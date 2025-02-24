Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider First Drive: Put The Roof Down And Rev The V12 Up

That 6.5-liter V12 obviously serves as the 12Cilindri's highlight, and the Spider arguably does the highlighting better than the base coupe by offering the ability to drop the convertible top back and listen to the engine slam out 819 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque on the way up to a 9,500-RPM redline.

How on earth can a naturally aspirated V12, of modest if not egregious displacement, possibly create 819 horsies? Well, Ferrari insists the powerplant is entirely different from the V12s of the preceding 812 Superfast and the Purosangue SUV, specifically with lightened titanium connecting rods, lightened pistons and crankshaft, plus fuel injection at over 5,000 PSI with three injection and ignition events per cycle.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Even without turbo torque, though, the 12Cilindri also uses torque-by-gear programming to smooth out acceleration in second and third, the drivetrain's happy place. I've never heard of a naturally aspirated engine needing to rein in the beef, but then again the 12Cilindri and Spider cater more to a grand touring ethos almost in a similar fashion as the four-seater Purosangue. On the other hand, the fact that Ferrari now sells two front-engined cars with V12s, but not a mid-engined car with a V12, blows my mind.

