12 Of The Most Popular SUVs With Seating For 7 People
The easiest way to achieve high sales figures in the automotive industry is to give people what they want. Today, people want huge, high-riding vehicles, and if these SUVs had seating capacity for seven or eight people, buyers just go berserk: Demand for three-row vehicles is at an all-time high, although American families have fewer than two kids on average.
Why would all these buyers want these huge vehicles is anyone's guess. I, for one, can't say I understand car buyers, because I don't, but I know how to tell a good car from a bad one when I drive it. Having driven quite a few SUVs, and after following the industry daily for over two decades, I've prepared a list of the most popular SUVs with seating for seven people.
However, this piece won't just list the 12 best-selling three-row vehicles. They should also fit an important criterion: to have a spacious third row. So, although popular, the Toyota Highlander won't make the cut. Oh, and this three-row story will also walk you through unibody and body-on-frame trucks, because each buyer has different needs. Heck, we even included an EV!
Honda Pilot (2023 to Present)
Before the latest generation arrived in 2023, acquiring a Honda Pilot was akin to buying an appliance. Sure, it was a fine crossover, but it created zero excitement. The Japanese automaker wanted to change that with the off-road-focused 2023 Honda Pilot. With an all-new exterior design and a more refined cabin, the all-new Pilot tried to escape the generic moniker. Buyers seem to like this move, as the Honda Pilot tops the three-row SUV sales charts.
Crucially, Honda equipped the TrailSport model we tested two years ago with its iVTM AWD system, which proved very capable on the trail. It made the crossover more fun to drive, too, especially because Honda still utilizes a 3.5-liter V6 with 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, instead of a turbocharged four-popper. It's not mega-fast, but gets the job done. Despite all the changes, the latest Pilot remains a practical option. All three rows are spacious, thanks to the stretched wheelbase. The third row can even accommodate three people for up to eight overall, though passengers in the second row can enjoy captain's chair-style seating by folding the middle seat. Also, the Pilot TrailSport can only accommodate up to seven people.
Perhaps the most glaring issue with the latest Pilot is efficiency; FWD models only get 22 mpg combined, with AWD cutting that by 1 mpg. Due to the all-terrain tires, the Pilot TrailSport is only good for 20 mpg. For comparison's sake, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid has a 36-mpg combined rating.
Hyundai Santa Fe (2024 to Present)
Is that a new Land Rover Defender? Make no mistake, your neighbors will think you got one, because the latest Santa Fe has a boxy design reminiscent of the legendary off-roader. Only, of course, the latest Hyundai Santa Fe fakes a tough image and doesn't want anything to do with challenging terrains. But that's fine, since North American families almost never verge with their large crossovers off the beaten path, and Hyundai did a stellar job with the on-road comfort.
The Santa Fe is quiet, rides smoothly over bad pavement, and doesn't roll too much in the corners. It's agile in the corners, too, with precise steering. Of course, it's far from fun, but what did you expect from a three-row crossover? Well, you probably expected a spacious and practical interior, and with the Santa Fe, you'll get one. Well, almost. The first two rows are very spacious, and the cabin is sprinkled with quite a few thoughtful storage areas. The passenger space also looks quite upmarket and tech-forward, miles better than Pilot's dreary space, and while the materials are cheap, remember that this is an affordable Hyundai. The real problem is the cramped third row, which is only good for kids.
As for engines, the standard option is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 277 hp and returns a solid 24 mpg combined. An optional 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid bumps that figure to 36 mpg, but only produces 231 hp.
Toyota Grand Highlander (2023 to Present)
The Toyota Highlander is a relatively popular crossover, but its third row is more of an afterthought. So, in 2023, Toyota launched the larger Grand Highlander, aiming to cash in on the increased demand for large, spacious seven-seat SUVs.
The Toyota Grand Highlander is much bigger inside; in fact, it has ample passenger and cargo space, with a truly spacious third row. Storage space is abundant, too, and the driver gets to enjoy a user-friendly dashboard with physical climate control buttons. Undoubtedly, this is the closest thing to a minivan in the three-row crossover SUV class. Toyota was smart enough to accompany the huge interior with a smooth and refined ride. The Grand Highlander doesn't impress in the corners, but comfort always takes center stage in vehicles of this class anyway.
Another selling point of the Grand Highlander is options. Toyota's most practical crossover SUV comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, paired with an eight-speed automatic, that produces 265 hp and gets 27 mpg combined. An optional 2.5-liter hybrid produces 245 hp but is much more economical at 36 mpg combined. Atypically for Toyota, the Grand Highlander is also available with a potent Hybrid MAX powertrain, which combines the 2.4-liter turbo with electric power for 362 hp and massive 400 lb-ft of torque. The Hybrid MAX gets to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds and has a 27-mpg combined fuel economy. Oh, and unlike the regular hybrid's e-CVT transmission, it uses a good old six-speed automatic.
Lexus TX (2023 to Present)
Want a more upmarket version of the Grand Highlander? Then, check out the brand-new Lexus TX, which finally answered the prayers for a three-row Lexus SUV. This premium crossover SUV sits on the same platform as the Grand Highlander and is powered by mostly the same engines.
Still, the interior is much nicer to be in, with high-quality materials and typical Lexus build quality. Since the TX's exterior dimensions are similar to the Grand Highlander's, it also has a very spacious interior with ample cargo space. Lexus' premium qualities have also been transferred to the suspension and noise isolation. The TX is even quieter and more refined over bumps, typical of the Lexus badge.
The Lexus TX 350 shares the entry-level 2.4-liter turbo with the Grand Highlander, but is a bit more potent with 275 hp. Same story with the TX 500h hybrid, which has 366 hp over 362 hp for the Toyota counterpart. However, the TX 550h+ features a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain that's not available in any other Toyota or Lexus vehicle. It has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which should be more refined than the four-cylinder options, producing 404 hp and capable of 0-60 in 5.9 seconds. The 18.1 kWh battery in the plug-in hybrid is also good for an electric-only range of 33 miles. Still, it's important to note that the TX 500h and TX 550h+ can only accommodate six passengers.
Hyundai Palisade (2020 to Present)
The Hyundai Palisade is a strong competitor in the three-row crossover SUV segment. The sharp looks, smooth V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, and well-appointed interior give it an edge in the hot-contested category. However, the Hyundai Palisade misses something obvious; it has no hybrid or PHEV option. That was fine in 2019, when the current-gen Palisade was launched, but in 2025, people want better efficiency, and with 22 mpg combined (front-wheel drive), Hyundai's crossover is quite thirsty. Sure, the 3.8-liter V6 is more refined than a four-popper, but with 291 hp on tap, the Palisade gets to 60 mph in a fairly average 7.6 seconds.
Fortunately, it gets better elsewhere. All three rows provide comfortable seating for adults, and there are various bins and cubbies around. Moreover, Hyundai decided to keep most physical buttons on the dashboard. We can't stress this enough, but buttons for primary functions in cars will always make more sense than a touchscreen.
Still, if you want the latest and greatest from Hyundai, you might want to wait for a year before splurging on a Palisade. Namely, the Korean automaker already showcased the brand-new 2026 Palisade in its home country; the new model looks way more serious, with an upmarket exterior and possibly even more space inside. Crucially, it should get new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and hybrid engine options.
Kia Telluride (2020 to Present)
The Kia Telluride shares the platform and most mechanical bits with the Hyundai Palisade. It's not shameless badge engineering, though, as both three-row SUVs have a different personality; the Palisade looks more elegant, while the Telluride is on the sporty side. The interiors are different, too, with Kia again opting for a sportier approach. Fortunately, Kia also opted for a useful, button-heavy dashboard, and the cabin tech and luxury in the Telluride seem like they came from a segment above.
Even so, due to the shared platform, both SUVs offer similar interior space. This is not a bad thing, of course, as the 2024 Kia Telluride accommodates seven adults without too much fuss. Sure, trying to fit three adults in the third row will be challenging, but the same is true for most models in this category. Ultimately, each passenger has ample storage at their disposal.
Naturally, the Telluride shares the 3.8-liter V6 with the Palisade, producing 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Smooth, but thirsty (22 mpg combined), the V6 engine is primed for more economical turbo or hybrid replacements. Yes, the engine is generally smooth, but it doesn't sound pleasant when pushed. Not that you'll ever drive the Telluride aggressively, as it's still a comfort-oriented vehicle.
Mazda CX-90 (2023 to Present)
The recipe for a three-row crossover SUV nowadays is a front-wheel-drive platform stretched to the max, with AWD as an option. However, Mazda went the luxury route with its latest crossover SUVs. With rear-wheel drive, inline-6 engines, and driving dynamics front and center, the Mazda CX-90 wants to rewrite the benchmarks with these traits and compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW. And wouldn't you believe it, the Japanese automaker succeeded from the get-go.
Thanks to the RWD proportions, the CX-90 looks classier than most of its rivals. It also likes corners very much, and although it sits on a RWD platform, the CX-90 is still an SUV, so it comes standard with AWD. The engine options are excellent, too. A 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. It produces 280 hp and 332 lb-ft as standard, with the "Turbo S" variant pumping out a healthy 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. A plug-in hybrid with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is also available, producing a rather potent 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.
Inside, the CX-90 also feels more luxurious than its rivals, with premium materials and a good fit and finish. However, it's not the best three-row crossover SUV for carrying people in the rearmost row. Mazda CX-90 trims that come with captain chairs are very comfortable in the second row, though it can only seat up to seven passengers.
Kia EV9 (2024 to Present)
The Telluride undoubtedly misses some sort of electrification, but at least Kia also produces the EV9. The all-electric three-row SUV has up to 304 miles of range, courtesy of a 99.8-kWh battery; not bad for such a large vehicle. Admittedly, the entry-level model gets a smaller 76.1-kWh pack that's good for only 230 miles, but thanks to the advanced 800-volt architecture, the EV9 supports 230-kW fast charging, which adds 100 miles of range in only 13 minutes.
But the Kia EV9 is the new standard for three-row SUVs not just because of its sophisticated electronics. The EV platform, for instance, allows a spacious interior, with the EV9 offering good comfort in all three rows. Choose the second-row lounge seats, and you'll fit seven passengers in absolute comfort. The EV9, although longer than the Telluride, has a slightly smaller trunk, but it also has a small frunk. As for driver's ergonomics, Kia kept physical buttons for the primary climate control functions, though almost everything else is done through the two 12.3-inch screens, divided with a 5-inch display for the secondary climate control functions.
The EV9 is available with a 215-hp rear-mounted motor (201 hp with the bigger battery), but what you really want is the dual-motor version. Available in the Wind and Land trims, this powertrain produces 379 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque (516 lb-ft with Boost). For the best performance, the GT-Line produces 516 lb-ft of torque constantly, bringing the EV9 to 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds.
Ford Expedition & Expedition Max (2025)
Unibody crossover SUVs have an edge on paved roads, but what if you wanted something tougher? If you are purchasing an expensive three-row SUV, it might be a good idea to invest in something more robust, utilizing a body-on-frame platform. Something, perhaps, like the latest Ford Expedition, which can tow up to a staggering 9,600 pounds. You'll also get to enjoy a potent 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that is good for 400 hp, or 440 hp in the high output version, which sprints to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. Now, sure, the Expedition won't be as agile in the corners, and you should expect some truck-like dynamics.
Inside, the Expedition provides ample space for passengers in all three rows. This is particularly true for the extended-wheelbase Expedition Max, which offers van-like comfort and storage. Choose the captain's chairs in the second row, and all seven passengers inside will enjoy exceptional comfort.
The interior is a nice place to be, too. The dashboard, in particular, looks minimalistic and hi-tech at the same time. On top, it features a huge 24.0-inch digital instrument cluster, aided by a 13.2-inch touchscreen below. Too much screen real estate? You can spec the Expedition with Ford's Blue Cruise, which allows hands-free driving on select highways, so you can play with the infotainment's features.
Toyota Sequoia (2023 to Present)
The latest Toyota Sequoia is a big SUV, so naturally, it offers quite a lot of passenger space inside. However, it's not as spacious as its rivals in the third row, and its cargo area is tighter. The reason for that is the hybrid's battery, which sits below the third row. You might think that choosing a regular gas engine would solve the issue, but the Sequoia is hybrid only.
Okay, great, it must be very fuel-efficient then! Well, sort of: With a 3.44-liter twin-turbo V6 and a 48-hp electric motor, the Sequoia isn't designed for efficiency. We measured 17 mpg in our review (22 combined EPA figure), which isn't something you'd expect from a Toyota hybrid. But also, you won't expect it to be quick, yet the Sequoia rips the floor during hard acceleration. With 437 hp and a massive 583 lb-ft of torque, it gets to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. It's even paired with a regular 10-speed automatic, not a CVT like in other Toyota hybrids.
On a more positive note, the Sequoia TRD Pro and TRD Off-Road trims offer true off-road capability, thanks to the locking differentials and 9 inches of ground clearance. Toyota upped its tech game inside, too, and its biggest SUV now comes with a huge 14.0-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard.
Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban (2024 to Present)
What sounds like music to an average American's ears, GM still offers its body-on-frame SUVs with V8 engines. Chevy's three-row offerings, the Tahoe and Suburban, come with a 5.3-liter V8 as standard, which is good for 355 hp. However, you can also opt for the larger 6.2-liter V8 that pumps out 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.
Now, you are probably wondering where the fuel-efficient options are. Chevy didn't forget that high mpg figures are in today and offers its three-row SUVs with a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel, producing 305 hp. That's on the low side for a huge SUV, but its 495 lb-ft torque figure more than makes up for it. In fact, the self-combusting powertrain can tow 8,200 pounds, slightly less than the 8,400 pounds of the 6.2-liter V8. Crucially, the Duramax diesel gets an excellent 28-mpg rating, and all engines are mated to a smooth 10-speed automatic.
Chevy's three-row SUVs also offer ample room inside, with the Suburban being particularly spacious. Both models drive surprisingly well given their body-on-frame underpinnings, offering a good blend of comfort and agility. Chevy even offers Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control to pamper passengers with ride plushness usually reserved for more premium vehicles. Add to that a tech-forward dashboard with a huge 17.7-inch touchscreen in the middle, and you have one of the most appealing seven-people SUVs on the market.
GMC Yukon & Yukon XL (2024 to Present)
The Tahoe and Suburban offer enough luxury for most people. Still, if you want to stand out with your GM-sourced three-row SUV, you must go the GMC route. That's particularly true for the Yukon Denali and Denali Ultimate trims, which are as opulent as it gets in this category, with perforated leather seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, high-quality materials, and greater attention to detail. Yes, the Yukon and Yukon XL are essentially a Tahoe/Suburban underneath, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice that once cocooned inside the spacious cabins.
The air suspension and magnetic dampers, then, make even more sense in the Yukon and Yukon XL. Unsurprisingly, GMC made them standard on the Yukon Denali Ultimate. Even so, the mechanic bits are carbon copies of Chevy's, meaning you can get the Yukon SUVs with V8 or turbodiesel engines, RWD or AWD, and standard 10-speed automatic.
Curiously, GMC's models have a smaller, though still huge, 16.8-inch touchscreen. Still, only GMC's models have an 8.0-inch rear touchscreen to control the tri-zone climate and Night Vision. Also, for towing, the Yukon and Yukon XL have more helpful features, such as Transparent Trailer View, Trailer Reverse Trajectory, and Jackknife Alert.