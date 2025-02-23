James Stephen Donaldson is an internet sensation and one of the most famous people on earth. And before you run off to Google who James Stephen Donaldson is, you probably know him by his moniker — MrBeast. MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators in the world. The YouTube star began his channel in 2012 and got his big break in 2017 with his 40-hour video of himself counting to 100,000. Today, with over 357 million subscribers on YouTube, 114 million followers on TikTok, and 65 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most-watched creators online today. So, we can't help but pay attention.

The 26-year-old American has built a name for himself over the last decade by creating ambitious and captivating videos. These videos often involve stunts, charity, and massive giveaways. Without a doubt, one thing that makes him stand out is the stuff he gives away in his videos. In the last few years, MrBeast has, either on his own or in partnership with other brands, given away some truly unbelievable items. From mountains of cash to houses and even a private island. Luxury cars haven't been left out, even though the man himself thinks expensive cars are a waste of resources. With that said, here are 12 luxury cars MrBeast has given away to fans.