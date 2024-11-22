The Tesla Cybercab Seems Like An Even Worse Idea In Person

After years of broken promises, delayed launch events, and empty platitudes from Tesla about their cars, their car's capabilities, and what is possible with features like "Autopilot," I've grown pretty skeptical of the brand. Remember when they said that robotaxis would be on the road in a year – back in 2019? I do. It's 2024 (with 2025 fast approaching) and that still isn't a reality.

That's just one of the many tall tales that've been told about the future of the company and its automobiles, but their real-world products don't fail to disappoint either. Poor paint quality, bad panel gaps, disintegrating interior panels, and non-working center console screens have all left me unsatisfied with the Tesla driving experience.

I've driven and tested a number of Teslas over the years, none of which lived up to the hype of their launch events, and several of which failed to operate well as simple transportation. We've already talked about how the Cybercab is all smoke and mirrors, but seeing it in person today at the Los Angeles Auto Show really hammered home to me just how bad an idea the Cybercab is, and how unlikely it is to materialize in a real, timely, or successful fashion.

