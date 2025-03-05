8 Toyotas That Have Impressive Quarter-Mile Speeds
Toyotas aren't always an obvious choice for blisteringly quick driving. After all, these are cars people buy primarily for their reliability, practicality, and economy rather than sporty performance. But the Japanese automaker has broken that mold quite often, and when it does, it has produced some incredibly exciting cars.
It used to be that any mention of the fastest Toyota cars by quarter mile speeds brought to mind models like the MR2 Turbo or Celica. The 1992 Toyota MR2 Turbo, for example, took around 14.8 seconds to hit the quarter mile, while the 2000 TRD Toyota Celica GT-S required 15.7 ticks to reach the same speed. But times have changed, and Toyota's go-fast title is no longer the exclusive preserve of sports cars. While still noteworthy more than two decades after production, those numbers fall short of other, more impressive Toyota models. To help give you an idea of how far Toyotas have come in terms of performance, we've compiled eight models that have terrific quarter-mile speeds.
2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited: 14.3 seconds
The Toyota Grand Highlander isn't the sort of vehicle you'd immediately picture as being very fast over the quarter mile, but the three-row midsize SUV can be a genuine performer in Hybrid Max Limited guise. In Car and Driver testing, it smashed the quarter mile in just 14.3 seconds at 99 mph, having taken 5.7 seconds to complete the 0-60 mph sprint. Keep going, and the SUV will hit a limited top speed of 118 mph.
That decent performance is owed to a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors to produce a combined 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Given the massive power on offer, one would expect the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited to burn lots of fuel, but it manages to perform well in that regard too. In official EPA tests, it achieved 36 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg combined.
The 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited begins at $51,710, and that gets you numerous niceties including leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, heated second row seats, and a heated steering wheel. It also comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauge display, wireless smartphone charging, seven USB-C ports, and an 11-speaker JBL premium audio system with subwoofer.
2012 Camry SE V6: 14.2 seconds
The 2012 Camry SE V6 is another Toyota model with impressive quarter-mile speed. It has a 3.5-liter engine that puts 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque to the ground via a six-speed automatic transmission. It can sprint from 0-60 in a reasonably quick 5.8 seconds, according to MotorTrend. The sedan can also race the quarter-mile in 14.2 seconds at 100.6 mph, making this the fastest Camry up to that point.
But there's more to the 2012 Toyota Camry SE V6 than punchy performance alone. The 3.5-liter 2GR-FE V6 beneath its hood is actually one of the most reliable Toyota engines ever built. J.D. Power gives the 2012 Toyota Camry 86 out of 100 points for reliability, suggesting that this is one of the most dependable Toyota models you can buy. The Camry SE is also a reasonable buy, with a Kelley Blue Book fair purchase price of $8,693.
2023 Sequoia Capstone 4WD: 14.2 seconds
Yes, even the big Toyota Sequoia provides a decent quarter-mile dash. In Capstone trim, it offers a 3.4-liter i-FORCE MAX V6 twin-turbo hybrid engine, which delivers 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. In MotorTrend testing, that proved enough to hustle the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone down the quarter mile strip in 14.2 seconds at 97.7 mph. It has plenty enough grunt for play too, as it can tow up to 8,980 pounds. This number landed the Sequoia on our list of SUVs with the highest towing capacity.
Like many high-end SUVs, though, the Sequoia Capstone is expensive. Pricing for the 2025 model starts at $83,915, which gets you luxuries such as heated and ventilated power front seats with massage, heated and ventilated rear seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control with air filtration. A 10-inch head-up display, 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge display, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14-speaker JBL audio system are also part of the standard package.
2022 GR86 Premium: 14.0 seconds
One of three Gazoo Racing performance-oriented models in the automaker's current lineup, the Toyota GR86 has over the years proved itself a competent sports car with respectable acceleration. Because it was jointly developed with the Subaru BRZ in a collaboration between Toyota and Subaru, the GR86 uses Subaru's beautifully balanced 2.4-liter FA24D flat-four engine to further its fun-to-drive ambitions. The engine sends 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft to the wheels through either a standard six-speed manual or an available six-speed automatic transmission.
That may not sound like much, but it propels a manual-equipped 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and gets it through the quarter mile in 14.0 seconds at 101 mph in Car and Driver's testing. Top speed is also impressive at an estimated 140 mph. Current 2025 GR86 Premium models are priced from $32,600 for models with the manual transmission and $33,700 for those with the six-speed automatic. If you want something cheaper, you can pick up the base GR86 manual for $30,000; entry-level GR86 models with the automatic gearbox start from $31,100.
2023 Crown Platinum: 13.8 seconds
The Toyota Crown grabbed the headlines back in 2022 when it made a comeback as a replacement for the discontinued Avalon, and it still doesn't seem to be in any hurry to leave the spotlight. The 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum still impresses over the quarter mile thanks to a Hybrid Max engine that combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to generate 340 total horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.
That output ensures 0-60 mph is achieved in 5.1 seconds and that the quarter mile is completed in 13.8 seconds at 101 mph, according to Car and Driver test data. As for fuel economy, the 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum is EPA-rated to deliver 29 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg combined. If you're considering the Toyota Crown Platinum, a new 2025 model can be yours for $54,990.
2008 Tundra SR5 TRD Supercharged Regular Cab: 13.0 seconds
Here's yet another bit of proof that Toyota has a wide array of unassuming, high-speed vehicles under its banner. With 381 hp and 401 lb-ft on tap from its optional 5.7-liter V8, the short-bed, standard-cab Tundra was already a brawny thing right out of the box. But for those who found 381 horses to not be enough, Toyota offered the option of a bolt-on TRD supercharger kit that could bump output to a thumping 504 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque.
This, along with dealer-installed factory performance parts from the TRD catalog such as a dual exhaust system and lowered suspension help transform the Tundra SR5 Regular Cab into a piece of machinery that's exceptionally quick in a straight line. Motor Trend tested the 2008 Tundra SR5 TRD Supercharged Regular Cab at 0-60 in 4.4 seconds and over the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds at 106.3 mph. The truck was faster from 0-60 than performance-oriented models like the Mustang GT, Audi S5 Coupe, and Porsche Carrera S.
2023 Corolla GR Morizo Edition Hatchback: 13.0 seconds
The GR Corolla is America's answer to the GR Yaris sold in Europe, Japan, Mexico, and elsewhere in the world. Like its diminutive sibling, the GR Corolla has a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine, but here, output is up to 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque versus 257 hp and 265 lb-ft for the GR Yaris.
As the ultimate track-focused but road-going version of the GR Corolla, the Morizo Edition offers 295 lb-ft of torque along with other performance upgrades, such as a stiffer structure, revised transmission gearing, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The result is a car that not only adheres to the road, but also offers performance superiority compared to its siblings.
In Car and Driver testing, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo took a mere 4.4 seconds to get to 60 mph and 13.0 seconds to cover the quarter mile. By comparison, the sprint from 0-60 mph took the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit 4.9 seconds, with the quarter mile run needing 13.3 ticks. The GR Corolla Core took 13.7 seconds to clear the quarter mile.
2021 GR Supra 3.0: 12.1 seconds
Finally, to the king of the hill. The GR Supra 3.0 is Toyota's most impressive current sports car in a straight line, with the quarter mile run needing only 12.1 seconds to complete. As with the GR86, the GR Supra is also the result of a joint venture, only this time it's with BMW rather than Subaru. It was jointly developed with the mechanically similar BMW Z4, and uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine producing 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque.
That's enough to prod it from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 160 mph, per Car and Driver. These numbers are for GR Supra models with the eight-speed automatic transmission, however. A 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 manual took 3.9 seconds to reach 60 mph and 12.4 seconds to cover the quarter mile.