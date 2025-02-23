12 Luxury Cars MrBeast Has Given Away To Fans
James Stephen Donaldson is an internet sensation and one of the most famous people on earth. And before you run off to Google who James Stephen Donaldson is, you probably know him by his moniker — MrBeast. MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators in the world. The YouTube star began his channel in 2012 and got his big break in 2017 with his 40-hour video of himself counting to 100,000. Today, with over 357 million subscribers on YouTube, 114 million followers on TikTok, and 65 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most-watched creators online today. So, we can't help but pay attention.
The 26-year-old American has built a name for himself over the last decade by creating ambitious and captivating videos. These videos often involve stunts, charity, and massive giveaways. Without a doubt, one thing that makes him stand out is the stuff he gives away in his videos. In the last few years, MrBeast has, either on his own or in partnership with other brands, given away some truly unbelievable items. From mountains of cash to houses and even a private island. Luxury cars haven't been left out, even though the man himself thinks expensive cars are a waste of resources. With that said, here are 12 luxury cars MrBeast has given away to fans.
Lamborghini Aventador
In 2021, MrBeast partnered with MSCHF to give away 2,755 Lamborghinis. But there was a catch — only five of these were real cars. The concept was simple. Fans could enter the raffle-like draw by purchasing a "Lamborghini" for $35. However, it wasn't until the delivery that they would know what they had won. They could have received a toy version, a remote control version, a kiddie car ride version, or the actual full-sized version of the car. The sweepstakes event was named "Everybody Gets A Car" and ran for about two months.
The grand prize of this event was none other than a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe. This gallant ride is all you'd expect from an Italian supercar. Its design epitomizes style and performance. On the outside, it features Lambo's signature sleek aerodynamic lines, while the interior incorporates a high-tech driver interface with the comfort of premium material upholstery. But what truly makes this already stunning vehicle stand out is its 6.5-liter L539 naturally aspirated V12 engine. This powerhouse immediately sets the Aventador apart as one of the most powerful Lamborghinis ever made. That roaring V12 delivers over 750 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque, launching the car to 60 mph in under three seconds. To control the gears at this speed, you get a 7-speed automated manual transmission.
This car retails for over $400,000, but you could have gotten one for $35 — if you had a time machine and a lot of luck.
Lamborghini Gallardo
The Aventador was not the only real-life Lamborghini up for grabs in the "Everybody Gets A Car" sweepstakes. While there was only one Aventador up for grabs, four pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardos were also included in the jackpot. The Gallardo is an older model of the Italian car brand that was produced for a decade between 2003 and 2013. During that time, Lamborghini manufactured 14,022 units, making it the brand's highest-produced model at the time. It might have extended that record if Lamborghini hadn't discontinued it.
The Gallardo embodies the many features that set Lamborghini apart. Unsurprisingly, it was a design marvel that was the envy of anyone who didn't own one. Its iconic bright yellow paint job gave it an additional allure and distinction, whether parked in a garage, a lot, or cruising down the highway. You could get these in multiple trims, each with its own specific feature: the Spyder convertible, the Superleggera lightweight edition, and the Balboni Edition rear-wheel drive, among others. The base model initially housed a 5.0-liter V10 engine. In 2008, the Gallardo LP560-4 was introduced, featuring a 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivered a maximum output of 552 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Whoever won these bad boys saved a whole lot on its $250,000 retail price.
2015 Lamborghini Huracán
We promise this list isn't going to be all Lambos. But a third Lamborghini MrBeast has given away is the Huracán. Quite fittingly, the Huracán replaced the Gallardo after its production was halted in 2013. And as Lamborghini proved, there was no better way to welcome a new era than with a top-of-the-line supercar. MrBeast gave this car away at his Feastables event at the Sydney Opera House in 2024. The event was organized to promote the launch of his chocolate brand in Australia. Fans were expected to buy the product and scan the QR code on its wrapper to stand a chance of winning one of 10 luxury cars. Among them was a 2015 Lamborghini Huracán.
In terms of design and performance, the Huracán picked up right where the Gallardo left off. It is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivers a staggering 602 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 413 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. With this firepower, the Huracán accelerates from 0 to 100 mph in under 6 seconds. When you're done inspecting what it has to offer under the hood and get a chance to look at the exterior, you will be even more impressed. The design of this car is unmatched. In our in-depth analysis of the Lamborghini Huracán's design process, we found that a lot of thought and graft went into making this car look super.
2020 Ford Mustang R-Spec
The Australian crowd was certainly excited to find that one of the cars up for grabs was the Ford Mustang R-Spec. This vehicle was made specifically for the Australian market and is exclusive to it. MrBeast gave away the 2020 model of this high-performance Mustang. From its exterior alone, this Mustang seems to borrow much of the allure of a Lamborghini. At first glance, it looks like a fusion of a Lamborghini super sports car and a Ford luxury sedan. Its lime green paint job with black stripes only reinforces this impression.
But beyond its eye-catching exterior, a peek under the hood of this Ford powerhouse makes it even more appealing. Taking center stage is the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, boosted by a Roush supercharger. This setup delivers 710 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. It has a 6-speed manual transmission, and it also comes with rear-wheel drive. The interior of this vehicle underdelivers, especially in the context of its striking exterior. However, it does feature a remarkable 8.0-inch infotainment system and plenty of driver-assistive technology, such as adaptive cruise control. It's a shame Ford only produced 500 units of these, one of which went to the winner of MrBeast's giveaway.
2021 BMW 5 Series
Fans who couldn't win the Lamborghini at the Australia Feastables launch event still had a shot at walking away with a BMW. Not bad, right? Another one of the 10 cars up for giveaway at the Sydney Opera House was the BMW 5 Series. This car is part of the German manufacturer's G30 5 Series lineup, which debuted in 2017. The 5 Series lineup includes the 530i, 540i, M550i xDrive, and M5.
The 530i comes with a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates to 60 mph in a commendable 5.9 seconds. The 540i improves on this with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo engine, delivering 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, reaching 60 mph in under 5 seconds.
The M550i xDrive takes performance further with a 4.4-liter V8 TwinPower turbo engine, generating 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, sprinting to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The kings of the class are, however, the M5 and M5 Competition. At their core is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque for the M5, while the M5 Competition pushes this to 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
2017 Porsche Macan
It is not uncommon to hear about a Porsche SUV these days. While the luxury car brand is traditionally associated with high-performance sports cars, it has successfully expanded into the SUV market. The introduction of the Cayenne in 2002 and the Macan in 2014 brought Porsche's signature performance and luxury to a new category. It certainly wasn't strange to the thousands of fans outside the Sydney Opera House back in June 2024. In a third giveaway motor from the Feastables Australia launch event, one lucky winner went away with the 2017 model of the Porsche Macan. The $60,000 vehicle is one of the most affordable in the manufacturer's catalog. In our review of the 2017 Macan, we found that though not a supercar, the SUV embodies much of Porsche's sophistication and luxury. This is reflected in its exterior and interior, which maintain a classy, functional, and luxurious feel.
The 2017 Porsche Macan is a fun and engaging ride for both driver and passenger. It comes in a base model, as well as the Macan S and GTS trims. The base model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that provides 252 horsepower. The Macan S features a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, delivering 340 horsepower and hitting 60 mph in just over 5 seconds. But the GTS tops them all. Its 360-horsepower engine accelerates to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. With this kind of power, it's easy to forget you're driving a luxury compact SUV and not a sports car.
Porsche Boxster
Speaking of Porsche sports cars, the Macan isn't the only Porsche MrBeast has given away. In September 2020, the creator celebrated reaching 40 million subscribers in grand fashion. What did he come up with? A giveaway where he gifted 40 cars to one subscriber. Luke, the lucky 40 millionth subscriber, was then challenged to give away all 40 cars in 24 hours. One of these cars was the iconic Porsche Boxster. A staple of German engineering, the Boxster was originally released in 1996 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 with a redesigned tribute model.
We cannot speak about the 2021 Boxster without mentioning its design. One thing that is sure to turn heads is its Bordeaux leather red interior, which aptly contrasts with its silver metallic exterior. It also comes with three engine options. The base model features a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four engine that gives 300 horsepower. The S model is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four engine, producing 350 horsepower. The GTS 4.0 trim houses a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, generating 394 horsepower. Each trim comes with a 6-speed manual transmission that is renowned for delivering some of the smoothest handling you can find in a Porsche. MrBeast's giveaway aside, you will need over $63,000 to add this vehicle to your garage.
Chrysler 300
Luke also had the privilege of giving away a Chrysler. In the same 40 million subscriber giveaway, MrBeast and Luke gave away a Chrysler 300. The Chrysler 300 is a large four-door sedan that stands out in a market dominated by compact sedans. The vehicle began production in 2004 with the 2005 model year and was produced until the 2023 model year, when it was discontinued. The 2021 model, which was given away, has a starting price of just over $30,000.
The Chrysler 300 has four trims: the Touring, Touring L, 300S, and 300C. But the Touring and Touring L provide the smoothest drivetrain and comfort. The car features a premium-feel interior centered around its 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In true large-sedan fashion, there is no shortage of legroom or cargo space. It comes with a standard 3.6-liter V6 engine that revs up to 292 horsepower. There is, however, an option for a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, which delivers 363 horsepower. The standard variant comes with rear-wheel drive capabilities, but you can upgrade to an optional all-wheel drive version. All of this makes us wonder why Chrysler ended its 17-year production run of this car.
Tesla Model S
Back to the Feastables Australia event, MrBeast gave away not one but two Teslas. The Model S may be over a decade old, but it's already cemented itself as an icon of automobile history that will be talked about for decades. Introduced in 2012 as Tesla's flagship sedan, it has since become a benchmark in the EV market and arguably Tesla's best model yet. The interior of the Model S is a masterstroke. Riding on the success of its 2021 redesign, the vehicle has drastically upped its game in recent years.
A major reason for its upgrades was to compete more aggressively with German EV brands. The 2021 redesign introduced several key features, including a wireless charging pad, a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a 22-speaker 960-watt audio system. The Model S has a powerful drivetrain with an emphasis on performance. It can produce 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. It boasts dual electric motors that have an all-wheel drive. Depending on the trim, it can accelerate to 60 mph in as little as 2.3 seconds. As a bonus, owning this vehicle grants access to Tesla's Supercharger network — a major advantage for long-distance EV travel.
Tesla Model 3
MrBeast also gave away a Tesla Model 3 at the Sydney Opera House event. But it isn't the only time he has given away this model. He gave away 26 electric vehicles on his 26th birthday in May last year. This was about a month before the Feastables Australia launch giveaways. The vehicles consisted of 25 Tesla Model 3s and one Cybertruck. Introduced in 2017, the Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular electric vehicles on the market. Its combination of performance, design, and sustainability has driven up its appeal through the years.
The Tesla Model 3 is an entertaining ride, especially with the 2024 model, which introduced a brand-new look and design. The new design bears a passing resemblance to a Lamborghini thanks to its all-black paint job with blacked-out tires. The long-range rear-wheel drive model has 363 miles of range and can reach 60 mph in under 5 seconds. The base model has a single motor with 272 miles of range and can reach 60 mph in around 6 seconds. The Model 3 was always going to fall short in comparison to its more powerful big brother, the Model S. The key difference between the Model 3 and Model S is that the Model 3 is an entry-level vehicle, while the Model S is a lot more advanced.
2013 Mercedes SL350 Convertible
Staying with the Sydney giveaway event, MrBeast donated a 2013 Mercedes SL350 Convertible. This is one of the older models on this list, but age takes nothing away from its luxury. The Mercedes SL350 is a timeless roadster that offers a must-try open-top driving experience. Mercedes has always known how to blend performance and luxury to perfection — this is one of the shining examples. It is engineered like a sports car but designed like a luxurious sedan. The Mercedes SL-Class has been around since 1954, meaning the SL350 drew from over 60 years of rich heritage.
The SL350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This engine produces 302 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It can reach 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, and you can control this speed with its 7-speed automatic transmission that comes with paddle shifters. When you're not driving top-down, you get the covering of a glass roof hardtop, which protects the lavish interior from the elements. Among its protected features are leather upholstery with wood and aluminum accents, heated and ventilated seats, and an infotainment system with a 7-inch display.
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Rounding off our list is the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan. This was also given away at the Feastables Australia launch event outside the Sydney Opera House. The compact crossover SUV has been a constant in the German manufacturer's lineup since its release in 2007. When it comes to outright luxury, it is some distance away from the other cars on this list. In fact, if you own one, are considering owning one, or were the beneficiary of the Sydney giveaway, there are some common problems associated with the Volkswagen Tiguan that you should take note of.
Under the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan's hood is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, producing 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard on the base model, but an automatic transmission is also available. Manual transmission models would give you 21 mpg combined, with 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. Automatic transmission models, on the other hand, are equipped to return 23 mpg combined, with 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. Notably, this vehicle can accelerate to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. For its time and class, this is very remarkable, and that is why it's still a viable giveaway vehicle today. It has four trims: the S base model, SE trim, SEL trim, and R-Line trim.