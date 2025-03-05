11 Of The Fastest Cars Under $50,000 In 2025, Ranked By Top Speed

In some ways, the top speed of a performance car is arguably less important than in decades past. Many affordable cars can now hit speeds that would result in their drivers losing their licenses if they had a run-in with local law enforcement. On the other end of the buying spectrum, the top speeds of seven-figure hypercars are mostly limited by tire technology and the length of the testing facilities available to their manufacturers. However, that hasn't stopped top-speed figures from being a point of pride among enthusiasts and a key way to compare one similarly priced car against another.

Advertisement

A gentleman's agreement among German manufacturers limits many of the country's performance cars to 155 mph to avoid a top speed war and keep local politicians happy. It was once the case that the limit was only relevant to each brand's most powerful performance car, but today even some sub-$50,000 cars can hit that speed and beyond. So, while many of the fastest cars within that price bracket have official top speeds of 155 mph, they could potentially go faster with their limiters removed. Even those cars that don't quite reach that speed can get fairly close, with all of these attainably priced cars offering top speeds far in excess of anything that can be safely attempted on a public road.

Advertisement