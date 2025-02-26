Every Nissan SUV You Can Buy In The US, Ranked From Smallest To Largest
Nissan has been in the news a lot lately, mainly due to its severe financial crisis, and it's merger with Honda collapsing, but that is not for a lack of trying. Each year, the Japanese automaker offers an abundant variety of vehicles in its bid to make it easy for consumers to find the model that's the perfect fit for their needs, and the 2025 model year is no different. The brand's SUV lineup has the most options, with up to six models available for U.S. consumers to choose from.
But not every Nissan SUV is created equal. These vehicles vary in size as deemed most appropriate by the automaker and the market demand. Take the Nissan Kicks, because it's a subcompact SUV that's meant to be maneuverable, it has a smaller footprint than say a Nissan Pathfinder or Armada, which are targeted at families. Since family use typically requires a huge amount of space for both passengers and cargo, these SUVs tend to be bigger than those that cater to small families or even individual needs.
Nissan Kicks
At 171.9 inches in length, 70.9 inches in height, and 64.2 inches in height, the Nissan Kicks is the smallest Nissan SUV you can buy, as that makes it shorter, narrower, and lower than every other Nissan SUV on offer. But being the entry-level Nissan SUV doesn't mean the Kicks is lacking in essential features. Quite contrary, you get many desirable amenities. The 2025 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels, and even the $21,839 (MSRP) entry-level SR trim comes standard with niceties such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a digital gauge cluster of the same size, voice recognition, Bluetooth, and a USB port.
You also get LED headlights, keyless entry, and push-button start as part of the standard package. If that's not good enough, you can upgrade to the top-level SR trim, which is among the cheapest cars you can get with a heated steering wheel. Besides the available heated leather steering wheel, the Nissan Kicks SR comes with a 12.3-inch screen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and synthetic leather and cloth upholstery.
On top of that, you have the option to equip your Kicks with an available all-wheel drive system that improves driving safety in challenging conditions such as snow, ice, sand, and mud. Front-drive Nissan Kicks SR models start at $26,180, whereas the all-wheel drive variant begins at $27,680. The midrange Nissan Kicks SV isn't available with all-wheel drive but also offers more goodies than the base model at an accessible $23,680.
Nissan Rogue
If the Kicks is too small, Nissan has the Rogue available, which also happens to be one of the most reliable Nissan models ever built. Here, exterior length increases considerably to 183 inches, with width and height growing slightly to 72.4 and 66.5 inches, respectively. However, at 8.2 inches, the Nissan Rogue does have a lower ground clearance than the Kicks, which has 8.4 inches. Despite being the bigger and more powerful model, the Nissan Rogue is the more efficient of the two Nissan SUVs.
Its 201-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder earns up to 30 mpg on the highway, 37 mpg in city driving, and 33 mpg combined. That return is two mpg better than the Rogue's 141-hp, 2-liter four-cylinder engine, which gains 28 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 31 mpg in combined city-highway driving. The Nissan Rogue comes with a front-wheel drive system in all but the off-road-focused Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, which joined the lineup as an all-new trim level for the 2025 model year.
In addition to a standard all-wheel drive, the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek gets all-terrain tires to provide grip in all kinds of terrain and weather conditions. Others standouts include a surround-view camera system, hill-descent control, a tubular roof rack, as well as unique Rock Creek badging and styling cues. Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2025 Nissan Rogue range from $29,230 for the base level S trim to $39,520 for the range-topping Rogue Platinum. The SV, Rock Creek, and SL trims can be had for $30,970, $35,420, and $36,090 respectively.
Nissan Ariya
Unlike the gasoline-fed Nissan Kicks and Rogue models above, the Nissan Ariya is an all-electric SUV. This means it's likely to appeal if you have an environmentally conscious attitude towards car use. In terms of size, though, it sits in the middle of Nissan's SUV lineup, with its length coming in at 182.9 inches. The Ariya is also 74.8 inches wide and 65.4 inches tall (65.7 inches for the Platinum+ AWD trim). As for cargo space, the five-seater Ariya offers 22.8 cubic feet behind the second row seats and a maximum volume of 59.7 cubes behind the first row. Performance wise, there are three powertrain options to consider.
The entry-level Engage grade has a single-motor powertrain motivated by a 63-kWh battery pack to generate 214 horses and 221 lb-ft of torque. If not good enough for your application, that power can be boosted to 238 hp if you opt for the Evolve+ FWD trim, which has an 87-kWh battery pack. The Engage+ AWD and Platinum+ AWD both feature dual motors that further raise output significantly to 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.
If you're worried about how far the Ariya can go, then you might want to check out the Evolve+ FWD, which Nissan claims can travel no less than 289 miles on a full charge. The Engage FWD, Platinum+ AWD, and Engage+ AWD are good for 216, 267, and 272 miles respectively. 389-hp Ariya models can go to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, according to Nissan. All that performance doesn't come cheap, however. The cheapest Ariya trim, the Engage, begins at $39,770, while the Evolve+ will set you back at least $44,370. Nissan also currently prices the Engage+ at $45,370, with the Platinum+ topping the range starting from $54,370.
Nissan Murano
The Murano is the first Nissan Crossover to be offered for sale in the U.S., with the original model debuting for the 2003 model year. Four generations later, the midsize SUV is longer, wider, and broader than its predecessor. That's thanks to the 2025 Nissan Murano measuring 192.9 inches in length compared to 187.6 inches for the 2003 Murano. The fourth-generation model is also 4 inches wider and 1.4 inches taller than the first-gen Murano, considering its 78 inches of width and 67.9 inches of height.
Of course, with this being a contemporary model, you can also expect lots of gadgets, including a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, voice recognition, a wireless smartphone charger, four USB ports, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bits like power-adjustable and heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, ambient LED lighting, also contribute in making the current Murano such a nicer proposition overall. Even when compared to the third-gen model, the powertrain has changed too, with the previous V6 engine now dropped in favor of a 241-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that routes power to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic.
As well increasing in size, the Murano adds another layer to the Nissan SUV costs, with the entry-level SV trim carrying a sticker price of $40,470. Stepping up to the midrange SL grade costs $46,560, while pricing for the fully loaded Platinum trim starts from $49,600.
Nissan Pathfinder
Seating up to eight people across three rows takes some space, and the current-generation Nissan Pathfinder reflects this fact. So far, it is the longest Nissan SUV on this list, with its length coming in at 197.7 inches. The Pathfinder also measures 77.9 in width and 70.9 inches in height. Thanks to that massive size, there's up to 148.5 cubic feet of total passenger volume, with front occupants getting 42.3 inches of headroom and 44.3 inches of legroom.
Those in the second row have 39.6 inches of headroom and 35.5 inches of legroom, while third-row passengers make do with 37.8 inches of headroom and 28 inches of legroom. In regard to cargo space, there's 16.6 cubes with all seats upright, 45 cubic feet behind the second row, and 80.5 cubic feet with the third and second rows folded down. The midsize SUV is also tow-rated at 6,000 pounds max.
In counter to the Murano, the Pathfinder proves size doesn't always come with a steep price tag. The entry-level S trim begins at $37,070, while the SV and SL grades are priced from $40,060 and $43,260, respectively. If your goal is an off-road-tuned off-roader that can take the family anywhere, Nissan has the Pathfinder Rock Creek, which can tackle all types of off-road terrain while still being comfortable on the pavement. But you'll need far deeper pockets to afford it, as pricing begin from $45,160. However, if your goal is to drive home in the most expensive Pathfinder model, that would be the top-level Platinum trim, as it starts from an eye-watering $49,810.
Nissan Armada
Not that it didn't already look big, but the redesigned 2025 Nissan Armada amplified that by adding 0.8 inches to the length of the outgone model, with its exterior length now stretched to 209.7 inches versus 208.9 inches for the 2024 Nissan Armada. The Armada has also grown in width and height, given the new third-generation model measures 83.3 inches in width and 76.5 inches in height (76.9 inches in SL guise and 77.9 inches in Platinum Reserve trim), compared to 79.9 inches of width and 75.8 inches of height for the 2024 Armada. As you'd expect, that enormous size means the Nissan Armada is currently the biggest Nissan SUV you can buy in the U.S.
Due to its larger size, the 2025 Nissan Armada has been given an extra 1.7 cubes of maximum cargo space, compared with the last generation model, which now raises the cargo volume behind the first row to 97.1 cubic feet. There's now also 56.3 cubes behind the second row, and 20.4 cubic feet behind the third row, up from 16.5 cubes in the previous model. Nissan also made changes under the hood, with the 5.6-liter V8 engine now replaced by a new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 425 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. That's some 25 hp and 103 lb-ft over the 2024 Armada, although the tow rating is kept in check at 8,500 pounds.
The 2025 Armada is also more expensive, with the base SV trim costing at least $56,520. That's $1,070 higher than the 2024 model, which had a base MSRP of $55,450. Opting for the 2025 Nissan Armada SL raises the starting price to $62,970, while the Platinum, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve cost $69,930, $73,740, and $76,990, respectively.