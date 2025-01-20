8 Alternatives To The Porsche Boxster And Cayman

The Porsche Boxster and Cayman are excellent sports cars with reputations for a superlative driving experience. But what if buying and owning one is not an option?

There can be many reasons why these Porsches might not fit into your life at the moment. Perhaps price is an issue — purchased new, the base MSRP of a Boxster is $74,900 and the Cayman goes for $72,800. And that's before you add any options to the very basic spec represented by these "entry-level" Porsches.

If you want metallic or special paint, upgraded and/or leather seats, performance enhancements, or any of the numerous "individualizations" that can be selected on the order form, you will pay a hefty upcharge for the privilege. If you're not careful, that Boxster or Cayman that started in the $70,000 range can top $100,000 or more.

Maybe availability will be a problem going forward. Porsche has already announced that both of these sports cars have been removed from their European lineup, thanks to upcoming emissions and cybersecurity requirements that these aging platforms are unable to meet. Porsche is also in the process of rolling out battery electric versions of these two vehicles, which are designed to replace the internal combustion versions in 2025.

In view of the high prices and questionable long-term availability, let's look at some alternatives to the Porsche Boxster and Cayman. These vehicle options will cover roadsters, coupes, and others, so whether you favor the topless Boxster or the snug Cayman coupe, you will have some interesting choices to select from.