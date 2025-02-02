4 Alternatives To The Toyota FJ Cruiser

The Toyota FJ Cruiser is one of the coolest Toyota concept cars that made it to production, having been released in 2007. It's a retro-style mid-size SUV that took advantage of the retro craze of the 2000s and takes design and styling cues from the original Toyota FJ40 built from the 1960s to 1984.

Advertisement

Some argue that the FJ Cruiser is one of the models that Toyota should have never discontinued, especially with its unique look and body style. But, unfortunately, even good things come to an end and Toyota discontinued the FJ Cruiser in the USA in 2014, although it remained available elsewhere up until 2022.

During its last model year, the FJ Cruiser had a base price of $27,680 with an additional $8,185 if you get the Special Edition Package. That's a total of $35,685 for a brand-new model; if you factor in inflation, it would cost around $50,000 in 2025. Motor Trend says that used very low-mileage late-model FJ Cruisers cost around $30,000 or more — with one example even selling for over $100,000.

Advertisement

So, if you're looking for a reliable off-road SUV with an iconic look like the FJ Cruiser but want something brand new and within a similar price range, which car should you get? Let's look at some options and see what's currently available on the market. We'll also go in-depth in the last section and explain why we picked these models.