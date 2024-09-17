2024 Ferrari Roma Spider Review: The Price Of Near-Perfection Isn't Just In Dollars

Amid the madness of Monterey Car Week, between bouncing from seven-figure restomod debuts to track sessions at Laguna Seca and the swankiest soirees known to man, I received a welcome respite one morning in the fashion of a Ferrari Roma Spider. Few cars fit into the aesthetic of Monterey better than a matte green convertible 'Rarri, and I spent the better part of my time with the Roma blasting around before the traffic picked up to ruin my fun.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

I still remember seeing my first Roma ever, at the Concours Club in Miami. That coupe pulled up in a scintillating silver, not quite a fully chromed-out Justin Bieber wrap, but reminding me more of Princess Amidala's sleek spaceship from Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. Stunning in the South Florida sunshine, to say the least. And now, on a Monterey morning that started out misty and muggy but ended up sunny almost to the point of scorching, I finally got the chance to experience a Roma myself, albeit in open-top convertible form.