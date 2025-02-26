Every Nissan SUV You Can Buy In The US, Ranked From Smallest To Largest

At 171.9 inches in length, 70.9 inches in height, and 64.2 inches in height, the Nissan Kicks is the smallest Nissan SUV you can buy, as that makes it shorter, narrower, and lower than every other Nissan SUV on offer. But being the entry-level Nissan SUV doesn't mean the Kicks is lacking in essential features. Quite contrary, you get many desirable amenities. The 2025 Nissan Kicks is available in three trim levels, and even the $21,839 (MSRP) entry-level SR trim comes standard with niceties such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a digital gauge cluster of the same size, voice recognition, Bluetooth, and a USB port.

You also get LED headlights, keyless entry, and push-button start as part of the standard package. If that's not good enough, you can upgrade to the top-level SR trim, which is among the cheapest cars you can get with a heated steering wheel. Besides the available heated leather steering wheel, the Nissan Kicks SR comes with a 12.3-inch screen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and synthetic leather and cloth upholstery.

On top of that, you have the option to equip your Kicks with an available all-wheel drive system that improves driving safety in challenging conditions such as snow, ice, sand, and mud. Front-drive Nissan Kicks SR models start at $26,180, whereas the all-wheel drive variant begins at $27,680. The midrange Nissan Kicks SV isn't available with all-wheel drive but also offers more goodies than the base model at an accessible $23,680.

