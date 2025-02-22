Every New Chevrolet Model You Can Get With A V8 Engine In 2025
Chevrolet first experimented with the V8 engine layout as early as 1917. However, it was the 265 cubic inch small block, introduced in 1955, that laid the foundation for some of the best V8 engines Chevy has ever produced. Since the mid-1950s, a variety of Chevrolet's most popular models have featured a V8 engine in some form or another. While once common, the number of V8-powered sedans in General Motors' lineup has dwindled to zero over the years.
Chevrolet's V8 engine options ranged from sporty small block Chevy engines commonly known by the initials SBC, to massive big block power plants. While the 350 SBC along with variants from the Chevrolet big block engine family, like the 396, 427, and 454, reigned supreme for their time, a new V8 engine lineup exists for the limited selection of Chevrolet models available with a V8 engine in 2025.
For the most part, Chevrolet only offers a V8 engine option for its large SUVs, Silverado pickup trucks, and heavy-duty Express Vans. Of course, the automaker's flagship Chevrolet Corvette still comes with a V8 powering its drivetrain.
Chevrolet's large SUVs have V8 engines
The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are two big Chevy SUVs that offer V8 engines. For 2025, the Tahoe and Suburban feature the same 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 as the base engine for all models other than the High Country. Chevrolet introduced the L84 version of its 5.3L EcoTec3, with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, for use in its 2019 model year Silverado pickup trucks to replace the L83 version that had been in service since 2014. Chevrolet began installing the L84 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 in its Tahoe and Suburban SUVs in 2021 and continues to use the engine in 2025.
The 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, is the base engine for the High Country Tahoe and Suburban, and an available option for the RST, Z71, and Premier models of both large SUVs. Like the L84 5.3L, Chevrolet debuted the L87 6.2L in its 2019 Silverado pickups and used it in the larger SUVs starting in 2021 as a replacement for the L86 version. The most significant difference between the L86 and L87 V8, as well as the L83 and L84, is the newer version gets a better estimated fuel economy thanks to its Automatic Start/Stop and Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) systems compared to the older Active Fuel Management (AFM). The more advanced DFM allows variation when deactivating half of the engine's cylinders whereas AFM always deactivates the same four cylinders.
Chevrolet's full-size pickup trucks and vans have more V8 engine options
Chevrolet has a long history of building trucks powered by V8 engines, and the 2025 Silverado lineup extends that tradition with three gasoline-engines and the Silverado HD Duramax diesel engine option. Starting with the 2025 Silverado 1500, the V8 engine options are the same as those present in the Tahoe and Suburban. However, the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 is standard on the LTZ and High Country models and available on the WT model with double-and crew-cab configurations as well as the Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, and LT Trail Boss models. The 6.2L EcoTec3 is only available for the Silverado 1500 crew-cab 4x4 RST, LT Trail Boss, 4x4 LTZ, ZR2, and 4x4 High Country models.
Larger displacement V8 engines exist for the 2025 Silverado HD lineup with a pair of 6.6-liter offerings. Chevrolet's 6.6L V8 gas engine, standard for Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 models, features 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, while the optional Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 provides 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque.
Chevrolet's Express 2500 and 3500 Cargo and Passenger Van models provide a V8 engine option. While the base engine for the Chevrolet Express Van in any model or configuration is a 4.3L V6 with 276 horsepower and 298 lb-ft of torque, the 6.6L V8 option, with the same 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque as the Silverado HD base engine, is available. The 6.6L gas V8 provides the Express Van with up to 9,600 pounds of towing capacity.
Two 6.2L V8-powered Chevrolet Corvette models for 2025
Chevrolet offers four Corvette models for 2025, each powered by some variation of a Chevrolet V8 engine. The base Corvette model, the 2025 Corvette Stingray, features a naturally aspirated LT2 6.2-liter V8 with up to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. You'll have to opt for either the performance exhaust or the Z51 Performance package to get the most power from the Stingray's V8 and achieve its advertised 2.9-second zero to 60 mph time.
The 2025 Corvette E-Ray, a step up from the Stingray, uses the same 6.2L LT2, but pairs it with eAWD, an electric drive system. The hybrid powertrain not only adds another 160 horsepower for a total of 655, but it gives the E-Ray all-wheel-drive capability with the LT2's 470 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear tires and an additional 125 lb-ft of torque supplied to the front tires by the electric drive motor. That's a combination that can propel the E-Ray from zero to 60 mph in about 2.5 seconds.
Two 2025 Corvette models with flat-plane crank V8 engines
The final two V8 Chevrolets on our list are the 2025 Chevy Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models. Both models feature versions of Chevrolet's 5.5L V8, each regarded among the most powerful flat-plane V8 engines available. The 2025 Chevy Corvette Z06 comes with the 5.5L V8 LT6, a naturally aspirated flat-plane crank engine with an 8,600 rpm redline, producing 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. While producing slightly more power than the E-Ray, the Z06 is 0.1-second slower from zero to 60 mph at 2.6 seconds thanks to its rear-wheel drive configuration.
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 sits atop the Chevrolet lineup with the most horsepower thanks to the twin-turbocharged, dual overhead cam, 5.5L flat-plane crankshaft V8 LT7 that powers it. The ZR1's LT7 makes 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, both well below the engine's redline listed at 8,000 rpm. With its advanced aerodynamics and that much power, the ZR1 is capable of a top speed up to 233 mph. In addition, it can sprint from zero to 60 mph in as littles as 2.3 seconds, and, properly equipped, it can cover the standing quarter mile in just 9.6 seconds, crossing the line at 150 mph.