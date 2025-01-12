6 Honda Vehicles You Can Finally Import In 2025
It's annoying that some of the coolest cars in the world aren't available in the U.S. For car enthusiasts in America, that can feel extremely disappointing. You find a car you absolutely love, only to discover you can't own or drive it for decades, all because it wasn't made here. This is all because of the 25-year import rule: a law that makes you wait a full 25 years before you can bring certain vehicles into the country. It doesn't matter when the car was announced or went on sale; what matters is the exact production date of the specific vehicle. Exceptions to this rule are rare and typically apply only to race cars built exclusively for track use or vehicles owned by diplomats temporarily stationed in the U.S. for about a year.
For Honda enthusiasts, however, the car market is about to get more exciting. In 2025, several iconic models will finally be eligible for import. This means you won't have to admire these cars from a distance anymore. You'll soon be able to own and drive them here.
So, if you're planning to bring in any car, especially a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicle, in January 2025, the most important thing you need to do is make sure the vehicle you're interested in was built no later than January 2000. To make things easier, we've done the grunt work rounding up some Honda models that will be ready for import. We'll cover what makes these cars legendary and, more importantly, whether they're still worth the hype all these years later.
Honda Integra Type R (DC 2)
In a world where cars keep getting bigger, it's easy to forget that some of the best vehicles used to be small and compact. The Integra Type R is a perfect example. Inspired by the success of the NSX-R, Honda set out to create a car that was just as thrilling but way simpler and more affordable. They made the chassis lighter by removing sound-deadening materials, vanity mirrors, cruise control, and the rear wiper. Even the windscreen glass was made thinner to shave off any extra weight.
Under the hood, you'll find a 1.8-liter VTEC engine that was hand-built, ported, and polished. It features higher compression, larger throttle bodies, high-lift camshafts, and a high-volume exhaust manifold. What set this car apart was how Honda implemented their VTEC system. The engine's cam profile effectively gives you two engines in one. Below 6,000 RPM, you get a daily driver with around 130 hp. Push it beyond 6,000 RPM, and you can squeeze out nearly 190 hp.
This helped the Integra Type R earn its reputation as one of Honda's most successful models and one of the best front-wheel-drive cars ever made. On the road, the steering feels connected, gear changes are precise, and the car feels responsive, even at lower speeds. However, the engine performs best at higher revs, so overtaking requires some planning. You'll need to downshift and push it, but the reward is in the sound and sensation. Despite its trim and athletic look, the Integra Type R doesn't feel cramped inside, at least in the front seat. Plus, you get two gorgeous red Recaro seats up there and a perfectly weighted titanium gear knob that fits just right in your hand. The bonnet does, however, sit really low.
Honda Prelude SiR (Type S)
The Prelude Type S represents the best of the 5th-generation Honda Prelude lineup. As a car enthusiast living in the U.S., you might have felt a little left out since we only got the Prelude and Type SH, while Japan kept the sportier SiR S-Spec all to itself. What really set the Type S apart was its engineering. Honda equipped it with its innovative four-wheel steering system, which enhanced the vehicle's agility and stability. Pair that with a refined suspension, and you essentially get a car that's both a pleasure to drive on the road and a fan favorite in virtual racing games like the original "Gran Turismo" on PlayStation 1.
Furthermore, the Prelude Type S features the iconic 2.2L H22A "Red Top" VTEC engine. Honda fine-tuned this powerplant with high-compression piston heads, improved valve timing, and a dynamic chamber intake system. The throttle body got an extra two-millimeter porting, and the exhaust diameter was bumped up to 57-millimeter compared to the standard Prelude's 51-millimeter. These tweaks helped it deliver 220 horsepower — 20 more than the U.S. models — and a personality that made it one of Honda's most impressive naturally aspirated engines of its time.
Driving the Type S is where it all comes together. The five-speed manual gearbox feels smooth and precise. The steering gives you great feedback and a strong connection to the road, and with the height-adjustable wheel, it's easy to find a comfortable driving position. Plus, the red stitching adds a pop of color to the steering wheel and Alcantara seats.
Honda S-MX
If you're looking for an affordable way to get into JDM cars, the S-MX is practical and has just enough quirky charm to make it an interesting addition to your collection. It's not the flashiest or fastest car, but when you drive it, you quickly realize this Japanese minivan doesn't aim to impress with performance or handling. Instead, it does exactly what it's meant to do: get you from point A to point B without any fuss.
The Honda S-MX, built on the Civic CR-V platform, borrows a few features from other Honda models. Its dashboard, for example, looks a lot like the one in the Honda Stepwagon. Pop the bonnet, and you'll find a B20B engine, a reliable four-cylinder that puts out 128 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 135 lb-ft of torque at 4,200 RPM. It's not a rocket, but it'll get you to 60 mph in just under 10 seconds and top out at 120 mph. Plus, it has a fuel economy rating of 30 mph. The S-MX comes standard with front-wheel drive, although there's a four-wheel-drive option.
What really makes the S-MX stand out is its funky design, especially its asymmetry. It has two doors on the driver's side but only one on the passenger side. Up front, you get a bench seat— a feature you don't see too often these days. Despite having three doors, the front passenger door is the only one with a storage pocket; the driver's door doesn't have one. The front windows are powered, but the rear windows are manual crank-style. Even so, the S-MX's coolest feature is its ability to transform into a bed. By reclining the front and rear seats completely flat, you can have over 6 feet of sleeping space.
Honda HR-V (1999)
This vehicle was Honda's attempt at combining everyday practicality with a bit of adventure. Ginny Buckley, in her review for Men and Motors, described the Honda HR-V as the result of blending two parts compact city car, an equal measure of a sports utility vehicle, a large pinch of hatchback estate, and a four-wheel drive. Honestly, that description fits the bill as the profile resembles a small SUV, but look closer, and it also gives off the vibe of a Dakar-style rally car.
The HR-V feels like a cross between a Civic and a CR-V when it comes to ride height. In the engine compartment, you'll find a 1.6-liter VTEC engine that delivers adequate power, decent fuel efficiency at around 30 mpg, and low emissions. It's not a speed demon, but with a 0-60 mph time of just over 10 seconds, it's quick enough to be used as a daily driver.
When Honda launched the HR-V, they marketed it as an all-purpose adventure vehicle. However, it's more suited to paved roads than serious off-road trails. It was offered in two- and four-wheel-drive configurations, with a choice of CVT or manual transmissions, and came as either a two-door or four-door model. In the two-door version, getting to the backseat requires folding the front seat forward. While getting in isn't difficult, especially if you're tall, legroom in the back depends heavily on the position of the front seats. If the front seats are pushed back, space in the rear becomes tight and is generally better suited for kids than adults.
Honda AP1 S2000 Type V
When it launched in the U.S. in 2000, the AP1 S2000 was an immediate hit. However, we missed out on the Type V model, which was introduced later that year in Japan. The S2000's design was inspired by Honda's SSM concept car, and the first models in development were tested on racetracks and mountain roads in Japan and Europe. Chief Engineer Shigeru Uehara, the visionary behind the project, envisioned a roadster that embodied Honda's commitment to simplicity, innovation, and performance.
To bring this philosophy to life, Honda equipped the S2000 with a double-wishbone independent suspension, electric power steering, and an integrated roll bar. It also came standard with 16-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S02 tires, which offer excellent grip. A lightweight engine was mounted entirely behind the front axle, giving the car a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. This balance makes the S2000 incredibly agile and predictable.
Many car enthusiasts agree that the AP1's gearbox is one of the best Honda has ever made, as the model can rev up to 9,000 RPM. Below 6,000 RPM, it feels reserved, but push past that, and the car comes alive, delivering an exhilarating experience. In fact, many drivers consider the AP1 the purer version of the S2000 — sharper, more responsive, and free from modern driving tech like traction and stability control. It's just you and the car.
The pedal placement is spot-on for heel-toe downshifting, and while it features first-generation electric power steering (EPS), the quicker steering ratio makes it more sensitive than its AP2 successor. The S2000 was designed to give you the purest driving experience possible. Does it succeed? Those who have driven it will tell you it's pure enough.
Honda CL1 Accord Euro R
It's a wonder this particular sedan has remained low-key for so long. Few people know about it, and it's incredibly hard to find, as it's another awesome Honda that was never sold in America. That's probably because very few were released — less than 2,000 units. Plus, the few people who were able to get one for themselves understand that this is a JDM gem you don't let go of.
While this one was produced exclusively for the Japanese market, Honda designed a similar version for Europe and named it the CH1 Accord Type R. Both models come equipped with an H22A VTEC engine that can rev as high as 7,500 rpm. However, while the CH1 produces 209 hp at that level, the CL1 can produce a little more at 217 hp. The CL1 has a five-speed gearbox paired with a Torsen limited-slip differential to help it navigate corners with precision. This one is a performance car with decent handling that's just as comfortable on a track as it is on the road. Inside, the Accord Euro R is just as impressive. The car is fitted with low-sitting Recaro bucket seats, the iconic Momo steering wheel, and a titanium gear knob.
Considering the first models of this car were released in 2000, it should be ready to join your collection in 2025. Remember, when it comes to importing a car, it's not so much about the series being 25 years old as it's about the exact car you want. For example, if a model was first made in 1998, the earliest models might be eligible now, but a car from the same series produced in 2002 won't qualify for a couple more years. So, before you buy, make sure to check the specific production date of the car.