2025 Nissan Murano First Drive: Trading Power For Luxury

Named for the Italian islands of Murano and the namesake art glass originating from said islands, the Nissan Murano first arrived in 2002 for the 2003 model year as Nissan's first crossover for the Canadian and U.S. markets.

For over 20 years, this mid-size crossover garnered awards like a nomination for the 2003 North American Truck of the Year and the 2015 Ward's 10 Best Interiors Award. It also introduced the first-ever convertible crossover, the short-lived Murano CrossCabriolet sold between 2011 and 2014 during the Murano's second generation. Its best year of sales in the U.S. was 2016 with nearly 87,000 units, two model years into the now-outgoing third generation.

By the end of December 2024, an all-new fourth-generation Murano will roll into showrooms with a look inspired in part by the all-electric Ariya. Before the latest version of Nissan's mid-sizer arrives, though, the automaker invited a few journalists — including yours truly — to come down to their house in Franklin, Tennessee to spend a morning getting to know the all-new Murano as well as the all-new third-generation Nissan Armada, which we took for a spin the day before.

