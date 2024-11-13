5 Small Cars Powered By Huge Engines

If you wanted to purchase and drive a car with exceptional motor muscle, what exactly would you expect it to look like? Probably a massive monster of a vehicle, piercing the highway like a missile, right? Sure, there are plenty of huge cars out there with equally huge engines. Something that could be considered a little more impressive, though, is a compact day-tripper of a vehicle with a hidden humdinger of an engine under the hood.

In the last few decades, thanks to advancements in engine optimization and design, it's become much more possible to pack horsepower in the hundreds into a relatively compact engine. These secret six-pack engines have found their ways into all kinds of vehicles, even ones small enough to fit in on the neighborhood driveway. It's quite possible to have a car that can fit comfortably into a residential garage, but can also do 0-60 mph on the highway in five seconds.