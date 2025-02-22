Every New Chevrolet Model You Can Get With A V8 Engine In 2025

Chevrolet first experimented with the V8 engine layout as early as 1917. However, it was the 265 cubic inch small block, introduced in 1955, that laid the foundation for some of the best V8 engines Chevy has ever produced. Since the mid-1950s, a variety of Chevrolet's most popular models have featured a V8 engine in some form or another. While once common, the number of V8-powered sedans in General Motors' lineup has dwindled to zero over the years.

Advertisement

Chevrolet's V8 engine options ranged from sporty small block Chevy engines commonly known by the initials SBC, to massive big block power plants. While the 350 SBC along with variants from the Chevrolet big block engine family, like the 396, 427, and 454, reigned supreme for their time, a new V8 engine lineup exists for the limited selection of Chevrolet models available with a V8 engine in 2025.

For the most part, Chevrolet only offers a V8 engine option for its large SUVs, Silverado pickup trucks, and heavy-duty Express Vans. Of course, the automaker's flagship Chevrolet Corvette still comes with a V8 powering its drivetrain.