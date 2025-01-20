8 Alternatives To The Porsche Boxster And Cayman
The Porsche Boxster and Cayman are excellent sports cars with reputations for a superlative driving experience. But what if buying and owning one is not an option?
There can be many reasons why these Porsches might not fit into your life at the moment. Perhaps price is an issue — purchased new, the base MSRP of a Boxster is $74,900 and the Cayman goes for $72,800. And that's before you add any options to the very basic spec represented by these "entry-level" Porsches.
If you want metallic or special paint, upgraded and/or leather seats, performance enhancements, or any of the numerous "individualizations" that can be selected on the order form, you will pay a hefty upcharge for the privilege. If you're not careful, that Boxster or Cayman that started in the $70,000 range can top $100,000 or more.
Maybe availability will be a problem going forward. Porsche has already announced that both of these sports cars have been removed from their European lineup, thanks to upcoming emissions and cybersecurity requirements that these aging platforms are unable to meet. Porsche is also in the process of rolling out battery electric versions of these two vehicles, which are designed to replace the internal combustion versions in 2025.
In view of the high prices and questionable long-term availability, let's look at some alternatives to the Porsche Boxster and Cayman. These vehicle options will cover roadsters, coupes, and others, so whether you favor the topless Boxster or the snug Cayman coupe, you will have some interesting choices to select from.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
If Miata Is Always The Answer, this is where we should start, Boxster fans! Since its 1989 debut, seven years before the Boxster was released, the Mazda Miata has steadfastly represented sports car goodness in a light, trim package. The Miata's minimalist style made it the successor to the well-remembered (though their reliability was questionable) British sports cars of the 1960s and 1970s in a low-maintenance, drip-free package. It has achieved success as a sports car that covers all the bases, as long as you can fit.
New Miatas start with the 2025 Miata Sport and its MSRP of $29,330. The Club and Grand Touring trims add more equipment and up the price, while the RF model provides you with a retractable hard top. The RF gives you the open-top feel of the Boxster plus the closed-coupe security of the Cayman — all for slightly more than half of the Porsches' MSRPs. The Miata's standard (and only) engine is a 2.0-Liter inline four with 181 horsepower, but in a package that weighs 731 pounds less than the Boxster. Zero-to-60 mph takes 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 139 mph.
If new is not an option, there is a huge market of used Miatas spanning the four generations (NA, NB, slightly larger NC, and ND) at a wide range of prices that include daily drivers and beaters, as well as only-on-Sunday rides. Since total Miata production has reached 1.2 million cars as of January 2025, there is no shortage of used Miatas out there.
Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ
The Toyota GR86 (shown here) and Subaru BRZ are a duo of Cayman alternatives that provide you with the vast majority of that Porsche coupe's driving sensations, but at half or less than half of the Cayman's MSRP. The GR86 starts out at $30,000 MSRP and tops out at $35,270 with manual transmission, while its BRZ sibling is priced at $31,095 for the base model and maxes out at $36,245, also with the manual. A six-speed automatic is an option.
The Toyobaru twins have a horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, just like the Cayman does, but without the turbo attached. Granted, the GR86/BRZ's 2.4-Liter engine's output is 228 horsepower compared to the 2.0-Liter Cayman's 300 hp, but the Cayman weighs nearly 300 pounds more than the Toyota or the Subaru. In terms of performance, zero-to-60 mph comes up in 6.1 seconds, while the top speed of the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ is 135 mph.
Thanks to their flat-four engines, the GR86 and the BRZ both have a very low center of gravity, which gives them exceptional handling that can be compared to the Porsche Cayman. The +2 seating in these cars also provides occasional passenger space, something the Cayman lacks. Try one out and see what you think!
Toyota GR Corolla
OK, now we're thinking outside the box. The Toyota GR Corolla may not be a two-seater sports car, but if you are looking for loads of road-going fun in a small package, this car is definitely worthy of your attention.
Based on Toyota's rally cars, the GR Corolla combines a 1.6-Liter three-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower with an all-wheel drive system. For 2025, a new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is an option, while a six-speed manual with rev-matching remains standard. Keep in mind that the four-cylinder Boxster and Cayman models do not have a manual transmission option. GR Corolla acceleration from zero to 60 mph takes 4.6 seconds with the manual and 4.8 seconds with the automatic, with both transmissions achieving the same top speed of 143 mph.
The 2025 GR Corolla comes in three trim levels, the Core, the Premium, and the Premium Plus. GR Corolla pricing starts at $38,860 MSRP for the manual transmission Core and peaks at $47,515 for the Premium Plus with the eight-speed automatic. Even with the GR Corolla's top trim, you are saving more than $25,000 compared to the cost of the Cayman.
GR Corolla owners also receive a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), which entitles them to a free high-performance driving event. That way, you get to learn how to drive your GR Corolla on a track with an instructor — that's the best way!
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Returning to the world of mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette is without doubt an alternative to both the Boxster and the Cayman. Available as either a coupe with a removable top or a full convertible, the 'Vette is another way to make your sports car dreams come true.
Comparing statistics, even the base model Corvette Stingray comes out ahead of the Porsche twins. The Stingray offers 490 horsepower from its 6.2-Liter V8 (495 with the Z51 package), 195 hp more than the Porsches. Offsetting this somewhat is the Corvette's weight, which is 650 pounds more than that of the Boxster (3747 vs. 3097). Even so, zero-to-60 mph in the Corvette Stingray takes a mere 2.8 seconds and the top speed is an impressive 184 mph.
On price, the Corvette comes in below one of these Porsches, with the 'Vette Coupe's MSRP of $68,300 coming in under the Cayman's $72,800 by $4,500, while the Corvette Convertible's $75,300 MSRP is just ahead of the Boxster's $74,900 MSRP by $400. A good deal for coupe buyers, and keep in mind that the 'Vette Coupe comes with a removable roof panel as standard!
2025 BMW Z4
The BMW Z4 is a two-seater sports car that could be an alternative to a Porsche Boxster. There are two engine options, a 2.0-Liter turbocharged inline four with 255 horsepower or a 3.0-Liter turbocharged inline six with 382 hp. Instead of the Boxster's mid-mounted engine, the Z4 carries its mill up front, where it drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters or a six-speed manual (which is only available on the six at a $3,500 premium).
Zero-to-60 mph comes up in just 3.9 seconds when the inline six is paired with the six-speed manual. It takes a slightly longer 5.1 seconds when the four is mated to the mandatory automatic. Top speed is limited by a governor to 152 mph.
The BMW Z4 has been designed with lots of room for two people and their stuff, offering a spacious trunk for weekend trips with your favorite person. The Z4 has a folding soft top like the Boxster. As with many German cars, the BMW Z4 can be customized with a variety of options that will not only make it unique, but also boost the price into the stratosphere. Choose wisely!
As far as pricing goes, the starting MSRP for the four-cylinder BMW Z4 sDrive30i is $54,500, while the six-cylinder Z4 M40i starts at $67,000. Remember that this is a BMW, so leave some of your budget for those oh-so-necessary options!
2025 Toyota GR Supra
The Toyota GR Supra is built on the same platform as the BMW Z4. While the Z4 comes only as a roadster, the GR Supra is available only as a coupe, making it an alternative to the Cayman.
Similarly to its platform-mate the Z4, the GR Supra is a front-engine, rear-drive sports car. One major difference is that for the 2025 model year, the four-cylinder turbocharged engine is gone from the GR Supra lineup. The good news is that the manual transmission is a no-cost option in the 3.0-Liter, turbocharged, 382 horsepower, six-cylinder-only Supra. The six-cylinder engine, when paired with the manual transmission, puts down a zero-to-60 mph run in 3.9 seconds, with a governed top speed of 161 mph.
The GR Supra's base MSRP, with either the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, is $56,250. In contrast to the BMW, which offers endless customization options when ordering, the Toyota GR Supra is offered in two different trim levels, Base and Premium. For the additional $3,150 upcharge for the Premium trim, you get items like full leather sport seats, color head-up display, sport pedals, 12-speaker JBL premium audio system, wireless phone charging, and Brembo front disc brakes.
Best of all, just like with the GR Corolla, GR Supra owners also get a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), including a free high-performance driving event. With track time included and an instructor at your side, you'll learn valuable lessons how to handle your GR Supra, before taking any risks on the street!
2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
As an alternative to the Porsche Cayman, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the apex street predator in the current Mustang lineup — and no, we are not counting the $300,000+ Nürburgring-focused Mustang GTD here. The Dark Horse has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in the Mustang lineup, totally suitable for this track-oriented Mustang.
Powered by the fourth generation of the Coyote engine, the Dark Horse boasts a 5.0-Liter, DOHC V8 with 500 horsepower. That comes out to a nice round 100 horsepower per liter. Dark Horse upgrades include forged connecting rods from the Mustang Shelby GT500, a balanced crankshaft, strengthened camshafts, and active valve performance exhaust. It has no problem consistently revving up to its 7,500 rpm redline.
The Dark Horse offers the choice of either a Tremec six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission to transfer those 500 horses to the rear wheels. With the manual, the Dark Horse rips off a zero-to-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Its top speed is 166 mph, according to Ford.
The base MSRP of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse is $64,830, just about $8,000 less than the Cayman. Here's a performance bargain that can also handle the curves.
2025 Lotus Emira
The Lotus Emira is the last Lotus that will be produced with an internal combustion engine. This means that all new Lotuses going forward will be electrified. If you are in search of a rarer and more exotic car than a Porsche Cayman, the mid-engine Lotus Emira may be the car for you.
The Emira is now available with a choice of two engines. These include the long-running 3.5-Liter supercharged Toyota-based V6 putting out 400 horsepower mated to a six-speed manual or a Mercedes-AMG 2.0-Liter turbocharged inline-four with 360 horsepower that channels it to the rear wheels though an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, the only choice of transmission with the four.
Zero-to-60 mph takes 4.3 seconds, using the V6 and manual transmission combination, and its top speed is 180 mph, according to Lotus. If you'd like either the V6 or the manual, act soon, as this combination will eventually go out of production, leaving only the inline four/automatic combo.
The MSRP of the Lotus Emira is higher than that of the Cayman. It is estimated to range between $78,000 and $103,000, depending on your engine/transmission choice and whether you select a fully loaded First Edition model.