, and Venezuela, among others.

So, what makes this particular tank an asset on the battlefield, and why is it still in service today? In terms of engine performance, the T-90 tops out at 37 mph and can travel up to 341 miles without fuel reserves, which isn't too remarkable. Hands down, the stand-out feature of this tank is its three-staged protection system that includes steel armor, explosive reactive armor, and the impressive Shtora-1 countermeasures. If you're familiar with everything about Soviet T-72 tanks, it'll provide you with additional details on the successful platform that led to the T-90.