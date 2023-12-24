Common Problems That Can Happen With The Volkswagen Tiguan

No car is perfect, and no manufacturer has a perfect track record when it comes to their vehicles. The problem is that, due to their complexity, not all cars are prone to the exact same issues — and even if a certain model is prone to a particular failing, there can still be exceptions.

However, it can be more common across a given line when something results from the overall design, factory process, components used, etc. This is the case for Volkswagen's Tiguan SUV; however, a Tiguan's production year can make a difference when it comes to potential defects. More recent releases may have ironed out some of the problems with earlier editions but could still present their annoyances (or recalls).

If you're in the market for a Volkswagen Tiguan, whether it's a brand new one or something you're getting second-hand, here are some of the more typical (and a few potentially risky) problems you're prone to running into. If you're concerned about what issues your own Tiguan might be prone to, websites like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) can pull up info on specific vehicles using the year, make, model, or VIN.