Common Problems That Can Happen With The Volkswagen Tiguan
No car is perfect, and no manufacturer has a perfect track record when it comes to their vehicles. The problem is that, due to their complexity, not all cars are prone to the exact same issues — and even if a certain model is prone to a particular failing, there can still be exceptions.
However, it can be more common across a given line when something results from the overall design, factory process, components used, etc. This is the case for Volkswagen's Tiguan SUV; however, a Tiguan's production year can make a difference when it comes to potential defects. More recent releases may have ironed out some of the problems with earlier editions but could still present their annoyances (or recalls).
If you're in the market for a Volkswagen Tiguan, whether it's a brand new one or something you're getting second-hand, here are some of the more typical (and a few potentially risky) problems you're prone to running into. If you're concerned about what issues your own Tiguan might be prone to, websites like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) can pull up info on specific vehicles using the year, make, model, or VIN.
The brakes
Arguably, the most important aspect of driving safety (outside of drivers themselves) is a car's braking system, which is vital for avoiding impacts, regaining control when traction starts to fail, or reducing the amount of speed (and thus, force) behind a collision if one is unavoidable. Unfortunately, this is one of the areas where some Tiguan models don't quite measure up.
The NHTSA reports issues with the service brakes on the 2021 Tiguan locking up in cold weather – though, thankfully, with no recorded injuries. Additionally, many Volkswagen vehicles manufactured between 2014 and 2023 have documented service bulletins due to vibrations or shaking caused by braking at high speeds.
Volkswagen's 2019 model reports even more braking issues, including leaking brake fluid and warped brake rotors. However, the most consistent (and potentially dangerous) issue with the brakes is with the automated braking system. The NHTSA has documented several instances of brake assistance kicking in for no apparent reason, with no warning, resulting in unexpected hard braking without driver input.
When it comes to your brakes, the best thing to do is to take your Tiguan in for servicing or maintenance. Recall or not, if you suspect one of these problems is beginning to crop up (or if it has), it's something a professional should take a look at.
Engine troubles
An engine acting up isn't quite as dangerous as brakes that won't engage or engage on their own, but it can still be a huge problem. Unfortunately, it's a major component that's seen more than its fair share of shortcomings across multiple years of Tiguan releases.
One semi-consistent issue is the oil, which, according to multiple NHTSA reports of, engine oil either running low far too often or showing signs of leakage in more than one Tiguan model. Something that has reportedly required parts replacement or, in a few extreme cases, an entirely new engine.
Some reports of outright engine failure have also been documented across multiple models, though the cause can vary somewhat widely. Some reports mention the need to replace the water pump repeatedly and far too often, while others cite premature failure of the intake manifold. Problems with the timing chain or timing chain tensioner, essential to the timing of an engine's valve opening and closing, are also relatively common. In this case, the best option is to replace the tensioner. Otherwise, the entire engine will need to be swapped out.
Electronic failures
Aspects of Tiguan's electrical components aren't exempt from common troubles either, with issues spanning a variety of safety and assistance features and causing problems with the occasional core system. These tend to crop up more often in newer models; older (and, by extension, less electrically complex) versions of the vehicle do still carry some risk – such as with reported ignition coil failure that can lead to unexpected engine stalling.
Other reported occurrences of electrical system problems include things like defrosters not defrosting (or even damaging window glass), vehicle power shutting off suddenly while driving, door locks not functioning without manual intervention, the parking brake not turning on or turning on without driver input, and either the headlights or tail lights (or both) shutting off.
Further reports mention more serious concerns surrounding safety features, such as blind spot indicators failing to detect other vehicles properly, rear cameras blanking out while backing up, collision detection issuing false warnings, or the lane assistant misreading lines in the road while changing lanes. Regardless of the specific problem, it's recommended that you take your Tiguan in for professional maintenance if it begins showing any signs of electrical failure.