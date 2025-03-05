8 Toyotas That Have Impressive Quarter-Mile Speeds

Toyotas aren't always an obvious choice for blisteringly quick driving. After all, these are cars people buy primarily for their reliability, practicality, and economy rather than sporty performance. But the Japanese automaker has broken that mold quite often, and when it does, it has produced some incredibly exciting cars.

It used to be that any mention of the fastest Toyota cars by quarter mile speeds brought to mind models like the MR2 Turbo or Celica. The 1992 Toyota MR2 Turbo, for example, took around 14.8 seconds to hit the quarter mile, while the 2000 TRD Toyota Celica GT-S required 15.7 ticks to reach the same speed. But times have changed, and Toyota's go-fast title is no longer the exclusive preserve of sports cars. While still noteworthy more than two decades after production, those numbers fall short of other, more impressive Toyota models. To help give you an idea of how far Toyotas have come in terms of performance, we've compiled eight models that have terrific quarter-mile speeds.