8 Of GM's Most Iconic G-Body Muscle Cars

In the 1970s, an auto industry beset by multiple storms reacted to changes in consumer demand due to oil shortages, price spikes, and long lines at the pumps. As car buyers relinquished their thirsty barge-like domestic cars for more fuel-efficient options, often finding themselves looking over newly imported options from Japan, domestic automakers worked quickly to reduce the size of their models to meet the demand for more efficient cars.

A highly successful platform of corporate giant General Motors, the G-body began as the A-body in 1978, during widespread downsizing of models across the domestic car industry. The new G-body, which mostly carried over every model built on the A-platform, provided GM's multiple divisions with a versatile platform to make coupes, sedans, and wagons large enough to provide comfort for a whole family, without requiring a Navy Aircraft Handler to park at the grocery store.

Built in the millions on the G-body platform were the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Malibu, Pontiac Bonneville and Grand Prix, Buick Regal, and Oldsmobile Cutlass cars as well as two trucks, the Chevrolet El Camino and GMC Caballero. These vehicles were ubiquitous on American highways for a couple of decades, and it seemed at the time like everyone's family had at least one in the driveway, particularly the Cutlass. However, a few G-bodies demonstrated GM's ability to build something special out of its mass market platform, thus elevating the following models up to icon status.

