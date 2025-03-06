12 Of The Most Popular SUVs With Seating For 7 People

The easiest way to achieve high sales figures in the automotive industry is to give people what they want. Today, people want huge, high-riding vehicles, and if these SUVs had seating capacity for seven or eight people, buyers just go berserk: Demand for three-row vehicles is at an all-time high, although American families have fewer than two kids on average.

Why would all these buyers want these huge vehicles is anyone's guess. I, for one, can't say I understand car buyers, because I don't, but I know how to tell a good car from a bad one when I drive it. Having driven quite a few SUVs, and after following the industry daily for over two decades, I've prepared a list of the most popular SUVs with seating for seven people.

However, this piece won't just list the 12 best-selling three-row vehicles. They should also fit an important criterion: to have a spacious third row. So, although popular, the Toyota Highlander won't make the cut. Oh, and this three-row story will also walk you through unibody and body-on-frame trucks, because each buyer has different needs. Heck, we even included an EV!

